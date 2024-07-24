The State of the Local Housing Market

It’s no secret that the housing market for the last couple of years has been a veritable roller coaster. Covid saw remote workers flee the office for cheaper cities around the country, the sale price vs. interest rate pendulum swung back and forth wildly, and tastes in home ownership changed considerably. Several years on, buyers and sellers are still navigating a changed real estate world. High demand and low inventory mean there are bumps ahead, but in Shelby County in 2024, it’s a great time to be a homeowner.
Zach Thomas with Sell901 Real Estate
While some cities in recent years saw a large influx of arrivals or departures, Memphis has maintained a steady, sustainable growth, according to Zach Thomas of Sell901 Real Estate. “Memphis, believe it or not, has been very resilient,” says Thomas. “We were never in the top 10 of price growth and we’re not in the bottom 10. We’ve always just hovered right around the middle. We’ve had steady increase in prices, and we’ve just had a solid growth of increased sales in the area. I really see Memphis in a positive light, and I think the best years are ahead of us.”
Contrast that with our Tennessee neighbor Nashville, which is seeing a sharp decline in home values. Cities that saw large surges and increased investment during Covid are coming out the other side the worse for wear. “Nashville is one of the markets that’s being hit the hardest across the country,” says Thomas. “I think it’s a top 10 in decline in price, value, and home values over the past year because there has been so much investment that took place into Nashville.
“Places like California, New York, and the expensive areas took a hit because people moved to the South — to Texas, Florida, Tennessee, all these places that were less expensive, with better tax environments, and they could work remotely there. With so many people being called back [after the pandemic], they’re leaving their new homes. So the areas that saw that boom during Covid are now taking a big hit.”
Quick Facts
Scott Bettis, president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors
There should be no such concern here. Last year’s “Gimme Shelter” feature in our July issue detailed many of the post-Covid struggles facing realtors. But this year’s market, despite high interest rates, is seeing robust sales. The Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) keeps a close eye on sales figures in and around Shelby County, and compared to last year, the numbers look good, with a “huge increase in April sales from last year,” according to MAAR president Scott Bettis. “We’re now up more than 10 percent in sales for the calendar year.”
Per MAAR’s April 2024 Memphis Area Home Sales Report (the latest figures available at the time of publication), year-to-date home sales in Shelby County are up exactly 10.9 percent compared to last year. “Right now, we’re seeing an overall increase in home sales,” says Chelena Allen with BenchMark REALTORS. “But at the same time, we’re also seeing a slight decrease in pricing for now, which is good for the market.”
Increased Interest?
Based on the sales statistics, there are a lot of interested buyers in the Memphis area. But interest rates are also as high as they’ve been for years. In 2021, rates plummeted to an all-time low of 2.65 percent in 2021, while the average this year has jumped above 7 percent. But as indicated by the increase in home sales, demand is as high as ever.
“Interest rates are always going to be a concern for some buyers,” says Allen. “But even as high as they are, that hasn’t stopped people from buying.”
While interest rates might bar some potential buyers from pursuing a deal, a lack of supply means that home prices will also increase. “People need housing, so you’re not going to see demand decrease,” says Thomas. “Prices will continue to go up for a while.
“I have an interesting perspective on this, but my view is that to normalize pricing in the long run, there needs to be a pathway for builders to construct what I call ‘attainable housing,’” he says. “We can’t just build homes that go for $550,000 and up. We need to build these homes that allow us to create a greater supply, which will ultimately get more money flowing around.”
If supply hasn’t changed and interest rates are high, how are Memphis’ sales figures up? There’s not always a clear answer, but millennials, the largest generation, have entered the market and are eager to buy. “They’re in their prime home-buying years, and will be for the next five years or so,” says Thomas, “and that’s created some interesting changes to our industry.”
Affordability, Affordability, Affordability
“Location, location, location” was often the number-one rule in real estate. But for the first half of 2024, that hasn’t been the case. “It’s been a really even spread that I’ve seen,” says Allen. “There are some higher sales figures that I’ve seen in downtown Memphis, Lakeland, and a little bump in Germantown. “But a lot of it is based on price point, so we’re seeing more flexibility from buyers depending on budget.”
A big trend that Thomas notices is that location is becoming less important of a factor for new buyers, with controlling costs becoming key. “I’d say ‘location’ has been replaced by ‘affordability, affordability, affordability,’” he says. “For buyers, the market has expanded. There’s less focus on just looking at Arlington, or just at East Memphis, and instead examining whether it’s a home in good shape that they can afford. That’s really pivoted the whole industry where I have one buyer that’s looking at a home in Cordova, and next we’re taking a look at something in Arlington or Olive Branch. It’s changed how we operate, and is something I have not really seen before.”
Thomas views 2024 Memphis residential real estate as two separate markets: rate-conscious buyers focused on affordability, and current homeowners seeking to pay a premium on new construc- tion. Millennials are more likely to fall into the rate-conscious category, in his experience.
