9/11 Remembered

Memphians marked the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks Tuesday with volunteer service projects, social media posts, and meetings to reflect.

Volunteer Memphis hosted the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, which began with a meeting at Memphis City Hall. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was there and summed up his thoughts on Facebook.

“Today, we reflect on an important lesson, best summed up by Sandy Dahl, wife of Jason Dahl, one of the pilots on Flight 93: ‘If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate,’” he said.

× Remembering 9/11 and honoring our brave first responders at the @VolunteerMEM event this morning at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/65gpTBBe0H — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 11, 2018

News Channel 24 reporter Mike Matthews was at city hall for the event, too. He remembered where he was on that day 17 years ago.

× Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is attending this 9/11 memorial. I remember where I was 17 years ago. I was watching the Today show. The first plane had crashed into the tower. On live tv, we saw the second plane crash. I rushed into work. The world had changed. pic.twitter.com/UTPnZAelgq — Mike Matthews (@local24mike) September 11, 2018

The service event was supported by Volunteer Memphis, Leadership Memphis, Volunteer Tennessee, city of Memphis AmeriCorps VISTA program, Senior Corps, Senior Companions, City of Memphis Parks & Neighborhoods Division, and the United Way of the Mid-South.

They and volunteers were to fan out across the city to support Memphis police officers, Memphis firefighters, emergency medical services, and the military, according to the Facebook event page.

They hosted the memorial event at city hall in the morning, and were scheduled to deliver meals at Memphis community centers, and clean up military parks.

Rhodes College hosted a 9/11 remembrance event on its campus Tuesday morning.

“The goal of the event revolves around presenting both students and Shelby County community members a chance to come together and reflect upon the events and legacies of September 11th,” reads the event page.

Former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey were slated to speak.

Below are some 9/11 remembrances from others around Memphis.

Dorsey Hopson, superintendent Shelby County Schools:

× Keeping our fallen heroes in my thoughts and prayers. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/vgupdpEhWJ — Dorsey Hopson, II (@SCSSupt) September 11, 2018

Memphis International Airport Authority:

Tim Van Horn, co-host of Memphis Morning News on 600 WREC:

× On September 11, 2001 flights were ordered back to the ground following the terrorist attacks. So thankful for @flymemphis and their ability to get so many planes safely to ground so quickly #NeverForget — Tim Van Horn (@MyTimVanHorn) September 11, 2018

Rondell Treviño, founder of The Immigration Project:

× Today, we remember all of the victims and pay tribute to the brave men and women who saved lives on the anniversary of 9/11/2001.



We also remember all of our current military who keep all of us safe in the U.S. #NeverForget — Rondell Treviño (@Rondell_Trevino) September 11, 2018

Allie Herrera, WMC :

Clayton Collier, WATN:

× I still remember the Towers at sunset the Sunday before. I still remember my 2nd grade teacher struggling to explain the events of 9/11 to 7 year olds.



For the victims, the heroes, the mourning. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/G4T3S8AK2t — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) September 11, 2018

Wolfchase Galleria:

× On behalf of all Simon employees & properties. We take this time to remember. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1etMGLry5t — Wolfchase Galleria (@ShopWolfchase) September 11, 2018

Memphis Firefighters Association:

Memphis Libraries: