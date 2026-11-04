901 Health: When Grief Gives

Grieving a loved one is a winding road. You may have heard this in a song. It’s a road, though, that doesn’t have to be traveled alone. Grief counselors — good ones, mind you — are worth their weight in emotional comfort (and gold, too). When I lost my mom, in November 2025, I heard words of comfort from countless family, friends, and colleagues.

• “So sorry for your loss.”

• “Melinda was wonderful, and may her memory be a blessing.”

• “I’m grateful to have known your mom, and will remember her with a smile.”

•“I’m here for you if you need anything.”

About that last one. Human nature is such that we offer ourselves (“anything”) to those we love when we know they’re suffering. It’s a combination of sympathy and empathy in its truest form. Most of us know the pain of loss. We can feel it together and, sometimes, discuss the symptoms, even the details. But time marches on after a loved one’s death, even if it feels like your own life has come to a standstill. Two months, let’s say, after a parent’s death, how many people would you approach for a heart-to-heart about the still-felt absence? How about six months later? The number declines. People — even the sympathetic — have other priorities.

A few people in my circle shared the same advice shortly after Mom died: “Talk to someone.” By “someone,” they meant a therapist. I had never met regularly with a psychiatrist or psychologist, to say nothing of a therapist who specializes in grief. These people saw and felt my hurt (one was my sister, my only sibling). And they knew the right resource would help me along that winding road. For a year now, I’ve met monthly with Greg (his name for this story), and I’ve gathered some truisms from grief counseling. My hope is they’ll reach you when needed.

Talking about grief is the biggest, boldest step you can take.

Our minds are operating 24 hours a day. They create dreams, for crying out loud, when we’re deeply asleep. In periods of grief, there is what feels like a syrupy layer around the rest of my thoughts: “Mom’s no longer here.” My mom’s absence feels most acute when I’m at my lowest or highest, emotionally. In either state, she’s the first person I’d share thoughts with, or describe an impactful experience. No longer there, her “presence” takes the form of that brain syrup . . . makes regular, daily thoughts somewhat sticky.

From my first session with Greg, I discovered that merely being able to discuss my mom’s absence — and her profound, posthumous presence — was healing. I wasn’t invading Greg’s space with my sad (or happy) thoughts about my deceased mother. He was there to listen to those thoughts. After that first discussion, I felt like Mom actually left the room of my brain space, if temporarily. This was very healthy.

While your grief feels deeply personal … it’s been felt by others, and lots of others.

The weight of a loved one’s loss is heavier than you’d like to consider anyone else ever feeling. “How can I carry this?” It will help to remember most human beings have had to carry similar weight, even heavier weight . . . though it goes unseen and unheard. This is the human condition, as they say. I’ve not surprised Greg with any of my observations about death, about Mom’s passing in particular, or about how I’m navigating my world without her. He’s been able to share stories and anecdotes from his own life and career that make my suffering (and healing) feel normal. And that’s the first goal in any season of grief: I want to feel normal again.

An outsider will strengthen your bond to a loved one.

Every relationship we have is one of a kind. (It’s the “snowflake” metaphor, times two.) I miss the person my mom was in my life, which was different, if slightly, from the person she was in others’ lives. But why was she valuable in my life? Why did we connect and attach beyond the maternal bond? Why did Mom become my friend? I never asked these questions of myself … but Greg has.

I’ve spent a career asking others about their lives and influences. It’s necessary for journalism. So it’s been emotionally illuminating to be on the other side in a session with Greg: answering his questions about my mom’s life and her influence on me. I like answering these questions, because they force me to consider the relationship as a journalist might in writing about it. Mom and I were a story. I enjoy telling it.

Connections and reminders of a loved one are slices of immortality.

My mom and Dolly Parton were born three years and 70 miles apart in East Tennessee. As it turned out, they died nine months apart. Southern women with dramatic differences on the surface (though my mom was less likely than Dolly to leave the house without her hair properly arranged), but deeply similar in their living, breathing, active kindness toward those they could impact.

The week after Dolly died last August, I asked Greg if we could devote some of our discussion to parallels I feel between my mom and the greatest Tennessean of them all. The entire discussion was about Mom and Dolly. Greg had become familiar with Melinda Murtaugh from our monthly visits. And everyone is familiar with Dolly Parton. We found humorous ties and significantly poignant similarities. (My mom earned a Ph.D. in history. Consider her appreciation for Dolly’s Imagination Library and what it did for literacy around the world.) Best of all, Greg helped me understand my ongoing grief for Mom was what the world was now feeling — and sharing — for Dolly Parton. Bless her, it’s as though Dolly wanted to remind me others were on my road.

“What’s next?” doesn’t have to be a scary question.

Greg is a man of faith, and he’s spoken openly about God — perceptions of God, at least — but only when I’ve chosen to take the conversation in that direction. There have been times I’ve wanted to ponder the greatest of all unknowns. My grief counselor is prepared for such pondering. And he’s made it clear that acquiring an answer is not within his powers, so I shouldn’t feel short of understanding if I can’t find an answer myself.

Greg and I keep coming back to the word “presence.” If you’ve lost a pet (my dog died last year, too), you know an absence can feel every bit as much with you as a person stealing the armrest on an airplane. I’ve come to believe the grief process (forget “steps”) is managing your loved one’s continued presence so that it lifts your spirit instead of tightening your heart. Because my mom is, in fact, still with me. I just can’t tell her how happy that makes me. But I’ve told my grief counselor, and will continue to do so. Most importantly, I’m telling myself.