“Inflation and the price of goods putting a strain on people’s bud- gets means we’ll keep seeing more focus on the affordability aspect,” he says. “I read an article recently looking at the affordability of the 1980s with 15 percent interest rates as a percentage of your income. Where we are now with a 7.25 percent rate and today’s prices as a percentage of your income, it’s much higher than in the ’80s.”
Will Big Business Boost Value?
Memphis has drawn interest from big names in recent years, including Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City in Stanton, or the proposed supercomputer from Elon Musk’s xAI. While there may be some huge benefits down the line, don’t expect property values or the number of interested buyers to soar just yet as a result.
“BlueOval City has definitely been on our radar,” says Allen. “And I’ve spoken to a few people connected with it, but until it’s up and running, we’re not going to see a large boost from it just yet.”
“Most of the people working on it now are transitory,” adds Thomas. “The influx is coming, but it’s not here yet.” But when that influx does arrive, Memphis will be battling it out with Jackson, Tennessee. “People figure they can drive 30 minutes to work from Memphis or to Jackson, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. But with the news that Ford leased an administrative office space in Arlington, that might mean we have more people leaning towards Memphis.
“I do think in the future, when they start hiring and the plant is ready to start manufacturing, you’ll see a lot more dual-income families that are moving out into the eastern Shelby County area and even into Cordova. That will put a bigger strain on demand than there isnow.So it’s a great time to be a homeowner there.”
While details on the logistics of xAI are still uncertain and breaking ground is far off in the distance, Thomas estimates that will also make a difference. “The people working there are going to have to come from somewhere,” he says. “Unless our workforce development network prepares locals to fill the positions when that’s up and running, we’ll have another group of people looking to move here and increase demand again.”
Chelena Allen with BenchMark REALTORS
What’s Inside (and Outside)
The seesaw of remote vs. in-office work may have crippled some of the more expensive markets in the United States, but it’s still left a big mark on home-buyer preferences in Memphis. Allen has seen many buyers express an interest in separate dining rooms, and it’s not to cram in a larger group for Thanksgiving dinner.
“Separate dining rooms are coming back into fashion, but not for the reason you may think,” she says. “Clients will come in, and usually they’ll see it and say, ‘Oh, I’ll use this as my office space.’ Even beyond the dining room, there’s usually an interest in some kind of area they can use as an indoor of- fice space, since we’re still seeing remote or hybrid workers.”
Many of Allen’s clients also have a preference for open floor plans and brighter colors indoors. “I’m seeing cabinets in kitchens and bathrooms are trending lighter white or gray, rather than an old- school darker brown. In bathrooms, we’re seeing a lot of soaker tubs and separate showers.”
And there remains a heavy interest in livable outdoor spaces. “It’s really attractive if homes have some sort of great feature like a pool or an outdoor living space,” says Thomas. “Those homes are selling with multiple offers very quickly. It’s a hot seller’s market with these types of homes.”
On the flipside, homes that still require a bit of work are lingering on the market longer than might be expected. An interior should at least feel or look new to have a quick sale, says Thomas. “If they look outdated, or are just another home on a street, they’re sitting there for a few months unless you drastically reduce the price. You’ll see the contrast even street to street within a neighborhood, so there’s a lot of focus on modern amenities, even if the homes are a bit older. With rates and prices as they are, many buyers want homes that feel move-in ready immediately. Otherwise, they might decide not to bother.”
What Comes Next?
Eventually, the supply issue will need to be addressed. Currently, both home prices and interest rates are high, potentially putting off both buyers and sellers from nabbing a first home or changing abodes, respectively. The Federal Reserve is planning key interest cuts over the next few years, however, and the investment could well be worth it.
“If you’re an interested home- buyer, I say go out there and buy a home,” says Thomas. “As rates decline, prices will continue to go up, but you’ve already purchased the asset. That home will appreciate in value because they’re probably not building more units, especially in the sub-$400,000 range. So that home you own automatically becomes more valuable, and you’re building the equity on that. It’s a business decision.”
For sellers, Thomas recommends maximizing the value on a home sooner rather than later. “If a buyer comes in and has to do all the renovation or maintenance work themselves, they’re going to want the reward from that and it reduces the price they’re willing to pay. And you lose out on those profits. So for both sides, I just think now is a really good time to capitalize in the marketplace before rates decline and things get a little more hectic.”
Even for buyers who may feel priced out of the market, there are options to make a purchase more feasible. “Competition breeds creativity, and a lot of new creative lender programs and grant funds have been created to help people get into a home that maybe in the past they would not have been able to because of affordability issues,” adds Thomas. “So, I think that’s encouraging. And with the econ- omy being where it is, things are starting to slow down. So we’re not seeing the rapid increase in prices that we were seeing before.”
2024 YEAR-TO-DATE SHELBY COUNTY HOMES SALES (VERSUS 2023)
TOTAL SALES: 4,502 — Up by 10.4%
MEDIAN SALES PRICE: $182,000 — Down by 2.7%
AVERAGE SALES PRICE: $239,219 — Down by 1.7%
EXISTING HOME SALES: 4,333 — Up by 12.2%
NEW HOME SALES: 169 — Down by 13.8%
The Multi Million Dollar Club is an honor society created to give recognition to Realtor and Realtor-Associate members of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, who have achieved outstanding sales performance during any one calendar year.
In line with its objective of encouraging cooperation and goodwill within the real estate industry, the club hosts several social events and networking opportunities throughout the year, including its annual holiday party, awards gala, and an election celebration.
The club has hosted educational events to provide club members with free CE credit from nationally renowned speakers in recent years. The MAAR Multi Million Dollar Club has also contributed to the MAAR Benevolent Fund.
The chapter is governed by the MMDC Bylaws, as approved by the MAAR Board of Directors.
Membership in the Multi Million Dollar Club is open to MAAR members in good standing who meet MMDC’s eligibility requirements. To qualify for membership, an applicant must be a Realtor or Realtor-Associate member of MAAR and meet one of the following criteria for sales volume in the previous calendar year:
◗ A minimum of $4.25 million in accumulative total gross sales or leases.
◗ A minimum of 30 sales units.
Multi Million Dollar Club | Board Of Governors
President - Lexie Hicks-Johnston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
President-Elect - Robin Fauser, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Treasurer - Julie Upchurch, McWaters & Associates
Assistant Treasurer — Sissy Vaughan, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Two Year Director - Eleanore Maynard. Hobson, REALTORS
Two Year Director - Melvin Guy, Reid, REALTORS
Recording Secretary - Mallely Tackett, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Corresponding Secretary - Sherry Scott-Chambers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Fourth Year Director - Nadia Fares, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Third Year Director - April Davison, Regency Realty
Second Year Director - Ginny Tibbels, ReMax Experts
First Year Director - Heath West, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Director - Nancy Huddleston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Barbara Acree, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS Todd Adams, Keller Williams
Helen Akin, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS Stephen Akindona, Kairos Realty
Fontaine Albritton, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Linda Allad, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Michelle Amen, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Frances Anderson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kent Anderson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Stephen Anderson, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Tammy Anderson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tina Andrade, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Jennifer Anthony, Keller Williams
David Apperson, McWaters & Associates
Jennifer Arendale, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Paige Arnold, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Ryan Arthur, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Mia Atkinson, eXp Realty, LLC
Rhonda Avant, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Sarah Aylward, The Firm
Lynda Baddour, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Patti Baggett, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Erin Baker, Regency Realty, LLC
Lisa Ballard-Martin, D R Horton Memphis
Sarah Bard, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Bill Bates, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Amy Batson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Barbara Baxter, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Pam Beall, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Amber Beard Bean, Groome & Co.
Barbara Becker, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Pat Beech, Arlena Enos, REALTORS
Sandra Beibers, Clearpoint, REALTORS
Linda Bell, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Cassandra Bell-Warren, 4 Success Realty, LLC
Dustin Benetz, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Tracie Benetz, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Carrie Benitone, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Stacey Berry, Keller Williams
Ashleigh Bettis, Bluff City Realty Group, LLC
M. Scott Bettis, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Jeanne Billings, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Anna Bishop, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Felix Bishop, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Cathleen Black, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Bernie Black-Garwood, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Vicki Blackwell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Melanie Blakeney, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Harold Blockman, Keller Williams
Ashley Bonds, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Melody Bourell, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Ric Bowman, Weichert, REALTORS-BenchMark
Steve Boysen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Marina Brinkley, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Jeffrey Britt, REMAX Experts
Jeff Bronze, Premier Realty, Inc.
Deborah Brooks, Main Street, REALTORS
Juan Brooks, Process Realty Services
Leanne Brooks, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Alexis Brown, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Jennifer Brown, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jessica Brown, REMAX Experts
Mary Brown, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Sharon Brown, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Steve Brown, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tiffany Brown, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Jeannie Bruce, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
April Bryan, Bryan Realty Group
Billye Bryan, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michael Bryan, Bryan Realty Group
Tammy Bunnell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kenneth Burden, New Home Realty
Vickie Burgess, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Danny Burke, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Julie Burke, Keller Williams Realty
Margaret Burke, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Carole Ann Burns, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jeff Burress, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Angela Burross, Crews Realty, LLC
Shannon Byers, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Angela Cage, Harris & Harris Realty Group
Lisa Cannon, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Lauren Cansler, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Carolina Capote, Hobson, REALTORS
Fara Captain, Captain & Co. Real Estate, LLC
Julianne Carney, Keller Williams
William Carr, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Nancy Carroll, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jen Carstensen, Real Estate Agency
Betty Carter, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jeanette Carter, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Juan Casem, BHHS Taliesyn Realty
Chase Chasteen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Joyce Chasteen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jean Childress, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Lisa Chou, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Alli Clark, Keller Williams
Kevin Clark, Keller Williams
Laura Clark, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Ginger Coggins, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Debbe Coletta, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Jessica Collier, Collier REALTORS
Doug Collins, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Abby Cook, Keller Williams
Laurie Cooper, Keller Williams
Angela Correale, Correale Builders and Realtors
Meagan Coscia, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Violetta Couture, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Barbara Cowles, Hobson, REALTORS
Lisa Cox, Groome & Co.
