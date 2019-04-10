Memphis Bicentennial Subscription Offer

× Expand Bicentennial Subscription Offer

Celebrate Memphis AND enjoy the deal of two centuries! In honor of Memphis' bicentennial, we're offering a special subscription price: 2 years of home delivery for only $20.19. Or if you'd prefer, you can get a one-year subscription for yourself, and give a one-year subscription to a friend. A year's subscription is normally $15, so you do the math: this is a really, really good deal.

Click here to order online. Be sure to enter code 2019WS to take advantage of the $20.19 offer!

Prefer to talk it through with a human? We understand! Call us at 901.521.9000 and ask for Julie Ray, our wonderful circulation coordinator, to place your order. Or email Julie@memphismagazine.com.