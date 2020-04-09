Announcing: In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine

Like many of you, we’re spending more time in our home kitchens these days. But we could always use some fresh tips and tricks, and a chance to support local restaurants while we’re at it! That’s why we’re launching a new virtual event series: In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine.

You’ll be invited into the kitchens of local chefs who will share their perspectives on everything they’re dealing with in the time of COVID-19 – and also walk us through some recipes we can prepare at home.

The first chef welcoming us into his kitchen is Derk Meitzler, chef at The Vault in Downtown Memphis. Derk will be joining us via Zoom on Monday, April 14, at 2:00 p.m. We will also be sharing our conversation with Derk and his cooking demonstration via Facebook Live.

× Expand Derk Meitzler, chef at The Vault in Downtown Memphis, will be sharing cooking tips and tales on Monday, April 14.

Participants are invited to register for the virtual event in advance; space is limited. Please click here to register.

Questions are welcome; submit in advance to anna@memphismagazine.com.

The first-ever In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine is sponsored by the Downtown Memphis Commission, which drives Downtown’s role as the heartbeat of our region and the economic, cultural, and governmental core of our city. Thank you so much to the DMC for their support of this innovative new series.