Cyndi Craft, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michelle Creamer, Groome & Co.
John Criswell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Lauren Criswell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tommie Criswell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Melinda Crosslin, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
William Crosslin, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Alicia Croteau, eXp Realty, LLC
Michele Crump, Hobson, REALTORS
Harold Crye, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Suzanne Culpepper, The Murphy Company, REALTORS
Nancy Cunningham, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Mary Currie, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
David Da Ponte, Sowell, Realtors
Doug Damico, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Barbie Dan, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Jaron Darnell, Real Estate Agency
Katie Davidson, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Lisa Davis Wills, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Curt Davis, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Tammy Davis, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Cindy Diaz, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Jon Dickens, The Firm
Clarence Dickson, BEST Real Estate Company
Tracy Dougan Lombardo, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Joseph Doughton, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Rhea Douglas, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Barbara S. DuFour, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tracy Duggan, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Elizabeth Duke, The Firm
Jim Duke, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Mark Duke, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Heather Durham, Groome & Co.
Loura Edmondson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Rebecca Edwards, Keller Williams
Susan Edwards, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Griffin Elkington, River City Land Co., LLC
Cindy Elliott, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Sharon Ellis, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kelly Erb, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Stephanie Evans Taylor, Sowell, Realtors
Patty Everitt, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Rosemarie Fair, One Source Commercial, Inc.
Robin Fauser, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Karla Fayne, Keller Williams
Lisa Fields, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Scott Fields, Fields of Dream Homes. LLC
Jimmie Finch, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Isaac Fisher, Redkey Realty
Lisa Fitzgerald, Main Street, REALTORS
Barbara Fletcher, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Marsha Fletcher, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Steven Ford, The Carter Group LLC, REALTORS
Trey Foster, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Susan Fouse, Groome & Co.
Lana Fowler, Real Estate Agency
Maureen Fraser, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Danny Freeman, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jason Gaia, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Laura Gaither, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Vicki Gandee, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
J. Gary Garland, Garland Company Real Estate
Kathryn Garland, Garland Company Real Estate
Ken Garland, Ken Garland Co., REALTORS
Abbey Garner Miesse, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Jodi Gibbs, Keller Williams
Katy Gillespie, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Rachel Gilliam, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Ashley Gillihan, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Beth Glosson, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Greg Glosson, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Patrecia Goldstein, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jan Gordon, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Robert Gorman, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Misty Gossett, Real Estate Agency
Karen Gray, REMAX Experts
Allen Green, John Green & Co., REALTORS
John Green, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Michael Green, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Michael Greenberg, Makowsky Ringel Greenberg, LLC
Carolyn Gregory, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Billy Groome, Groome & Co.
Jeanna Groome, Groome & Co.
Melvin Guy, Reid, REALTORS
Kim Hairrell, Crye-Leike Inc., REALTORS
Lisa Haley, Keystone Realty, LLC
Rita Hallum, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kesha Hamilton, Keller Williams
Kendall Haney, 901 Real Estate Services
Rip Haney, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Sherry Harbur, Harbur Realty
Lauren Harkins Wiuff, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Tamara Harrald, Epique Realty
Kenneth Harris, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Reginald Harris, Harris Realty Services
Shirley Harris, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Gary Harte, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
James Harvey, Keller Williams
Whitney Harvey, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Janis Hasen, Hobson, REALTORS
Michelle Hayes Thomas, Hayes Homes and Realty, Inc
Meatha Haynes Tapley, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michele Haywood, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Elizabeth Hendricks, Weichert REALTOR-SPM
Camela Henke, Enterprise, REALTORS
Thomas Henze, Hobson, REALTORS
Jerry Hewlett, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Lexie Hicks-Johnston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Carole Hinely, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kelli Hobbs, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jennifer Hobson, Hobson, REALTORS
Joel Hobson, Hobson, REALTORS
Hank Hogue, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Danielle Holland, Reedy Group II, LLC
Paige Holmes, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Stan Holmes, Welch Realty, LLC
Debbie Holtermann, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Larry Holtermann, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Jimmie Hopson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Richard Howle, Keller Williams
Neil Hubbard, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Regina Hubbard, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Nancy Huddleston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Marcia Hughes, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Shawn Hughes, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Sherry Hulen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Cathy Hunter Banks,BHHS McLemore&Co. Realty
Barbara Huntzicker, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Christie Hurst, List 4 Less Realty, LLC
Lita Hurston-Reed, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Sally Isom, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Carol Iverson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Cathy Ivey, Enterprise, REALTORS
Michael Jacques, Reid, REALTORS
Susie James, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kelly Jankovsky, Epique Realty
Katy Jeffrey McAlexander, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Gail Johnsey, eXp Realty, LLC
C. Lauren Jones, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Faye Jones, 1 Percent Lists Midsouth
Jan Jones, Groome & Co.
