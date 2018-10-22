Modernism in Midtown

× Expand This oasis of 1950s modernity was a hidden gem in an overgrown landscape until its recent renovation and transformation into a stunning private residence. Photographs by Chip Pankey.

This is a story about a visionary modernist Memphis architect, a man who built a wonderful mid-century modern design studio in the 1950s, and the impressive people — architect, contractor, landscapers, and of course the new owners — who collaborated on its fabulous recent renovation and transformation into a private residence.

This striking house was designed by well-regarded architect Alfred Lewis Aydelott (1916-2008) as his workplace. Characterized at the time as “an oasis of modernity,” it was completed in 1953 on the very edge of what we now call the Cooper-Young neighborhood. Truly a larger-than-life character, Aydelott, considered “the father of modern architecture” in Memphis, was described by friends and colleagues alike as a visionary and a leading devotee of Le Corbusier. He left his imprint on a number of famous buildings in Memphis, including City Hall and Immaculate Conception High School, as well as some 15 residential homes. Several now-famous Memphis architects worked for his firm at one time or another, including Francis Mah, Francis Gassner, and Martin E. Gorman.

× Expand Classic hallmarks of the home's modern design include clean lines, terrazzo floors, exterior overhangs, and the extensive use of glass to utilize natural light.

Now enter owners Steve Adelman and Michele Ryland, who met through Leadership Memphis. A transplant to Memphis, originally from Michigan, Adelman has been a co-owner (with J.W. Gibson) since 2014 of Beale Street’s New Daisy Theatre, the district’s longest continuously operating live-music venue. Adelman brings with him the experience gained in a long career operating large entertainment venues in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and even as far away as Singapore. (Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, interviewed Adelman last spring, reporting about his commitment to honoring the New Daisy’s local historic importance and his pride in the diversity of acts now being brought to a street known primarily for the blues.)

Michele Ryland was with Kraft Foods for 19 years and is now financial director of Medtronic Spine and Biologics. Both Adelman and Ryland are enthusiastic boosters of Memphis, a great city for entrepreneurs and welcoming to young people.

Looking to move from downtown’s South Bluffs to Midtown Memphis, Adelman and Ryland were in search of an interesting space. Deciding to find it the old-fashioned way, they literally hit the ground running. After a few weeks, they happened upon their current property, and stopped to peer in the windows. As luck would have it, the owner, Philip Wood, was there and invited them inside.

Also a transplant to Memphis (having worked around the world for the United Nations), Wood had gutted the place, but the project was unfinished. The conversation eventually led to Wood’s asking the couple, “Do you want to buy it?”

The seed had been planted, and the possibilities were apparent. The couple bought the home in May 2016, and a year later in June 2017, they moved in. The architectural plans to renovate it originally had been drawn up by the very talented Sarah Jefferys of New York City, who had known Wood from college. The couple was impressed, and Jefferys was hired to finish the project.

Her Soho firm is known for its sharp sense of contemporary design, especially as regards the use of natural light. This expertise was a good fit, as Aydelott was known for his extensive use of glass in his designs.

Adelman and Ryland graciously met with our photographer Chip Pankey and me, and walked us through their home, accompanied by Milton, their dog. Actually, I interviewed Adelman first as he was going through his exercise routine in the home’s large living room.

My first impressions were of an architectural jewel of a modern house hiding in plain sight behind its walls and well-shrouded grounds. As we all know, the residents of Cooper-Young are very concerned about the demolition of the neighborhood’s cottages and bungalows and the infill which could result in a loss of character. Happily, the Adelman/Ryland home represents the opposite approach, having been lovingly reinvigorated and refurbished, and brought beautifully into the twenty-first century.

The contractor on the six-month restoration project was Shi Eubanks of We Build It Construction, who had also done recent renovations of the New Daisy. The landscaping — which was quite the challenge as it was overgrown from years of neglect — was handled by English Garden Landscape. The original, undulating brick wall which surrounds the house was fully restored, making it a distinctive thing of beauty.

Both Adelman and Ryland have extensive experience in building renovation and design. Ryland’s last project is now the couple’s beach house in Union Pier, Michigan, where she spent over a year turning a neglected 1970s ranch into a contemporary beach house. Adelman has built and designed over a dozen nightclubs, along with three homes, the most recent a three-story, 5,000-square-foot modern in the Hollywood Hills.

Ryland began working with Sarah Jefferys to customize their new home to fit their lifestyles, and confesses she had “great fun with it.” Adelman had collected amazing art and beautiful objects from his time living in L.A. and Singapore, which worked well in the space.

The home has three bedrooms and two full and one half baths. The floors are concrete, although there are some amazing terrazzo floors in places which were preserved where possible. Adelman explains that, surprisingly, the house does not get too hot, because of its cleverly designed overhangs. And of course the skylights were preserved.

The kitchen was transformed into a thoroughly modern gem, perfect for Ryland, who loves to cook. She pointed out beautiful cabinets from Ikea, reminding us that quality cabinetry does not have to cost the earth.

Sarah Jefferys’ mission statement says it all: “Whether we’re building on stilts in sand dunes, or a Brooklyn rooftop, we look to elevate these buildings into experiences to be lived with for many years.” I think our readers will agree that she has beautifully accomplished this in the Adelman/Ryland home.