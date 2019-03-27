× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Travel

Do you have an idea for a project in Memphis?

Well, the city wants to help you jump-start community-driven projects that make permanent improvements to public spaces.

Through the New Century of Soul challenge, Memphians can raise money to create community projects that honor the city’s first 200 years and look ahead to the next 100 years.

The challenge is a piece of Memphis and Shelby County’s larger bicentennial initiative, which was announced by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris last week. The theme of the new era is a “new century of soul.”

The challenge is designed to fund “lasting physical improvements to public space,” according to the bicentennial site.

“We’re engaging our next generation of innovators, artists, and leaders to create our region’s future.”

In partnership with the fundraising site ioby, those with project ideas can raise funds that could be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Projects have to be a physical installation within Shelby County and must relate to one of the four pillars of the bicentennial initiative: culture, education, innovation, and service.

The projects must also be available to the entire community and have a “publicly accessible benefit.”

Examples of eligible projects include:

• Murals or other public art

• Community gardens

• Pocket parks

• Physical improvements to existing parks

The Memphis Brand Initiative will make the final decision of whether or not a project meets the goals of the New Century of Soul Initiative, and if it is eligible for funding under the challenge.

Submit your project idea here.