Michael Jones, Regency Realty, LLC
Worth Jones, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Louise Jordan, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
David Kam, REMAX Experts
Angie Kelley, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Betsy Kelly, Hobson, REALTORS
Laurence Kenner, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Angie Kirkpatrick, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michelle Koeppen, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Nataraja Krishnaraju, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Rebecca Kuntzman, D R Horton Memphis
Marjo Labonte, McWaters & Associates
Cheryl Lamghari, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Dana Landry, Life, REALTORS
Randal Lankford, Lankford Realty Co.
Janice Latimer, Keller Williams
Jake Lawhead, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Lilly Leatherwood, The Home Partners Realty
Amanda Lee, McWaters & Associates
Nan Lee, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Dick Leike, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Barry Less, Vylla Home
Connie Lester, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Pat Lichterman, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jeanette Lin, Pinnacle Realty
John Linthicum, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Verna Littleton, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Dominey Long Shaw, Myers Cobb Realtors, LLC
Amanda Lott, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Carol Lott, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Karen Love, Groome & Co.
Theresa Lucas, Patterson & Assoc. Real Estate
Jerry Lucius, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Christine Lundy, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Brian Lurie, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Felecia Magro, The Stamps Real Estate Company
David Maley, RE/MAX Right Way
Diane Malkin, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Bill Malone, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Enarn Malvezzi, Regency Realty, LLC
Anthony Mannie, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Tamara Manuel, BenchMark REALTORS, LLC
Thomas Marchbanks, eXp Realty, LLC
Brandy Marek, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Jan Mars, Keller Williams
Lewis Marshall, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Vanessa Marshall, BenchMark REALTORS, LLC
Pamela Martello, Real Estate Agency
Mary Martin, Regency Realty, LLC
Melody Martin, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Kathryn Anne Matheny, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Monica Mauricio, REMAX Experts
Bill Maury, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Christie May, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Eleanore Maynard, Hobson, REALTORS
Deborah Mays, Hobson, REALTORS
Laurie McBride Connors, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Veronica McCasland, List 4 Less Realty, LLC
Meredith McDonald, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Emily McEvoy, Keller Williams
Joyce McKenzie, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jill McKnatt, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Judy McLellan, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tiffany McLemore, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Shannan McWaters, The Firm
Brenda Medling, Keller Williams
Melinda Merkle, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Chris Meyer, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Beverly Michalek, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jason Miller, eXp Realty, LLC
Karen Miller, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Dianne Milner, eXp Realty, LLC
Crystal Mitchell, Crye-Leike Inc., REALTORS
William Mitchell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Livona Monday, Groome & Co.
Leah Mooney, Keller Williams
Dianne Moore, C21 Home First, REALTORS
John Moore, Keller Williams
Juliette Moore, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jolynna Morales, Groome & Co.
Matt Morgan, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Christina Morris, Hobson, REALTORS
Ruth Morris, Hobson, REALTORS
Donnie Morrow, eXp Realty, LLC
Christopher Mosby, ResiAmerica, Inc.
Jon Moultrie, Enterprise, REALTORS
Holly Mount, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Cheryl Muhammad, Assured Real Estate Services
Cynthia Murden, One Stop Global Realty
Brad Murphy, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Natalie Murphy, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Amy Murrah, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Karen Newton, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Bang Nguyen, REMAX Experts
Saeed Nia, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Katherine Nichols Cook, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Mary Lynn Nicholson, BHHS McLemore&Co. Realty
Debbie Nixon, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tammy Norman, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Thomas North, The Carter Group LLC, REALTORS
Jonathan Nunez, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Leslie O’Leary, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kaylee Oaks, Hometown Realty
Kirby Oldham, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Ashley Onsby, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Claire Owen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Janet Pace, Heritage Homes Co.
