Amazon Brings Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Memphis

Earlier today, a fortune cookie fortune told me “buy things because you need them, not because they are on sale.” I promptly rejected the sanctimonious platitude, for, as a card-carrying Amazon Prime member, purchasing unneeded sale items is not just my prerogative, but my responsibility. To that end, a new announcement from the online retail giant makes that endeavor easier than ever.

The corporate overlord continues to tighten its grip on customers with the introduction of Whole Foods same-day grocery delivery to Memphis (and Nashville). Prime members, using the Prime Now delivery feature, can have orders over $35 shipped for free. Delivery times are promised to cap at two hours, although customers can pay an extra $7.99 for 1-hour delivery.

Amazon’s new option steps into a somewhat crowded Memphis marketplace for this type of service, with apps like Shipt and Instacart already having a presence. Specific chains are also getting in on the act, with Kroger operating a curbside pickup in town and Superlo briefly experimenting with a pickup spot on South Main. However, with Prime members already getting discounts on Whole Foods products, Amazon’s service may be the best bet for shoppers who buy exclusively from the organic and health foods market.

Amazon’s footprint in Memphis continues to grow, with the company last year contracting local construction firm TriCore Builders to build a distribution center.