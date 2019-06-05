Top Doctors 2019

Good information can be the key to good health, and “Dr. Google” makes house calls, flooding our smartphones and computers with all sorts of medical advice. But when things turn serious, a virtual visit won’t guarantee a long lifespan, and it’s time to find the best doctor for whatever ails you. That can be a daunting task, especially in a medical center like Memphis, with so many excellent facilities and physicians available.

Let this year’s list of Top Doctors be your first resource should you need care, whether it’s a sprained wrist or something more serious. These specialists have been chosen among peers as the best in their field. Put your health in their hands.

Explore the full list in our Health section. Search by hospital, specialty, or some combination.

About the Listings

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research and information company founded in 1992 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America’s top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process, under the direction of an MD, involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.

Its online nominations process — located at castleconnolly.com/nominations — is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result — we identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training, and special expertise in our paperback guides, national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features, and online directories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature may also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and/or in print.