Area Museums Temporarily Shutting Their Doors

In proactive attempts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), numerous area museums have announced unprecedented steps to close their facilities temporarily. In the words of Kevin Sharp, director of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens: "Art is essential, but it is also eternal, and it will be waiting for you when we reopen."

On March 15, the CDC urged that all gatherings of 50+ people be halted immediately. Schools, sports games, and live entertainment events are on hold. Now, museums are taking steps to encourage would-be visitors to "flatten the curve" of transmission.

In Memphis, we are aware of the following decisions. More such changes may be forthcoming.

Please be safe, everyone, and please take the steps you can to keep others safe, too. We can each make a measurable difference — that's true in general, and especially right now.

The Brooks Museum is closed effective Sunday, March 15, and through Tuesday, March 31. In a statement, the museum commented, "Since March 4, the Brooks staff has made extraordinary efforts to disinfect and sanitize its spaces, but we now believe we must close temporarily to further limit transmission of COVID-19, and do all we can as a public institution to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and community."

The Children's Museum of Memphis will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, and until further notice.

The Dixon will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, and through Monday, March 30, at which time the museum's leadership will reevaluate. At present, the Dixon Gardens remain open.

The National Civil Rights Museum will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, and until further notice.

The Stax Museum will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, and until further notice; all programming has been cancelled through April 30.