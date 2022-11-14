For many, the best part of the holidays is spending time with family around the table. We want to see some of the great memories you create with the kids in your life. Share your best picture of your little ones cooking, or you cooking with them.

Enter our Kids Chef Photo Contest presented by Gestalt Community Schools for your chance to win.

The winner will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card

Rules:

-Pictures must be your own.

-Pictures can be of any cooking session. Does not have to be holiday specific.

-One entry per person.

Submissions November 17-24. Voting November 25-30.

Contact Kristin@memphismagazine.com for any questions or problems.