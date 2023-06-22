Memphis Scene Photo Contest Summer 2023

Summer is here, and we would love to see your best seasonal pictures! Do you find beauty and inspiration in what's right around you? If you've captured a local moment or scene that inspires you, show us what you love about Memphis by entering our Memphis Scene Photo Contest presented by I Love Memphis Blog!

Don't have a summer photo you love? Don't worry. We will run this contest THREE more times this year, one for each season!

Enter your favorite original picture (must be your own work) of your best Memphis spring scenes from now until September 15th. Voting will be September 16th-30th. Only one entry per person!

The winner will receive:

1st place

Two-night stay at a downtown hotel.

Two tickets to Sun Studio, National Civil Rights Museum, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and more!

2nd place

$150 gift card to a local restaurant.

3rd place

I Love Memphis t-shirt and swag.

Also, the winning photos (and maybe some honorable mentions) will be published in the November issue of Memphis Magazine!

*By submitting your photo you give Memphis magazine and I Love Memphis Blog the rights to republish your photo.

For questions or problems please email Kristin@memphismagazine.com