Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 7th-9th

Southern Heritage Classic, Tiger Lane
A cultural event.
Southern Heritage Classic, Tiger Lane
Football and watch parties are a weekend win.

Tiger Lane, 335 South Hollywood

Thur.-Sat., Sept. 6-8

Start your weekend early morning on Friday, September 7th at Tiger Lane with the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Get plenty of rest, the big game between long-time rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University is on Saturday. Touch down on the website for a list of cultural play-by-play events. Can’t get enough of football, but darn it, it might rain. Horseshoe Casino in Tunica is offering Football Watch Parties with all the comforts of home—if home has food and beverage service, multiple big screen TVs, and giveaways. I thought not.

International Goat Days Festival
Weekend fun animal style featuring Goat Days in Millington, Hummingbirds in Holly Springs, and Zoo Rendezvous.
Hummingbirds in Holly Springs
Rendezvous at the Zoo

USA Stadium Complex, 4351 Babe Howard, Millington

Fri., Sept. 7, 5:30-10 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 8, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

If the The World’s Greatest Goat Parade on Friday followed by opening ceremonies doesn’t have you acting the goat, perhaps hummingbirds are your thing. The Hummingbird Migration & Nature Celebration will be this weekend at Strawberry Plains Audubon Center in Holly Springs. Speakers, nature walks, live animal shows, kids activity zone, wagon rides, nature-themed arts and crafts vendors, native plant sale, and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds banding are just a sampling of events. Then again, perhaps your love for animals is broad. Zoo Rendezvous this weekend covers the gamut of fauna featuring fare from more than 70 Mid-South restaurants and bars, as well as entertainment benefiting Memphis Zoological Society.

Season Launch Soiree, Ballet Memphis
Kick off Ballet Memphis' new season in style.

2144 Madison

Fri., Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m.

Kick off Ballet Memphis' new season with a special event featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres and a sneak peek performance.

If you can’t make the sneak peak, join Ballet Memphis at the Season Opener: Shelter featuring works that "shelter" us: Julia Adam's Devil's Fruit, Uri Sands' Salve, and a new work by Brian McSween.

Shakespeare Shout-Out Series: The Two Gentlemen of Verona
From left, Symone Williams (Julia), Shaleen Cholera (Valentine), Merit Koch (Silvia), and Nic Picou (Proteus) bring Shakespeare to you.

Various locations

Saturdays, Sundays. Continues through Sept. 29

The Free Shakespeare Shout-Out Series features 11 75-minute performances in nine outdoor/indoor locations from September 8-29. You’ll find a performance near you from Beale Street Landing to Central Library, Lakeland and beyond. This comedic farce will be traveling and you can find the schedule here. Alas, nothing is free. It’s a ploy to get you hooked on the upcoming season. If you’re lucky it will work. Take a gander at the 2018-2019 season schedule.

"Old Sardis After the Storm" by Ashleigh Coleman

Y'all listen up, this group photography exhibition features work from Ashleigh Coleman, David McCarty, Ellen Rodgers, and Ryan Steed, members of Due South Co-op—four artists who concentrate and live in the American South. Signed and editioned artist prints will be available for sale.

Y’all don’t want to miss this.

42nd Annual Central Gardens Home Tour: "Everything Old is New Again"
Tour the tree-lined streets filled with classic homes in this neighborhood listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Central Gardens, Peabody and Belvedere

Sun., Sept. 9, 1-6 p.m.

Themed "Everything Old is New Again" each home epitomizes the stunning beauty of century-old architecture but all have been lovingly renovated to include stunning modern additions and conveniences. This year's "walkable" tour is set for Sunday and will be located on Belvedere, Central, Peabody and Glenwood Place. The Hospitality Center, where you can get a snack or grab a cold drink, returns this year to the corner of Peabody and Belvedere.

Plus, this year's tour will have a special tie-in with a new neighbor. While most of the proceeds will continue to be utilized to further enhance the neighborhood, for the first time ever, the Association will give a portion of the proceeds to another nonprofit, the Dorothy Day House.

List of featured homes here.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.