An Evening with Anne Frank’s Stepsister

We're all familiar with Anne Frank and the diary she kept while her family was in hiding for two years during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. On Tuesday, October 16th, Frank's stepsister and childhood friend, Eva Schloss, will speak at the Michael D. Rose Theater at University of Memphis, giving us a deeper look into this family's history.

At the gathering, which marks 80 years since Kristallnacht, Schloss will share her story of survival and her journey to becoming an internationally renowned humanitarian and author.

From the press release: “We are honored and excited to play host to this courageous individual,” said Rabbi Levi Klein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, the hosting organization of the event. “As the number of living Holocaust survivors becomes fewer, now, more than ever, we need to listen to their stories and learn from their horrific experiences.”

A recent New York Times documentary featuring Schloss's involvement with a virtual Holocaust testimonial project, was among 10 Academy Award contenders in this year's documentary short subject category.

The event is suitable for youth and adults of all faiths. Tickets are $25/adult, $10/student and can be purchased at AnneFrankEvent.com.

A Historic Evening with Anne Frank’s Stepsister. Tuesday, October 16th, 7 p.m. Michael D. Rose Theater at the University of Memphis, 470 University, Memphis, TN 38152.