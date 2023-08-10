All Forty City Guides We've Published

This year's August issue marked our fortieth City Guide. Look back at all the covers!

Memphis Magazine has been publishing an annual City Guide each August since 1984. That means we've now brought you FORTY City Guides. (Yes, City Guide will celebrate its 40th birthday next year; math is weird, y'all.)

To mark the milestone, we've compiled all 40 City Guide covers from our archives. As you can see, our style has evolved over the years ... but our deep appreciation for Memphis has not.

Let us know which cover you would frame — and don't miss this year's City Guide! 

1980s

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990s

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000s

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010s

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020s

2020

2021

2022

2023

