Home Remodel Photo Contest

Have you taken the plunge recently into a home remodel project? If so, now is the time to show off your work.
The Rules:
- The home pictured must be yours.
- Before and after pictures preferred (we want to see your journey!).
- DIY projects and contractor projects accepted (but tell us which!).
Submissions will be accepted September 1-6, 2021. Voting is September 7-13, 2021. Winner will be announced on social media and will be notified by email on September 14.
The winner will receive a 4 pack of tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Live at the Garden September 17.
For questions or problems please email Kristin@memphismagazine.com