Robbie Ann Pahlow, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Mike Parker, The Firm
Mike Parker, REMAX Experts
Kay Paul, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Alicestine Payne, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Shay Payne, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Milleigh Pearson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Marla Pennington, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Weesie Percer, Keller Williams
Pablo Pereyra, 901, REALTORS
Diane Peterson, Keller Williams
Pam Phillips, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Silvana Piadade, eXp Realty, LLC
Pam Pierce, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Preston Pittman, Doorstep Realty
Mary Frances Pitts, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Kimmer Plunk, Centric Realty LLC
Molly Plunk, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Layne Popernik, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS Terri Porter, The Porter Group
Billy Price, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Landra Pryor, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Lola Putt, REMAX Experts
Heather Quinn, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Wendy Quinn, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Patty Rainey, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Shelly Rainwater, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Amanda Rathbone McGill, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Morgan Ray, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Evette Reaves, Grant & Co., REALTORS
Jimmy Reed, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Melissa Reed, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Bradley Reedy, Reedy Group II, LLC
Greg Renfrow, NextHome Cornerstone Realty
Karen Reyes, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michelle Reynolds, Bryan Realty Group
Jane Riggen, MidSouth Residential, LLC
JaNelle Roberts, The Firm
Connie Robertson, Bridgetowne Homes
Josie Robinson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Debbie Rodda, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Billy Rodgers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Cheryl Rogers, RE/MAX Right Way
Stephanie Rooks, Keller Williams
Stacia Rosatti, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Sheldon Rosengarten, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Jaime Ross, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Nan Rountree, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Robert Rowe, Hobson, REALTORS
Max Rubenstein, Keller Williams
Laquita Rucker, Rucker Realty, LLC
Mary Ruleman, Hobson, REALTORS
Aven Russell, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Jennie Sampson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Kathleen Sampson, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Harry Samuels, Pinnacle Realty
Itzel Sanchez Bustamante, Keller Williams
Ronald Sandefer, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Marc Scheinberg, Keller Williams Realty
Taj Schuerman, Keller Williams Realty
Hedda Schwartz, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Elizabeth Scott, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Sherry Scott-Chambers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Debbi Scruggs, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Donna Scruggs, BHHS Taliesyn Realty
Edwin Scruggs, BHHS Taliesyn Realty
Virginia Sharp, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Michelle Shaver, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Channing Shaw-Wright, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Stephanie Sheahan, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Myra Sheddan, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Alta Simpson, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Wally Sisk, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Donna Skaarer, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Lynn Slayton, Sowell, Realtors
Brooke Smith, REMAX Experts
Cheryl Smith, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Crissy Smith, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Hannah Smith, Enterprise, REALTORS
Jeffrey Smith, JASCO Realty
Judy Smith, Enterprise, REALTORS
Kaye Smith, Property Place
Lynn Smith, C21 Home First, REALTORS
Marty Smith, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Mary Jean Smith, Banyan Tree, REALTORS
Suzanne Smith, Enterprise, REALTORS
Allyson Smothers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Macky Sneed, Sneed Company, REALTORS
Steve Solomon, Sowell, Realtors
Linda Sowell, Sowell, Realtors
Joe Spake, InCity Realty
Thomas Spencer, Main Street, REALTORS
Joshua Spotts, The Best Spotts
John Stamps, The Stamps Real Estate Company
Dian Stanley, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Laurie Stark, Hobson, REALTORS
Tracie Stephens, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Molly Stevens, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Bill Stewart, REMAX Experts
Carrie Stewart, Regency Realty, LLC
Rae Ann Stimpson, The Carter Group LLC, REALTORS
Sue Stinson-Turner, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Carol K. Stout, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Gloria Strawn, Century 21 Prestige
Donna Strazi, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Conlee Stringfellow, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Camille Sudduth, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Sally Summerlin, Summerlin & Associates, LLC
Sarah Surratt, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Matthew Talley, Keller Williams
Tim Tanner, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tyler Tapley, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Annie Taylor, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Alicia Teeter, The Firm
Loyd Templeton, Ware Jones, REALTORS
David Tester, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Lisa Thomas, BEST Real Estate Company
Meleah Thurmond-Edwards, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Aubrey Tilson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Richard Travers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Eric Trotz, Trotz Real Estate Serv., Inc.
Ana Trujillo, Trujillo Realty
David Truong, eXp Realty, LLC
Alexandra Turner, Hobson, REALTORS
Paul Turner, Germantown Properties
Julie Upchurch, McWaters & Associates
Christy Utterback, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Nasreen Valiani, Pinnacle Realty
aymond Vallier, Purple Reign Realty
Sissy Vaughan, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
Robert Vaughn, The Carter Group LLC, REALTORS
Meredith Vezina, Keller Williams
Mindy Wagerman, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Petra Walker Jones, Keller Williams
Karen Walker, Karen Walker Realty Group, LLC
Jason Wallace, Keller Williams Realty
Laura Wallace, Keller Williams Realty
Matt Wallace, REMAX Experts
Ray Wallace, REMAX Experts
Edward Walthal, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Curtis Ward, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michael Ward, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Angie Ware, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Denise Ware, Ware Jones, REALTORS
William Ware, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Ashley Weatherly Stafford, eXp Realty, LLC
Barbara Weir, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Sheryl Wells, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
John West, Marx-Bensdorf, REALTORS
Jill White, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Sam White, Keller Williams
Suzanne White, Keller Williams
Ryan Whiteside, Lankford Realty Co.
