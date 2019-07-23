Remodel Memphis: The Belle of the Ball

× Expand Belle Meade When tackling the project, Dave Moore and the homeowners knew they would need a complete remodel of the original floor plan. Becca Gaines stepped in to advise the homeowners on their best approach.

When the homeowners wanted to find a new place to live three years ago, it was tough to choose which neighborhood would be the best fit. With the Southern transplants having spent most of their time in the East Memphis, Midtown, and Downtown areas, there were plenty of options to choose from, but ultimately, proximity to the grandchildren was the deciding factor. With family in mind, they chose a spot in the Belle Meade neighborhood.

Once they’d found the right location, the homeowners knew exactly who to call for a renovation project. They were acquainted with Dave Moore from Living Hope Church and appreciated the ideas and creativity he’d displayed throughout his multiple decades of experience as a builder. For the finer details, they turned to Becca Gaines. “We hired a wonderful designer, Becca, to advise us on, well, basically every aspect of the build, from materials, to closet design, to furniture layout,” say the homeowners.

The full scope of the project included both remodeling and additions, which included a garage, workout room, wine cellar, office, bathroom, pool and outdoor kitchen, breezeway, and porte-cochère. While those changes seem extensive, the whole project only took five months. “An absolute sheer miracle considering the scope of the project,” say the homeowners. When their offer for the home was accepted at the end of June, they immediately started work on the house. Before any additions could be made, however, the area needed landscaping. Due to the lot’s shape and size, Moore had to clear away trees and install the pool. From there, he could start on the rest of the property.

The homeowners remained in a Collierville house while the renovations were being made but were always heavily involved with the project. They credit the collaboration and flexibility between all facets of the remodel team for the success of the project. “Many times we, Dave, and Becca would create the spaces as the project evolved,” say the homeowners. “Not many builders are flexible like that. Some of our best ideas came when the four of us were building on an idea. The arched brick ceiling over the wet bar, the agricultural fencing used to build out our wine cellar, and the layout for a huge master closet were all of us working together. It was fun!”

× Expand Belle Meade 2 With the addition of a wine cellar, the homeowners are better equipped to host, with an improved bar area and an expanded dining room.

With a clear idea of what they wanted for their home, the homeowners continued to work closely with Moore and Gaines. “Dave Moore told us he would keep rolling on the project as long as we made our choices on time,” say the homeowners. “He did a great job communicating to us the decisions we would need to make for the next steps, and Becca helped us stay ahead of Dave.”

“Dave Moore is a seasoned builder who has seen just about everything. Between him and Becca we were in good hands.”

By the end of October, the changes were essentially finished. The overall project ran smoothly, but when an issue did arise, it was quickly assimilated into the project and handled efficiently. “With renovations, just like on TV, you hit those unexpected snags, requiring creative thinking to achieve the desired outcome,” say the homeowners. Partway through the project, they realized that the original hardwood floors were cupping and needed to be fixed. Moore quickly adapted and had the floors replaced. The company that installed the house’s original roof had since gone out of business, so the homeowners were unable to match the shingles on the additions. That meant the entire roof needed to be reshingled. They sat down with Moore and Gaines and were able to find a style they liked. “Dave Moore is a seasoned builder who has seen just about everything. Between him and Becca we were in good hands.”

Belle Meade 3 The revamped kitchen area was one of the first spaces to be put to use. After the project was completed, the homeowners hosted a Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family to show off the renovations.

With only a few finishing touches remaining, the homeowners moved into the space. “Literally we were unpacking boxes in the dining room days before Thanksgiving as we anticipated family and friends staying with us for the entire weekend. We told folks we would provide the red wine and Dave would smoke the turkeys! We christened the house that Thanksgiving weekend and it has been home ever since.”

With the project completed, there have been no regrets. The new home provides ample space for entertaining guests, and is only a seven-minute drive from their grandchildren. The homeowners are here to stay at the new Belle Meade residence. “Moving has had a wonderful impact on our lifestyle,” they say. “We are now a daily presence in our kids and grandkids’ lives, and we thoroughly enjoy being more involved with Advance Memphis and FedexFamilyHouse. Our location is central to everything we want to do.”