All Forty City Guides We've Published

Memphis Magazine has been publishing an annual City Guide each August since 1984. That means we've now brought you FORTY City Guides. (Yes, City Guide will celebrate its 40th birthday next year; math is weird, y'all.)
To mark the milestone, we've compiled all 40 City Guide covers from our archives. As you can see, our style has evolved over the years ... but our deep appreciation for Memphis has not.
Let us know which cover you would frame — and don't miss this year's City Guide!
1980s
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990s
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000s
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010s
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020s
2020
2021
2022
