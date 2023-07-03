Bounty on Broad - DISH Newsletter

It's almost time for our annual City Guide issue, coming up in August, but that means none of our regular food coverage via Dining Out or Tidbits. September is still a while off, but we wanted to share a sneak peek from our recent trip to Bounty on Broad.

With former executive chef Russell Casey having decamped to the new Restaurant Iris at Laurelwood Shopping Center, there was a big hole to fill in Bounty's kitchen. Luckily, they hit the jackpot with Chef Nate Oliva, known for his work as chef de cuisine at one of the city's top establishments, Erling Jensen the Restaurant, and most recently as the founder of 2022's Half Cocked food truck. Oliva brought with him some top-level fine dining skills when he joined up in January of this year, as well as reaffirming a commitment to the restaurant's gluten-free approach as he put his own twist on the menu.

More to come in our September Dining Out column, but here I'd like to spotlight the duck breast (pictured above), which has become as one of my top three duck dishes in Memphis. (If you want to know the other two, shoot me an email.)

Different from the restaurant's previous take on the fabulous fowl (the duck duo, featured in a 2018 column), Bounty's new duck breast combines the bird's robust, almost gamey flavor with a mixture of naturally sweet accoutrements. Each ingredient complimented the next, the savory meat melding with a rich dollop of winter squash, fluffed up akin to mashed potatoes, and all balanced out by brown butter gnocchi. The surprise hit, for me, was the stone fruit chutney, the little, gelatin-esque cuts of peachy sweetness fused with a spicy kick from a red chili mix. Hearty carrots and potatoes grounded all the flavors in between bites, and by the end of the plate, it sure felt like a lot of bang for our buck. In a welcome twist, all the entrées (including the sunflower seed risotto) were quite sizable.

For dessert, there was an excellent slice of cheesecake ... but more on that in September.

Bounty on Broad is located at 2519 Broad Ave.