Halle Whitlock, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Chet Whitsitt, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Judy Whitsitt, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Dana Whitworth, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Melissa Wilbanks, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Randall Wilder, Sowell, Realtors
Deborah Williams, 4 Success Realty, LLC
Jennifer Williams, Hobson, REALTORS
Mary Williams, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Mig Williams, eXp Realty, LLC
Winona Williams, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Barbara Wilson, Unique Properties
Kelly Wilson, Adaro Realty, Inc.
R. Annette Wilson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Amy Woods, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Pamela Worley, Unique Properties
Adam Wright, Duane Wright Realty
Cat Wright, The Firm
Duane Wright, Duane Wright Realty
Clara Yerger, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Rosemarie Yoon, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Gay Young, eXp Realty, LLC
Patricia Young, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Staffardnett Young, REMAX Experts
Steve Young, eXp Realty, LLC
Leslie Zarshenas, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Andres Zuluaga, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Anna Acosta, Centric Realty LLC
Katherine Aiken, Bryan Realty Group
Andrew Akins, CB Properties of Memphis, LLC
Chelena Allen, BenchMark REALTORS, LLC
Samiha Alward, Grand Point Realty, LLC
Cristian Amparan, Pinnacle Realty
Casey Armstrong, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Taliesyn Realty
Kira Auvert, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Richie Averill, D R Horton Memphis
Nicholas Aylward, The Firm
Kendra Bell, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jacob Benetz, Emmett Baird Realty, LLC
Flor Bernal, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Niki Berry, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Rik Berry, Keller Williams Realty
Jaya Bhatlapenumarthy, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Jeffrey Blakeney, Marx-Bensdorf Real Estate & Investment Co
Lauren Bogart, Real Estate Agency
Brooke Boone, Harris & Harris Realty Group, LLC
Tyler Bowman, Weichert, REALTORS-BenchMark, LLC
Elizabeth Bran, The Firm
Hattie Brawley, 2 Rivers Realty, LLC
Kevin Brown, eXp Realty, LLC
Margie Brown, H and V Ventures, GP dba Epique Realty
Victoria Brown, 4 Success Realty, LLC
Seth Bryan, Bryan Realty Group
Monica Bynum, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Michelle Campbell, MEM 1, LLC dba Keller Williams Realty
Ken Cannon, Crye-Leike of MS, Inc.
Stacy Cardwell, Keller Williams Realty
Ashlyn Clark, Keller Williams Realty
Jennifer Clark, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Brittany Cobb, Myers Cobb Realtors, LLC
Marq Cobb, Myers Cobb Realtors, LLC
Marcia Coleman, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Frank Colvett, REMAX Experts
Carson Cook, Keller Williams Realty
Julie Cook, REMAX Experts
Theresa Cook, eXp Realty, LLC
Teresa Coop, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Joshua Cooper, Sowell and Company
Corey Crosslin, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Evans Cummings, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Audrey Davis, REMAX Experts
Christina Davis, MEM 1, LLC dba Keller Williams Realty
April Davison, Regency Realty, LLC
Adam Dawson, Weichert, REALTORS-BenchMark, LLC
Kayla Delk, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Vivian Denogean, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Patricia Didlake, Didlake Realty Group, LLC
Alan Durham, Groome & Co.
Alli Echlin, Bluff City Realty Group, LLC
Cynthia Edwards, Assured Real Estate Services
Lauren Edwards, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Anthony Elliott, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Meredith Ewen, Keller Williams Realty
Nadia Fares, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Mary Grayson Fauser, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Cecilia Fernandez, H and V Ventures, GP dba Epique Realty
Lorraine Fields, Fields of Dream Homes. LLC
Alisha Finley, Keller Williams Realty
David Fraser, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Michael Frizzell, Adaro Realty, Inc.
