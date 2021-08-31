Home Remodel Photo Contest

Have you taken the plunge recently into a home remodel project? If so, now is the time to show off your work.

The Rules:

The home pictured must be yours.

Before and after pictures preferred (we want to see your journey!).

DIY projects and contractor projects accepted (but tell us which!).

Submissions will be accepted September 1-6, 2021. Voting is September 7-13, 2021. Winner will be announced on social media and will be notified by email on September 14.

The winner will receive a 4 pack of tickets to see Sheryl Crow at Live at the Garden September 17.

For questions or problems please email Kristin@memphismagazine.com