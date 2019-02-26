All-You-Can-Cheer March Buffet!

× Expand Photo by Larry Kuzniewski Jeremiah Martin

The month of March will deliver a schedule of sporting events unlike the city of Memphis has ever seen before. Deep breath: seven NBA games, 12 Division 1 college basketball games (including a conference tournament), three pro football games, two pro soccer games, and a major league baseball game (sort of).

Since we are here to serve your scheduling needs, below is a complete menu of the Bluff City games we’ll play next month. Attend every game, and you belong in the new Memphis sports hall of fame being planned for AutoZone Park.

March 2 — Express vs. San Diego Fleet (Liberty Bowl)

Our team in the new Alliance of American Football hosts its second game (and fourth overall).

March 5 — Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers (FedExForum)

March 8 — Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (FEF)

March 9 — Tigers vs. Tulsa (FEF)

The arena at Beale and B.B. King will be packed for the Tigers’ regular-season finale. Senior Day will salute five players, including guard Jeremiah Martin, an all-conference candidate and member of the school’s 1,000-point club. Martin is the first player in Tiger history to score 40 points in a game twice.

March 9 — 901 FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (AutoZone Park)

Our brand-new franchise in the USL Championship hosts its inaugural game in a stadium accustomed to having a pitcher’s mound near what will be a penalty box for soccer games.

March 10 — Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic (FEF)

March 14-17 — AAC Basketball Tournament (FEF)

Eleven games in four days will determine the 2019 American Athletic Conference champion and send the winner to the NCAA tournament. Houston and Cincinnati will be favored, but the Tigers have only lost two games on their home floor in their first season under coach Penny Hardaway.

March 16 — 901 FC vs. Loudoun United FC (AZP)

D.C. United’s USL affiliate is, like Memphis, an expansion franchise in the 36-team league.

March 20 — Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets (FEF)

The NBA’s reigning MVP, James Harden, visits for the last time this season.

March 23 — Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (FEF)

March 24 — Express vs. Birmingham Iron (Liberty Bowl)

Memphis lost its inaugural game at Birmingham, 26-0, on February 10th.

March 25 — Memphis Redbirds vs. St. Louis Cardinals (AZP)

Our back-to-back Pacific Coast League champions host the parent club in an exhibition game before the Cards fly north to open the 2019 season. This will give local fans their first glimpse of All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in a Cardinal uniform, the Gold Glover having been acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona.

March 25 — Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (FEF)

March 27 — Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors (FEF)

The reigning NBA champions visit Memphis for the first time this season.

March 30 — Express vs. Orlando Apollos (Liberty Bowl)

This will be the only afternoon home game for Memphis, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.