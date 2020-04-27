A First Look at Our May Cover

× Expand Photograph by Jamie Harmon; design by Brian Groppe.

The May issue of Memphis will be in subscribers’ mailboxes and in the newsstands of essential businesses later this week. Featured on the cover is one of Jamie Harmon’s striking quarantine portraits. Harmon has been documenting COVID-19 in Memphis by photographing locals in their homes; you might have seen his work on yesterday’s CBS Sunday Morning. Pictured here are Billie Worley, Violette Worley, and Pat Mitchell Worley, along with pup Wailing Waylon Jennings Worley. Much of this issue focuses on the everyday heroes of this pandemic moment, and we believe there’s quiet heroism in simply staying home if you’re able.

You’ll want to check out the whole issue to read about the heroism of nurses, working on the front lines in our hospitals; of med-school students volunteering at a testing facility; of grocery workers keeping us supplied and safe; of a paramedic from Memphis who’s been called down to New Orleans to help with that sister city’s emergency; of Mid-South business leaders on the future of their industries — and more. This issue also includes our pet guide (written by the pets themselves — huh?!), plus ideas about cooking at home, from bread-baking to learning what Cara Greenstein (of Caramelized) is whipping up in her kitchen.

If you subscribe, your issue will be with you very soon. If you need to subscribe, we’re offering a 50% discount during this time—so you can get a year of home delivery for just $9. Click here and enter code STAYHOME.

Stay home, stay safe, and stay tuned.