The 2020 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

With the holiday season coming up, it’s time to start figuring out the perfect gift for family and friends. Whether you are just now starting to shop for gifts or have been planning for months in advance, we’re bringing you a guide filled to the brim with items that can please anybody. Even better, all options on the list are from local businesses, meaning no matter what you choose you are supporting local!

Fabric Top from Mbabazi Style (above)

When you look at Memphis it’s hard to miss the international influence that sweeps the city. One international business drawn here is Grace Byeitima’s Mbabazi Style, which has been providing Memphians with a blend of Western and African fashion since 2014. Their shirts and accessories that are centered around Ankara fabric make great gifts for fashion gurus. An easy pick for us was their Ankara Fabric Top, which features beautiful fabric sewn into a breathable blouse. The unique patterns make every top special and ensure that each is a one-of-a-kind gift.

Available at 2553 Broad Ave., or online at mbabazistyles.com

Sweets from Dinstuhl’s

Calling Dinstuhl’s a candy store is like calling Fort Knox a bank. Since 1902, this Memphis institution has blended batches of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, peanuts, pecans, sugar, strawberries, and so much more into enticing creations that add mouthwatering sweetness to any occasion. With so many selections, it’s hard to pick just one for the holidays, but their rich chocolate-covered strawberries or turtle-covered Granny Smiths are easy staff favorites.

Available at any Dinstuhl’s location, or online at dinstuhls.com

Custom Charcuterie Boards from Feast and Graze

Tiny treats, delectable sweets, and spiced meats. What’s not to love? Launched in 2019, Feast and Graze is a local business looking to bring a new element to the next get-together. Their feasting boards come in many different shapes and sizes and can be customized to fit the occasion. Picking up one of their many carefully curated boards or grabbing a gift card can make for an uncommon but welcomed gift.

Available at feastandgraze.com

Hello Soap Box from Buff City Soap

Oh sure, their products will make you feel clean and fresh, but they also provide a complete sensory experience. Buff City Soap bars come in all the colors of the rainbow, and the fragrances are like walking into a birthday-cake bakery. So, how to chose from so many delights? We suggest the “Hello Soap” box, a surprise assortment of four of their most popular products — bars, washes, scrubs, and more — which can be purchased for $18, or delivered once a month by ordering a subscription. Just opening the box is a treat in itself.

Available at any Buff City Soap location, or online at buffcitysoap.com

Books from Novel

Books have a special way of transferring people to a different time and place. The pages in your hand and the turn of those pages are a catharsis for some. Few places know this better than Novel, the Memphis-based bookstore that loves the city as much as its customers. And while for some it can be hard to walk through a bookstore right now, Novel is doing its best to provide the next best thing. Their home delivery means that bookworms can order from the comfort and safety of their living rooms.

Books available at 387 Perkins Extd. or novelmemphis.com

Official Memphis Travel Box from City Tasting Box

Memphis has a rich history: culture, music, art … but let’s not forget the food. The Bluff City’s booming restaurant scene has too many delectable dishes to count, so choosing an eatery for guests in town for the hoiidays can be a challenge. But if you can’t decide on just one place, why not include some of the best all at once? Cristina McCarter’s “Official Memphis Travel” Box will put a bit of Memphis into every bite with Rendezvous barbecue sauce, New Wing Order buffalo sauce, Chef Tam’s fried food seasoning, and plenty of others. For dessert, it’s Makeda’s cookies, and the first 100 buyers get their very own Retro Memphis Skyline wood-block art.

Available at citytastingbox.com

Puns of Anarchy: An Outrageous Pun-Making Party Game from Evan Katz and Josh Roberts

Let’s get this out of the way: Everyone likes puns. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. Card game creators Evan Katz and Josh Roberts (of Charty Party fame) bring the thrill of witty wordplay and banter into the home with their latest creation: Puns of Anarchy. The game tasks players with using a dry erase marker to edit pre-selected phrases (movies, bands, pop culture references) into puns that match up with a specific category placed in front of each player. For instance, when aiming for the food category, a few swipes of the marker will change ‘The Walking Dead’ into ‘The Walking Bread.' At the end of the round, each player judges the puns placed in front of them. Cue laughter, hilarity, and punny shenanigans.

