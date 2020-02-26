Three of the current exhibitions at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens prominently feature the works of women in the arts.

“Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman” focuses on the work of Harlem Renaissance-era sculptor and art educator Augusta Savage. “William Eggleston and Jennifer Steinkamp: At Home at the Dixon” places the digital-process art of Jennifer Steimkamp alongside similar, often floral-inspired work by renowned Memphis photographer William Eggleston. And “Interactive Gallery: Kong Wee Pang” invites the viewer to be inspired by and participate with the dynamic aesthetic and whimsical imagination of the Malaysian-born artist Kong Wee Pang. “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum” fits nicely with Pang’s work and, though the exhibition features the works of both men and women, also prominently features works by women artists.

It’s the ideal set up for the Dixon’s upcoming “Women in the Arts,” a weekend of panels, demos, performances, and chats with women artists. The event will take place at the Dixon on Friday, March 6th, and Saturday, March 7th.

A piece by Savage (1892-1962), in 2013, was the first work by an African American to be acquired by the Dixon. “We dug in on Augusta Savage when we got that,” says Julie Pierotti, curator of the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. “[Savage] represented African Americans naturalistically, realistically, and with dignity,” she says. Working in the ’20s and ’30s, that commitment to realism and dignity set Savage’s work apart, making her an influential figure in the arts. But her influence was not limited to her sculpture.

“In addition to being a sculptor, she was an educator,” Pierotti explains. “I think she felt called to teach from a young age. When she was a senior in high school, she taught freshman art classes.” Works by Savage’s students, many of whom went on to achieve great things in the art world, also are included in “Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman.” It’s a clear visual representation of the effect a person can have — and of how that effect can take on a life of its own.

The exhibition of Savage’s work is a natural complement to the “Women in the Arts” event. Savage’s work, both as an artist and an educator, helped to create a bigger space for women in the arts. Artists participating on the panel include Kong Wee Pang, Cecilia Wingate, Julie Niekrasz, Lucero Soto, and Tamar Love.

Executive directors from local arts organizations will have a separate panel discussion around leadership in the arts. Participants include Debbie Litch from Theatre Memphis, Dorimar Ferrwe from Cazateatro, Whitney Hardy from 3rd Space, Katie Smythe from New Ballet Ensemble, Marcia Kaufmann from Iris Orchestra, and Karen Golightly from Paint Memphis.

The event will also include performances by Las Palomas, Woman’s Water by Homegrown LLC, and Hot Foot Honeys.

“Women in the Arts” takes place at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Friday, March 6th, and Saturday, March 7th. “Augusta Savage: Renaissance Woman” is on view at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens through Sunday, March 22nd. Visit the event page for more information.