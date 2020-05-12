Bedside Angels: Charles E. Lapsley Jr., MSN, RN

× Expand photo courtesy regional one health Charles E. Lapsley Jr., director of nursing at Regional One Health.

May 12, 2020, marks the bicentennial of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the British social reformer (1820-1910) considered the founder of modern nursing. She became famous for organizing the treatment of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. Today, nurses also find themselves on the front lines, this time battling an enemy — the novel coronavirus that causes the deadly COVID-19 — that can’t even be seen. Well before the current health crisis, though, nurses were the men and women we came to depend on, working in tandem with physicians and other medical professionals, to ensure our well-being. Here, we profile four nurses from regional hospitals, asking what drew them to their profession, what they have gained from it, and where we go from here.

Originally from Miami, Lapsley earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and a master’s from Walden University. He has been a registered nurse for 21 years, initially working at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. After moving to Memphis in 2009, he worked in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Regional One Health, took a nursing position at Methodist, and returned to Regional One in 2014.

What led you to choose nursing as a profession?

I was an individual that naturally led in my football days and was known to be that person others look to for advice. My sister, who was in pharmacy school at the time, encouraged me to look into healthcare. I initially considered physical therapy, occupational therapy, or respiratory, because those fields involved caring for people. I was advised by a college advisor to consider nursing however, I found myself a little reluctant as a 19-year-old to go down that pathway until I was encouraged to look at job availability. When I looked at job postings and saw numerous opportunities for nursing and limited ones for the other disciplines, my pathway started. However, my true calling was identified when I started my clinical rotation at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach. I was caring for an elderly, and she was embarrassed because she had soiled herself. I comforted her and told her, “We are in the poop cleaning business, and I would want someone to keep my Granny clean!” She smiled and proceeded to allow me to get her cleaned up. In that very moment a revelation came over me, and I knew nursing is exactly where I belonged!

Under normal circumstances — pre-COVID-19 — how do nurses coordinate care for patients with communicable diseases?

Flu-like symptoms and possible tuberculosis patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) would be placed in masks. Pre-COVID-19 care was coordinated according to the acuity of the patient. For example, ICU nurses and the critical care team were always very meticulous as it related to infectious disease and personal protective equipment (PPE) was worn according to the isolation order. But overall, most nurses in general have felt somewhat invincible and immune to most common infectious diseases as we are exposed to so much on the front-lines. Our immune systems are thought to be stronger than the average individual. It was not uncommon in the pre-COVID days to care for a patient for hours within an ED only later to find out that you may have been exposed to something the provider was now ruling out.

Among the greatest fears during this pandemic is a lack of supplies — tests, medicine, or even beds for patients. What can you share about the logistics of health care, and how facilities properly stock for a crisis? (Knowing most crises are not of the pandemic variety.)

We plan for crises that we hope never come. Specifically at Regional One Health, we regularly run emergency management drills to practice crisis scenarios. Managing supply inventory and procuring needed items is part of that work. Stock for crisis situations above the normal usage is often acquired and managed by the safety officer or the crisis/emergency management team. These individuals have been formally trained in disaster management and lead the organization from the incident command. Members of incident command, along with others throughout the hospital, work collaboratively with suppliers and with the county, regional, and state entities to assist with what is needed. For example, our incident command spun up a critical stock team early on in our COVID response efforts to inventory and monitor levels of PPE and equipment as we move through this pandemic. In the case of a pandemic various streams of resources are utilized that include donations from community partners, allocation from vendors, and assistance from government.

Do you think “social distancing” is a new normal for mankind? If not, when and how should it be considered a priority?

Social distancing has become our norm in the medical community, and it is starting to spread to the greater community with the help of local governmental enforcement. When I look abroad to our brothers and sisters in the east prior to COVID-19, wearing masks had become a normal sighting. I have a strong suspicion that we will adopt some of the social distancing as a way of life. This pandemic has touched the lives of so many in profound ways. With the world-wide coverage, I find it hard to believe that we will go back to business as usual.

There is a tremendous mental component to the current pandemic: doubt and fear. How do people — sick or healthy — best manage concerns that can negatively impact their physical health and daily activity?

I am a man of faith. With that being said, I believe that is the only way doubt and fear can be managed in my world. We can get caught up with conspiracies and hypotheses as it relates to what and why things are happening, but my faith keeps me grounded. My belief in God brings a calming voice to me saying, “We will see the other side of this.” The other dynamic that assists with the destruction of negativity is my supportive family along with my responsibility to provide and protect. Family time and outdoor activities have increased at our home, and that has provided an outlet for increased physical activity.

Are there any new standards or lessons you’ve taken from this crisis? Perspective you’ve gained independent of your training and experience as a nurse?

The perspective I have gained comes with a double edged sword. This crisis has brought out the best and the worst in mankind. On the positive side I have witnessed the resilience, kindness, and willingness to adapt to change. It is hard to separate my training and experience as a nurse because that is who I am to the core. On the other side where the worst lives I have witnessed a few individuals that are only concerned with self-preservation, and that is so far from who we are as nurses and medical professionals. Fortunately, this latter group is insignificant to the grand scheme of things.

What would you tell someone considering a career in nursing?

This is my 10 cents to potential nurses: Nursing was one of the best decisions I made in my life. It has afforded me opportunities for growth and ultimately developed me into the man I am today. Nursing is a profession that is dynamic, innovative, fulfilling, and built on a simple principle of compassion. Before you embark on this journey ask yourself a few questions:

Why do you want to nurse? Money cannot be the motivating factor!

Can you provide care for a stranger the same way you would want to be cared for? An unbiased non-judgmental spirit is a necessity.

Are you the family member that naturally cares? Every family has one.

Answering these questions will put some things into perspective for those who are contemplating this journey. Ultimately, you will have to decide if nursing is for you because the profession has a sense of humor and thrives in exposing those who are not sincere.