9/11 Remembered

Memphians marked the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks Tuesday with volunteer service projects, social media posts, and meetings to reflect.
Volunteer Memphis hosted the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, which began with a meeting at Memphis City Hall. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was there and summed up his thoughts on Facebook.
“Today, we reflect on an important lesson, best summed up by Sandy Dahl, wife of Jason Dahl, one of the pilots on Flight 93: ‘If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate,’” he said.
From Strickland's Facebook:
And Twitter:
News Channel 24 reporter Mike Matthews was at city hall for the event, too. He remembered where he was on that day 17 years ago.
From Matthews' Twitter:
The service event was supported by Volunteer Memphis, Leadership Memphis, Volunteer Tennessee, city of Memphis AmeriCorps VISTA program, Senior Corps, Senior Companions, City of Memphis Parks & Neighborhoods Division, and the United Way of the Mid-South.
They and volunteers were to fan out across the city to support Memphis police officers, Memphis firefighters, emergency medical services, and the military, according to the Facebook event page.
They hosted the memorial event at city hall in the morning, and were scheduled to deliver meals at Memphis community centers, and clean up military parks.
Rhodes College hosted a 9/11 remembrance event on its campus Tuesday morning.
“The goal of the event revolves around presenting both students and Shelby County community members a chance to come together and reflect upon the events and legacies of September 11th,” reads the event page.
Former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey were slated to speak.
Below are some 9/11 remembrances from others around Memphis.
Dorsey Hopson, superintendent Shelby County Schools:
Memphis International Airport Authority:
Tim Van Horn, co-host of Memphis Morning News on 600 WREC:
Rondell Treviño, founder of The Immigration Project:
Allie Herrera, WMC :
Clayton Collier, WATN:
Wolfchase Galleria:
Memphis Firefighters Association:
Memphis Libraries: