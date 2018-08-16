Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 17th-19th

× Expand Photo courtesy of BSP Farewell For Now, Crosstown Arts and Buckman Bridging Souls Productions performs final concerts and kick-off a weekend of art in Crosstown.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Fri., Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

There are some exciting art, music, and dance events at Crosstown Concourse and Crosstown Arts this weekend. I wanted to draw attention to the dance performances offered by Bridging Souls Productions (BSP). They will celebrate eight years of dance throughout Memphis and the Mid-South with a final performance. Hopefully it is only for now. I think we need more souls with dancing soles. Also on Friday, as well as Saturday, enjoy Continuum Music Festival at Crosstown Concourse featuring collaborations among musicians and artists of diverse genres from Memphis and beyond, bringing to life unique performances and workshops. Then on Saturday and Sunday, MadAir Decks Presents: Crosstown Block Party featuring skate deck art exhibition including 27 local Memphis artist's unique MadAir Deck design.

× Expand Elvis vs. Beatles, Horshoe Casino Who rocked it better? You decide.

Fri., Aug. 17, 9 p.m.

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, Robinsonville, MS

Graceland continues fun Elvis Week activities through the weekend, but I thought it would be fun to alert you to some other Elvis-y goings on in the area. Maybe an Elvis vs. Beatles show might get your pelvis gyrating. If that pelvis is a little rusty, enjoy a tour of the theatre frequented by Elvis Presley and his friends for private movie screenings and parties. It was called The Memphian Theatre. Now we call it Circuit Playhouse and Marcus Cox would love to give you a tour fit for a King (or Queen). Venturing out, the Ruffin Theatre in Covington where Elvis performed in 1955 will be showing the documentary, Elvis: That's the Way It Is. Overton Square is hosting their tribute events, Rock-n-Roll Cafe also has an Elvis Tribute featuring Michael Cullipher, and CTI 3D Giant Theater in Pink Palace Museum is showing America's Musical Journey, an expedition that follows the beat of America’s trailblazing spirit into inspired creative territory, through September 3rd. Find more fun stuff here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carpenter Art Garden Artist reception for Carpenter Art Garden, David Lusk Gallery Exhibition of work by young artists.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Sat., Aug. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Come celebrate the past year’s artistic creativity at a neighborhood party. Carpenter Art Garden student artworks are on the wall for one afternoon at David Lusk Gallery. Local artists who dedicate their time investing in CAG programs and participants include Susie Hendrix, Danny Broadway, Mellissa Dunn, Chito Ryan, Shelley Bolton, and Linda Ryan.

× Expand Photo courtesy of earthsky.org Park After Dark: Stargazing with MAS, Shelby Farms Park

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.

If you enjoyed the Perseids meteor shower peak on August 12th and 13th, come and learn more about our skies with Memphis Astronomical Society. On the 18th, use the moon to find the planet Saturn and the star Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. This star represents the Scorpion’s beating heart. Telescopes will be provided to help view constellations, planets, and star clusters. Gazing begin at sunset.

× Expand Photo courtesy of BardogTavern Breakaway Bardog %K Festival

Bardog Tavern, 73 Monroe

Sun., Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

“I’m putting in a big order for liquor,“ says Rico Bogard, General Manager of Bardogs. I bet he is. This annual run and festival features all-day live music and raffles, local vendors, a dunk tank, Grandma's Meatball Eating Contest, and more benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You can’t have all that fun without a cocktail or two. And speaking of dunk tank, Contemporary Media’s own Roxy Matthews volunteered to sit on the dunk tank ledge. All you ball players come out and dunk our gal. It’s for charity.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.