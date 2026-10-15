901 Health: Restoring Confidence After Cancer

For Renee Pinlac, aesthetic treatments are about more than just looks: They’re confidence builders — especially for women surviving cancer.

“When it comes to cancer survivors, they have a multitude of ways that they need support,” Pinlac says. “From IV therapy to help them feel hydrated — whether they’re going through cancer and that’s been a plan with their oncologist, to after the fact, when they’re trying to gain themselves back, through hair rejuvenation, restoration, IV therapy, vitamin shots, or hormonal therapy.

For women navigating life after cancer, Pinlac says common concerns can be changes in appearance, hair loss, changes in energy, body changes, and overall confidence.

As Pinlac approaches the age at which her own mother passed away from cancer, she notes her relationship to the topic is personal. “I’ve seen both sides of this. I’ve walked through this aesthetic journey with patients as survivors, and what they want to do to feel confidence.”

As the owner of De La Belle Wellness and Spa, she stresses that post-cancer aesthetic treatments are not about vanity, but about confidence. Pinlac says there are many aspects to assessing a patient.

The nurse practitioner likes to take a wellness approach when looking at how bodies can be made healthy after a disease or illness. As a self-proclaimed “girl’s girl,” Pinlac loves all things makeup, and learning about new tools that enhance women’s confidence. This led her to become certified in Botox and fillers about 14 years ago, which moved her love for aesthetics to center stage.

“We’re called to be safe first. Even though I’m a very open-minded person when it comes to looking at things that are safe for patients and survivors to participate in, I also realize we have to walk through this journey with these patients.” — Renee Pinlac

Pinlac says aesthetics and cancer are intertwined, which causes her to think intentionally about each patient’s goal. She approaches her patients’ wellness holistically — treating them as individuals and meeting them where they are.

“Part of this process is building relationships,” she says. “I understand what is going on in the patient’s mind and body, and I use that [to] help support them.”

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Pinlac attributes her background in cancer care to being able to help a patient navigate their experience and help them with aesthetic treatment options. “Because I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to have relationships with survivors and those experiencing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, I don’t shy away from real questions and topics when it comes to aesthetic needs of those same patients,” she says.

She tells about a weight-loss patient of hers who was later diagnosed with breast cancer. The patient began looking for hormonal support to supplement her energy after surgery. After routine treatment with Pinlac combined with trust-building, the patient eventually told her she felt like she could “drop it like it’s hot.”

Pinlac begins by assessing her patients and learning where they are in life, their level of comfort, if they’re currently in treatment, and more. This includes asking questions about their needs and solidifying an understanding of what the patient wants.

She then begins to sift through the safest options for her patients.

“We’re called to be safe first,” Pinlac says. “Even though I’m a very open-minded person when it comes to looking at things that are safe for patients and survivors to participate in, I also realize we have to walk through this journey with these patients.”

Though each patient’s journey is different, she emphasizes the importance of healthy skin. With the skin being the largest organ, she says a better glow can be key to restoring confidence. Options such as vitamin shots and IV treatments can help someone feel more hydrated.

“It can be as simple as a Vitamin B or D shot along with facials and skincare,” Pinlac says. “Most anyone can tolerate those things and start with those as they’re getting on their feet again.”

Patients can also consider treatments such as hair rejuvenation or safely injecting breast tissue. “[Some are] going back for surgery, [but others are] electing not to do surgery and just want healthier breast tissue by utilizing PRP [platelet-rich plasma] as a dermal filler that is collagen-stimulating, and really healthy for that breast tissue and the face and body too,” she says.

As she encourages patients to look at their treatment as a journey, she also emphasizes the importance of a support system. A friend, family member, or loved one’s support is important in life, both during and after treatment.

The encouragement from a second party can aid in navigating feelings of anxiety, but also can boost confidence. Pinlac says any time a patient brings family, a friend, or significant other to an appointment, she views it as an educational opportunity for both parties. “Education is also a big and important piece of my practice.”