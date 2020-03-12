Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 13th-15th

Editor's note: While we continue to share event ideas with you, we know that many of you are concerned about COVID-19. Decisions about what to do at this time are personal, but do please prioritize community health by staying home if you are even a little bit sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying current with what is a constantly evolving situation.

Please be sure to check the event organizers' websites before venturing out. We are beginning to hear of some cancelled or postponed local events, but in many cases the show will go on.

There's still a lot happening in the Bluff City this weekend, and we're here to tell you about it. Read on.

Opening reception for Memphis Camera Club's Best in Show, ANF Architects

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Friday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.

Come see these super snaps.

The 2019 Best of Show is a juried collection of 47 photographs by 16 different artists reflecting images that placed first, second, or third in the Memphis Camera Club’s Year-End Photography Contest.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Herbal Work Study: Spring Greens, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Saturday, March 14, 8:15-11:30 a.m.

The best thing for a troubled mind is to keep busy and get some fresh air. This might be the perfect time to take advantage of the Garden’s Herbal Work Study with Sherri McCalla. You might just learn a thing or two as well. The first two hours will be spent weeding, grooming, thinning, planting, or whatever else needs doing in the Herb Garden. The last hour will be spent learning about edible spring greens that masquerade as weeds.

There will be plenty of fresh air, cold water, and bug spray. Bring your favorite hand tools for weeding and grooming. Leave the hoes and rakes at home.

Once all the work is done, everyone will get to go home with a handout that includes tips and recipes.

Meet at the Horticulture Building in the south end of the parking lot between 8:00-8:15 a.m. so that the group leaves together. Gentle reminder, this learning opportunity is via a barter system: work must be done the first two hours to attend the last hour where rewards will be reaped.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

March 13-15

This past fall, Priscilla Presley returned to Graceland to host the first-ever Elegant Southern Style Weekend, a unique event commemorating everything people recognize and cherish about the American South. The inaugural celebration was well received, so much so that Presley returns this weekend for a spring edition. Fans from around the world along with some of the South’s premier names in food, fashion, and entertaining return for lively one-of-a-kind parties, interactive workshops, delicious food, celebrity guests, and more in one of the most elegant and iconic destinations in the world.

Priscilla Presley at Graceland.

“The guests loved [the fall edition] and I loved interacting with them and sharing stories why Elvis always returned home, not only to Graceland, but Memphis and the South. We look forward to welcoming back those who attended our inaugural event, as well as welcoming new friends." —Priscilla Presley

During the weekend guests will have the opportunity to see, learn, and do at multiple seminars hosted by Presley and special guests covering topics such as cooking, gardening, entertaining, travel, and fashion. The weekend also features food and cocktail tastings, crafting workshops, a gospel brunch, and an exclusive dinner cruise with Presley along the mighty Mississippi River.

Special guests announced to date include event planner Troy Williams, lifestyle expert Jim Norton, renowned chef Elizabeth Heiskell, award-winning florist and event planner Kevin Coble, award-winning chocolate- and candy-maker Rebecca Dinstuhl, travel and fashion blogger Alice Kerley, horticulture expert Lisa Lawhead, and host of Southern Living’s Hey Y’all digital series Ivy Odom.

In addition to the events, guests will have the opportunity to tour Graceland and explore a full city block of Elvis-themed exhibits, shops, and restaurants in the new Graceland Exhibition Center. Guests can stay at The Guest House at Graceland, where most of the weekend’s events will be held, at a discounted rate.

Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Book of Will, Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Through March 22

When a poor rendition of Hamlet is performed, three years after the death of William Shakespeare, it is obvious to his friends that someone should put his work to pen and save the words of the world’s greatest playwright. But to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher, a boozy poet laureate, and their own mortality, to create Shakespeare’s First Folio.

Ostrander Award-winner Jeff Posson (All Saints in the Old Colony) directs a multi-talented cast of performers in this production, including Playhouse on the Square Resident Company members Michael Gravois (Tuck Everlasting, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Henry Condell and Playhouse Associate Director Dave Landis (Indecent, Kinky Boots) as John Heminges. Theatre favorite Bill Andrews (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jerry Springer: The Opera) is welcomed back to the Playhouse on the Square stage as rival playwright Ben Johnson.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery The Emerald Isle: The Irish (& Scots) of Elmwood, Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m.

Erin go Bragh! Join the staff of Elmwood Cemetery in the Lord's Chapel for a unique treat in recognition of St. Patrick's Day.

Irish-themed treats, beer, and wine will be served. Next, listen to a 45-minute seated presentation on the Irish and the Scots who rest at Elmwood and their fascinating lives. Stories of influence, success, and good old pluck will be told.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.