Who doesn't like free music? Now in its fifth year, the 5 Fridays of Free Jazz series returns March 6th to delight with ensembles featuring a dizzying array of local talent.

The collaboration between the Levitt Shell and Memphis Library Foundation will see weekly performances at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. The mission of the series, according to Levitt Shell Executive Director Natalie Wilson, is to foster community by connecting both enthusiasts and newcomers to the jazz world. "...We can make some of the best jazz in the region accessible to Memphis," she says, "and share our mission outside of our Shell lawn.”

The series will run from March 6 to April 24th.

March 6: Third Man

Just one of many iterations of the malleable Tony Thomas Trio, Third Man surprises listeners with an extemporaneous performances, featuring Tony Thomas on Hammond organ, Tom Lonardo on drums, and Jim Spake on tenor saxophone.

March 13: Stax Music Academy Jazz Ensemble

The Stax Jazz ensemble pays homage to Memphis' musical history. Taking cues from giants like W.C Handy, Phineas Newborn, Kirk Whalum, and Joyce Cobb, expect a set full of stylistic variety touching on early jazz, swing, bebop, fusion, contemporary, and Latin.

March 20: Ekpe & the African Jazz Ensemble

Formerly known as soul group Exotic Movement – and with members who have toured with acts such as Al Green and BB King – Ekpe & the African Jazz Ensemble is a 10-piece unit that incorporates African influences into traditional jazz, soul, and R&B.

March 27: Rhodes Night with Joyce Cobb and the Rhodes Jazz Band

A legendary singer, and one of the greatest acts to have performed in Memphis, Joyce Cobb teams up with both promising students in the Rhodes College Jazz Band and talented Rhodes faculty players.

April 24: Hope Clayburn

Get ready for a night of uptempo saxophone, as Hope Clayburn closes out 2020's jazz series. Her band, Soul Scrimmage, fuses soul and funk with a a bit of afrobeat and reggaeton for a high-energy performance.

Visit the Levitt Shell website for more band details.