Luci Gann, Melissa Thompson & The Your Key To Memphs Team, Brokered by Exp Realty
Elizabeth Gant, REMAX Experts
Palmer Gardner, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Gary Garrison, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Valencia Gathwright, Keller Williams Realty
Jason Gendron, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Kim Golden, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Rachel Goss, Reid, REALTORS
Kris Goudy, 360 RealtyPRO llc
Anna Grace Green, Keller Williams Realty
Haley Griffith, H and V Ventures, GP dba Epique Realty
Mary Grodsky, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Katrina Grubb, The Firm
Rachel Guthrie, McWaters & Associates REALTORS
Caleb Hall, Keller Williams Realty
Amanda Hamilton, Regency Realty, LLC
Charles Harris, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Crystell Harris, Harris & Harris Realty Group, LLC
Jeffrey Hatchett, Bryan Realty Group
Susan Hatfield, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Jaime Hathcock, Bryan Realty Group
William Haynes, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tona Heard, D R Horton Memphis
Marissa Hertzog, Captain & Co. Real Estate, LLC
Lauren Hill, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Leana Holcomb, John Green & Co., REALTORS
Allison Holden, BHHS McLemore & Co., Realty
James Hooker, Tiger Realty
Jeffrey Howard, Bluff City Realty Group, LLC
Katie Hughes, Tiffany Jones Realty Group
Jeri Isham, Keller Williams Realty
Luke Jackson, Morrow Group, LLC dba eXp Realty, LLC
Aaron Jacques, Reid, REALTORS
Tracy Jefferson, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Julie Jenkins, REMAX Experts
Dylan Johnson, Catalyst dba 901, REALTORS
Alie Jones, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Elizabeth Jones, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Lillian Jones, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Tiffany Jones, Tiffany Jones Realty Group
Adam Kalin, Keller Williams Realty
Emily Kalmon, Collier REALTORS, LLC
T.J. Kebede, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Hart Burke Kelman, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tara King, Tiffany Jones Realty Group
Varma Kosuri, The Buyer’s Agent
Tarra Kruzan, REMAX Experts
Devarrio Lakes, Patterson & Associates Real Estate
KC Lam, Cordova Realty, Inc.
Daniel Lane, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Kelly Leonard, Real Estate Agency
Jason Lowe, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Brian Maclin, Unique Properties
Hugh Mallory, Marx-Bensdorf Real Estate & Investment Co
Gena Marie, Keller Williams Realty
Marty McClatchy, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Laurie McClerkin, MidSouth Residential, LLC
Africa McCloy, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tonya McDowell, The Stamps Real Estate Company, LLC
LaTonya McGowen, Patterson & Associates Real Estate
Margaret Mikkelsen, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
LaJuana Miller, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Shirley Miller, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Crystal Mitchell, Paradigm21 Realty, LLC
Paul Morris, Morris and Morris
Joshua Moss, Franchise Realty, LLC
Cali Neal, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Amber Nichols, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Jordan Nichols, Marx-Bensdorf Real Estate & Investment Co
Mark Nichols, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Ashley Nowlin, List 4 Less Realty, LLC
Alexis Oetter, The Firm
Christy Palmer, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Caleb Parr, Renshaw Company, REALTORS
Lloyd Patterson, Patterson & Associates Real Estate
Travis Patterson, Patterson & Associates Real Estate
Molly Phillips, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Emily Pilkinton, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty
Adam Pitt, Bryan Realty Group
Hillary Pitt, Bryan Realty Group
Amber Poe, D R Horton Memphis
Andre Pruitt, TRG Real Estate Services, LLC
Carl Purifoy, Redfin Corporation
Sarah Ramey, D R Horton Memphis
Austin Randall, Keller Williams Realty
Brooke Redmon Benton, Action Realty
Rebecca Reid, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Rollin Rosatti, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Austin Rowe, PARKS
Gabrielle Rowe, eXp Realty, LLC
Kristi Ryan, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury
Rene Sanchez Bustamante, Keller Williams Realty
Court Satterfield, Faith Management & Realty Group, LLC
Logan Scheidt, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Sherri Schmid, Groome & Co.
Kirsten Sciacchetano, eXp Realty, LLC
Emma Simpson, Unique Properties
Lorna Skelton, Crews Realty, LLC
Brandon Smith, Smith Family Real Estate, LLC
Michelle Smith, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Tina Marie Smith, PottersHouse Realty, LLC
Vincent Smith, REMAX Experts
Jennifer Stachowski, Bryan Realty Group-Lakeland
Venytra Stephens, Keller Williams Realty
Alan Stricklin Crenshaw, Ware Jones, REALTORS
Julie Szurpicki, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Mallely Tackett, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Ginny Tibbels, REMAX Experts
Ashley Tinker, Reid, REALTORS
Haider Tiwana, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Juan Torres, Fast Track Realty, LLC
Christian Townsend, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Carlye Tulley, eXp Realty, LLC
Adam Underwood, Heritage Homes Co.
Jenny Vergos, Marx-Bensdorf Real Estate & Investment Co
Renee Victory, Oak Grove Realty, LLC
Sandra Villamil, MEM 1, LLC dba Keller Williams Realty
Samantha Wallace, REMAX Experts, The Heart to Home Group
Gary Walls, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Randall Weatherall, Memphis Metro Realty
Dawn Welch Kinard, Welch Realty, LLC
Peterson Wellford, The Firm
Heath West, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Ethan Whitley, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS
Ginia Williams, Centric Realty LLC
Stacy Williams, KAIZEN Realty, LLC
Patrice Williams-Wooten, Keller Williams Realty
Jenna Williamson, Green Bee Realty DBA Green Bee Real Estate
Shimar Willis, Progressive Realty Services
Myles Wilson, Keller Williams Realty
Ashley Wisch, eXp Realty, LLC
Mary Wood, REMAX Experts
Kenneth Woods, Regency Realty, LLC