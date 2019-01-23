Bowled Over

For the Puppy Bowl XV try-outs, folks from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County felt certain that Melody’s more outgoing sister would be chosen. But Melody, with her warm personality, won over Animal Planet. She is on Team Fluff, battling fur-ociously Team Ruff.

Suzanne Ray of the Humane Society said the whole experience was really fun. They found out about it through the organization’s partnership with Graceland. And because of that partnership, Melody was chosen as one of the puppies featured in one of the Pup Close and Personal episodes to air during the Puppy Bowl. In the episode, Melody checks into the dog-friendly Guest House at Graceland and puts on her best Elvis-inspired outfit and tours the museum.

Melody and her sister were left in a taped up box at the Humane Society in July. They were four weeks old. Ray says a DNA test was performed during their stay in New York for the Puppy Bowl filming. Melody is a Maltese/Yorkie mix.

The Humane Society is hosting a watch party at Craft Republic, February 3rd, from noon to 4 p.m. Melody will be there offering her paw-tograph.

Ray says the cool thing about the Puppy Bowl is how the show encourages viewers to adopt through shelters rather than buy a dog through a breeder. And speaking of adopting, yep, dear sweet Melody is already promised to somebody.

Go, Team Fluff!

After the Puppy Bowl, the Humane Society will offer a behind the scenes look. For more information, go to the Humane Society website.