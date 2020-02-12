Grab a pint with friends at Crosstown Concourse on February 22nd at Crosstown Brewing Company’s “2 Years of Beers!” celebration. The free event will commemorate the company’s two-year anniversary of tapping Traffic IPAs and Siren Blonde ales, and will have live music, food trucks, t-shirts, and novelty glasses for attendees. But most of us will be there for the 17 different beers pouring all afternoon, with eight as a limited anniversary release.

Crosstown Brewing Company began as a passion project for native Memphians Will Goodwin and Clark Ortkiese. The duo raised the money for the brewery on the popular crowding funding site Kickstarter back in 2015 and opened their doors in early 2018. Since then, they have grown rapidly, distributing across the state, as well as to Arkansas and Mississippi. Despite their success, the duo have made no plans of leaving Memphis anytime soon.

“We love the city and we’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from our fellow citizens,” says Ortkiese. “Memphis’s instinctual support of hometown businesses has been inspiring and really makes us proud to bring that great Memphis beer to our friends and neighbors.”

To show their gratitude to Memphis, Ortkiese says “2 Years of Beers” will be their largest event yet. “Our one-year party was one of the biggest days we’ve ever had,” he says. “This year we’re really pulling out all the stops. We’ll have 17 different beers pouring. About 8 of those will be special releases just for that day. So far, more than 700 people have shown interest on Facebook and we expect to be full all day.”

The Two Years of Beers! celebration takes place on February 22nd from 12 pm – 10 pm rain or shine. The admission is free to the public.