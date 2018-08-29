× Expand Paul Wasneski Memphis DeSoto Bridge

901 Day is upon us, and a number of establishments in our city are celebrating. What is 901 Day, you ask? It’s an unofficial holiday that celebrates our beloved area code, and it falls on -- yep, you guessed it -- September 1st (9/01). Here are some of the festivities leading up to or on 901 Day:

August 30th

Exposure at Autozone Park

New Memphis hosts Exposure, a free 901 Day celebration at Autozone Park, from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to meet with more than 150 businesses and organizations, one of those being our sister company Memphis Flyer. Other organizations include Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Metal Museum, and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. There will be performances from several local performance groups, including The Grizz Drumline and New Ballet Ensemble. Expect yummy concessions from Gibson’s Donuts, Nikki’s Chips, and more. Click here for more event details and to RSVP.

September 1st

901 Day at Concourse

From 4-8 p.m., Crosstown Concourse celebrates 901 Day, as well as the (almost) one year anniversary of its grand opening. There will be a slew of games and activities for attendees to partake in, including cornhole, giant Jenga, and 901 chalk drawing. Performances and presentations include a jam session by Eso Tolson, performance by Blueshift Ensemble, and an artist talk by Frances Berry and Jenny Fine in their Tunnel Vision exhibition. Click here for more event details.

Toast The 901 With Choose901 At Old Dominick Distillery

Toast to our city with Choose901 and Old Dominick Distillery with beer and cocktails from The TapBox and Old Dominick, food from Sushi Jimmi (and other food trucks), live music by Chase Campbell + Band and the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, and a 10 p.m. dance party. For more event details, click here.

August Trolley Night

South Main Association hosts their monthly Trolley Night a day early in honor of 901 Day. Events include the release of Wiseacre Brewing Company’s Irusu Japanese Lager at South Main Sushi's End of Summer Party, Trolley Night Birthday Bash at Stock&Belle, The Jam on South Main at South Main Sounds, and Food Drank Culture at 409 South Main. Click here for more event details and for a full list of events.

901 Day at Makeda’s Cookies

All day long, Makeda’s Cookies at 488 S. Second Street will be selling 7 cookies for $9.01. Click here for more information.