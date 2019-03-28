Great Homes: Tournament Quality

× Expand Hollywood and Natasha strike a charming pose on their comfortable chaise with their smallest pooch, Gigi, in the foreground. Photographs by Chip Pankey.

In my many years of featuring gorgeous Memphis homes in this magazine, I was surprised to realize that we have never showcased a residence in Southwind, the upscale community developed in the late 1980s in southeast Memphis, a place chock full of “great homes.” I therefore jumped at the chance to right this wrong when B.J. Worthy, a well-known realtor with ReMax Experts, called to suggest a story on a wonderful couple, Natasha Berry and Willie “Hollywood” James Evans III, who have recently bought a home in Southwind.

What makes driving through this now-mature neighborhood so special and attractive is that this is not a neighborhood of cookie-cutter homes, the development having been architecturally varied from the beginning. Of course, the centerpiece of Southwind remains the magnificent TPC golf course and clubhouse, home since 1989 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic every spring, and this year the site of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament in July. And while the city has grown up all around Southwind over the past three decades, the development still maintains a genuine rural feel and a sense of true elegance.

As I drove up to the Evans’ home, Natasha and Hollywood were both on hand to greet me and show me through their beautiful, 6,400-square-foot house and tell me a bit about themselves. They married in the Turks and Caicos in June of last year and bought their new home this past October. Natasha attended Florida State University and later moved to Memphis from Houston to work at ServiceMaster. She is now a human resources professional with ABB, a global leader in industrial technology. She has a daughter, Kennedy, and a son, Tristan. Hollywood was born and raised in Orange Mound and is a huge booster of that community, not surprising for a man once crowned “Mr. Melrose” by his fellow high-school classmates. He is active in the Orange Mound Council and Men of Memphis United. His business is One Solution, a construction company. And he has a 12-year-old daughter, Liberty, and two older sons, DJ and London.

× Expand A large gold mirror reflects the very special white piano, the dramatic focal point in the home’s lovely living room.

Despite being built some 20 years ago, their new home was turn-key perfect with a great flow, which the Evans family found important, as they wanted a house suitable for entertaining. The ceilings throughout vary from 9 to 12 feet, and the walls are neutral. They love the handsome trim in the two-story entrance hall, and they changed the paint color there to a light gray. The large kitchen and breakfast room area was a big selling point as both are accomplished cooks and “everyone congregates here.” Several beautiful chandeliers throughout the house delighted them, as did the beveled glass in the home’s windows. There are three staircases, with even a chair lift on one of them.

Amazingly, Natasha and Hollywood furnished the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home in just three months working room by room, all the while texting pictures back and forth to seek each other’s agreement on their “finds.” Both are very grateful to Natasha’s mother, Lorna Berry, who helped them move in, and when all was said and done they were ready to host a big Christmas party, the first of many events to be held down the road.

The dining room features one of several beautiful chandeliers that first delighted the homeowners.

Natasha has an elegant aesthetic desgn sense both in home décor and in her wardrobe. I commented on the gorgeous, bow-fronted outfit she was wearing, and she told me it was from the Style Boutique. She loves the thrill of the chase to find original pieces and shops in a variety of places, some more upmarket than others —from Stash and Decadent Avenue to Bargain Hunt and Homegoods. Color is an important element in her surroundings, and she leans toward pops of orange and purple.

The artwork in the home is outstanding. There are some very special pieces, such as the horse painting in the entrance, purchased for Natasha who wanted a horse, but for now Hollywood says she will “have to make do with the image.” The focal point in the living room is a beautiful white piano that Natasha found on Craigslist. A bit of decorative whimsy are the pair of candelabrum in the dining room, chosen because Natasha loves the character of Lumiere, the candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The master bedroom and a guest room are downstairs. The children are “in exile upstairs,” as is Hollywood when he is in his man cave watching golf and football. He loves his two Harley-Davidsons, so naturally the room is decorated in Harley colors — orange, black and green. Next step for the Evans family is to put in a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

× Expand The large painting in the two-story entrance hall was purchased specially for Natasha and is a constant reminder of her love of horses.

Natasha travels extensively in her business, so having a wonderful, comfortable home to return to is a first priority. The two of them have successfully blended three dogs and five children into a fabulous family. Speaking of their neighborhood, they said their neighbors in Southwind are very friendly and welcoming; both agreed that living in the area was an obvious choice, as they had already been members of the club.

We had a wonderful visit together, and I was fascinated by all the couple had done with this excellent abode they had created together in record time. Like me, I suppose you’re wondering how “Hollywood” got his nickname. As he tells it, he roared up to Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, as a freshman in a BMW car and, as so often happens with nicknames, was instantly christened “Hollywood.” I have to tell you too that while he may not exactly be a movie star (yet!), he has plenty of charm and charisma and a genuine big personality.

× Expand The family room is as elegant as it is comfortable. It’s hard to believe that it and the other rooms were furnished in record time with pieces from both upmarket and bargain stores.

At the end of a truly delightful day, I spent some time with B.J. Worthy, and learned that — among her many interests — she is a member of our city’s Silver Bullet Ski Club. Who knew Memphis had a ski club?

× Expand The downstairs master bedroom mixes neutral colors, textures, and mirrored surfaces to create a sophisticated, harmonious, and restful room.

× Expand Hollywood and Natasha both love to cook, and everyone congregates in their handsome kitchen and adjoining breakfast room area.

× Expand The upstairs man cave with its comfy couch and chairs, televisions, and Harley-Davidson color scheme is Hollywood’s pride and joy.