Available online on their kickstarter page.

Cobalt Peacock Mega Mug from David Johnson Ceramics

David Johnson’s well-crafted ceramics show what happens when someone takes the time and effort to perfect their craft. The Memphis-based artist and potter took his first pottery class in 2000 at Memphis College of Art and hasn’t slowed down since. His locally made ceramics range from beautiful centerpieces to dependable coffee mugs and everything in between. From his vast array of bowls, dinnerware, and home décor, we choose his Cobalt Peacock Mega Mug from his new Cobalt Collection. The 16-ounce dishwasher-, microwave-, and food-safe mug is a great gift for those wanting a little extra when they start their day.

Available online at davidjohnsonceramics.com

Memphis Crafted Jewelry from Van Atkins

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder but Van Atkins is all about providing that beauty. The jeweler has an expansive selection of stones that make great gifts for any occasion. Exclusive designs like their Copper Hoops center around simple bands and stunning diamonds. If you can’t find what you are looking for online you can meet with their helpful staff in person to find the perfect jewelry for you.

Available at 124 Courthouse Square, Oxford, Mississippi, or online at vanatkins.com

Gray Backpack from Texstyleshop

Sometimes the only thing stopping a good outfit from being a great outfit is the missing accessories. With striking colors and simple designs Samilia Colar’s Texstyleshop is making bags and accessories that will help you stand out in the crowd. All of their products are “Made in Memphis with Love” and the care shows. The hand-stitched accessories are vibrant and the many different colors and patterns mean you can always find something to fit your personal style. We recommend their trendy Gray Backpack. The $216 hand-crafted leather and canvas bag has space for two water bottles and a spacious interior that lets you prepare for a day trip or a weekend in the park.

Available online at texstyleshop.square.site

Ice Cream Bowls from Paper & Clay

At Paper & Clay, local potter Brit McDaniel creates artistic and beautiful designs for everyday objects. Throughout the shop, the theme is clear: linear patterns, soft color palettes, and an emphasis on keeping things simple. From ice cream bowls to vases and trays, Paper & Clay's pottery can function as living-room centerpieces in a living room and dinnerware at once. The Memphis-based company makes everything in-house and sources the majority of their materials locally. So you’re supporting more than one local business with every purchase.

Available at 486 N. Hollywood St. or online at shoppaperandclay.com

Dine-In Experience at Folk’s Folly

Sometimes a nice gift is a night without cooking or washing dishes. In a city like Memphis where great restaurants are found in almost every neighborhood, Folk’s Folly stands out. Since 1977, it has served as a go-to steakhouse for visitors and food aficionados alike. The historic Memphis establishment is known for the excellent cuisine and immaculate service that leaves no detail overlooked. Their robust menu, carefully curated wine list, and dynamic weekly specials make it less of a dinner and more of an experience.

Reservations and gift cards available at 901-762-8200 or at folksfolly.com

Memphis is More Kit from Memphis is More

The pandemic has hit local businesses, and hard. The loss in tourism and travel means that Memphians who thrived off incoming attention found themselves in a dire situation. Local marketing gurus Mark McLeod and Pam Routh began looking for ways to support these businesses. Their desire to help led to the creation of the “Memphis Is More” kit. The box is packed with gifts, goods, and trinkets from iconic local shops, all with the goal of showing that Memphis is more than meets the eye.

Available at memphisismore.com

Membership to the Memphis Zoo

As one of the top-ranked zoos in the United States, the Memphis Zoo goes above and beyond to create a fun and educational space. From the in-depth interactions between zoo-keepers and guests to creative holiday events like Zootoberfest, ZooBoo, and Zoo Lights, the Memphis Zoo knows how to accommodate visitors. With Memphis reopening and the zoo returning to full operations, the time couldn’t be better to gift a zoo membership to the animal lover in your life.

Available at the zoo in Overton Park or memphiszoo.org