Bedside Angels — One Year Later with Robin Mutz

Last May, we asked four local nursing professionals to share their distinctive perspectives on what then already felt traumatic: a worldwide pandemic caused by the outbreak of COVID -19. We now consider COVID an all-too-familiar disease, one that will join the likes of smallpox and polio in the history books of medical villainy.

Now, 12 months later, we have asked the same front-line heroes to update and expand on their perspectives on the continuing fight. Vaccinations are here, entering thousands of arms each day in Memphis. Variants of the virus have arrived, too, adding new layers of complication and anxiety even as reasons for optimism increase. With sympathy for the too-many lives lost and for all those grieving, and with inspiration from COVID -19 survivors and those who have cared for them, we share these views with hope for a healthier tomorrow.

Robin Mutz, MPPM, BSN, RNC, NEA-BC

Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tennessee native Robin Mutz earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina and her master’s from Birmingham Southern College. She began her 41-year career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, served as executive director of nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, and joined St. Jude in 2018. Last year, she told us, “Our profession instills us with a lion’s courage and a servant’s heart. We carry this unique skill set with us at home, at work, and in our community.”

How are you? This past year has been difficult for most everyone, but front-line workers like you have witnessed the effects of COVID -19 on a daily basis. How do you take care of your-self while also taking care of others?

St. Jude Nursing has done a lot of work to support the resiliency of our staff. It has been a very difficult year as nurses have juggled patient care responsibilities along with family responsibilities. We encourage our nurses to take respite breaks, and we offer small comfort items of herbal tea, aromatherapy for their masks, and sweet treats on a cart they can keep in their unit. When rounding, I ask nurses how they are doing, and the usual response is: “It depends.”

Nurses are smarter and more resilient than they thought they were, and when we come together, we can do amazing things.

Because the pandemic has lasted so long, I believe we have all adjusted and surprised ourselves with our adaptability to the “new normal.” I find that just listening is helpful. We have conducted listening sessions for our nurses, with myself, our CEO, Dr. Jim Downing, and Janet Sellers from our Resilience Center attending. We have a Healthy Work Environment Council that works on this as well. The listening sessions are recorded and posted internally on our website for those who can’t tune into the live stream. We have received positive feedback that these sessions reassure our staff that leadership hears them.

Worst-case scenarios predicted a death toll in this country of 250,000 from covid-19. Instead, the coronavirus has claimed more than half a million lives. What were your thoughts as the number of cases steadily rose?

It was actually terrifying. We heard about friends, relatives, and staff members who were infected and some who died. As everything shut down and food and supplies became scarce along with schools going virtual and folks losing jobs, I could see the stress and anxiety on nurses’ faces. We didn’t know what was going to happen and we were afraid for each other, our patients, and our families.

We tried to remain optimistic by providing encouragement and appreciation through frequent communication. Folks needed information and honesty. Our leadership team worked very hard to make sure our employees, patients, and families had the most up-to-date information available. Honest, transparent, and frequent communication ultimately was helpful even though it was ever-changing and quite fluid.

Many people are still skeptical of covid-19, preferring to think that another disease has caused the loss of a loved one. Have you encountered patients with this attitude, and if so, what do you tell them?

I haven’t talked to patients specifically about this, but we have spent a lot of time talking to staff, patients, and families about the facts related to COVID -19 and what the science is telling us. People have encountered lots of information (some of it false) and we have spent many hours dispelling rumors and false information. It’s easy to see how folks can become confused.

With the vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. When do you think we can return to normal life again?

Life will return to normal when enough people are vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Getting vaccinated is the only way we can return to so many of the activities we love. I believe we have learned many lessons through the pandemic and some things don’t need to return to the way they were. I think we will see a “new normal” and move on from there. For now, we should continue to be vigilant with masking, hand washing, and social distancing. Please get the vaccine when you are eligible.

What impact do you think the pandemic has had on the nursing profession? Will it discourage people from becoming nurses, or inspire them because they see the leading role that nurses have played?

From my perspective, I truly believe the nursing profession has been highlighted as one group of heroes during the pandemic. Nurses are smart, resourceful, energetic, compassionate, and great team players. I see all the wonderful stories about nurses, and I believe it will inspire others to join the profession.

We asked this a year ago, and now we ask it again: What lessons have you learned from this pandemic?

Never take a single day for granted. Embrace the simple pleasures of life, especially being with others. Nurses are smarter and more resilient than they thought they were, and when we come together, we can do amazing things. Show appreciation and never underestimate the power of human touch.

How has the pandemic changed the average “day in the life” of a nurse?

I believe it has encouraged nurses to think more intentionally. Because the virus was so widespread and silent, nurses had to be overly vigilant about their everyday tasks. Focusing on doing everything to keep patients safe has always been the utmost priority but we are now always on high alert. Wearing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns, etc.) has become the everyday norm, and nurses put them on and take them off hundreds of times per day. We all have become more obsessive about hand washing and keeping everything as clean as possible. I believe the pandemic has mandated that nurses use all their critical thinking skills in overdrive.

What will you tell your children or grandchildren about your role in the events of 2020-2021?

I will tell them that leading through the pandemic was one of the greatest privileges and challenges of my career. I was so frightened for everyone around me and for myself. Remaining positive and trying to calm fears while being scared and tired myself required a lot of inner strength. Being intentional in my behavior and daily choices helped me appreciate the small joys of each day. I tried to be aware of all the blessings and encouraged others to renew themselves by appreciating life’s small pleasures. Sunshine, flowers, and a new puppy helped keep me grounded and centered.