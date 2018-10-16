Black Cape and Tie Affair

× Expand Photo via justiceforallball.org

Next Saturday, October 27th, at 7 p.m., Memphis Area Legal Services, Inc. (MALS), a 501(c)(3) organization that provides legal services to low-income families in Memphis and the surrounding areas, is due to host its third annual Justice for All Ball at Halloran Centre. A fundraising event for MALS, Justice for All Ball is a black tie and cape (optional) affair with Creole-inspired catering from Chef Kelly English via Iris Etc. Catering, silent auction, and music by Peabody Rocket Band.

MALS provides low-income families in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, and Lauderdale counties with pro bono legal assistance in a multitude of dangerous or potentially life-threatening situations, such as domestic violence; mortgage foreclosure, eviction, or homelessness; and consumer fraud or predatory lending.

Since its inception in 1968, MALS has seen tremendous growth. Originally dubbed Neighborhood Legal Services Project (NLSP), the then self-funded organization was staffed with only two volunteers (a secretary and a law student) and was based out of a small church on Mississippi Boulevard. Two years later, the Office of Economic Opportunity funded Memphis and Shelby County Legal Services (MSCLS); thus, free legal services were extended to all of Shelby County. An even bigger break came in 1974 when the Legal Services Corporation Act was enacted, making available even more funding for MSCLS, allowing it to branch out to the surrounding counties, resulting in the renaming of the organization we know today: Memphis Area Legal Services, Inc.

Anyone wishing to come out and support MALS may purchase Justice for All Ball tickets ($125) or sponsorship packages here. All proceeds benefit MALS.

Not available to attend? MALS is also accepting donations for the silent auction. Items requested include gift cards, services (e.g. music lessons or babysitting), and wine for the wine pull. Click here to see how you can donate.