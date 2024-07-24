The State of the Local Housing Market

It’s no secret that the housing market for the last couple of years has been a veritable roller coaster. Covid saw remote workers flee the office for cheaper cities around the country, the sale price vs. interest rate pendulum swung back and forth wildly, and tastes in home ownership changed considerably. Several years on, buyers and sellers are still navigating a changed real estate world. High demand and low inventory mean there are bumps ahead, but in Shelby County in 2024, it’s a great time to be a homeowner.

Expand Zach Thomas with Sell901 Real Estate

While some cities in recent years saw a large influx of arrivals or departures, Memphis has maintained a steady, sustainable growth, according to Zach Thomas of Sell901 Real Estate. “Memphis, believe it or not, has been very resilient,” says Thomas. “We were never in the top 10 of price growth and we’re not in the bottom 10. We’ve always just hovered right around the middle. We’ve had steady increase in prices, and we’ve just had a solid growth of increased sales in the area. I really see Memphis in a positive light, and I think the best years are ahead of us.”

Contrast that with our Tennessee neighbor Nashville, which is seeing a sharp decline in home values. Cities that saw large surges and increased investment during Covid are coming out the other side the worse for wear. “Nashville is one of the markets that’s being hit the hardest across the country,” says Thomas. “I think it’s a top 10 in decline in price, value, and home values over the past year because there has been so much investment that took place into Nashville.

“Places like California, New York, and the expensive areas took a hit because people moved to the South — to Texas, Florida, Tennessee, all these places that were less expensive, with better tax environments, and they could work remotely there. With so many people being called back [after the pandemic], they’re leaving their new homes. So the areas that saw that boom during Covid are now taking a big hit.”

Quick Facts

Expand Scott Bettis, president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors

There should be no such concern here. Last year’s “Gimme Shelter” feature in our July issue detailed many of the post-Covid struggles facing realtors. But this year’s market, despite high interest rates, is seeing robust sales. The Memphis Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) keeps a close eye on sales figures in and around Shelby County, and compared to last year, the numbers look good, with a “huge increase in April sales from last year,” according to MAAR president Scott Bettis. “We’re now up more than 10 percent in sales for the calendar year.”

Per MAAR’s April 2024 Memphis Area Home Sales Report (the latest figures available at the time of publication), year-to-date home sales in Shelby County are up exactly 10.9 percent compared to last year. “Right now, we’re seeing an overall increase in home sales,” says Chelena Allen with BenchMark REALTORS. “But at the same time, we’re also seeing a slight decrease in pricing for now, which is good for the market.”

Increased Interest?

Based on the sales statistics, there are a lot of interested buyers in the Memphis area. But interest rates are also as high as they’ve been for years. In 2021, rates plummeted to an all-time low of 2.65 percent in 2021, while the average this year has jumped above 7 percent. But as indicated by the increase in home sales, demand is as high as ever.

“Interest rates are always going to be a concern for some buyers,” says Allen. “But even as high as they are, that hasn’t stopped people from buying.”

While interest rates might bar some potential buyers from pursuing a deal, a lack of supply means that home prices will also increase. “People need housing, so you’re not going to see demand decrease,” says Thomas. “Prices will continue to go up for a while.

“I have an interesting perspective on this, but my view is that to normalize pricing in the long run, there needs to be a pathway for builders to construct what I call ‘attainable housing,’” he says. “We can’t just build homes that go for $550,000 and up. We need to build these homes that allow us to create a greater supply, which will ultimately get more money flowing around.”

If supply hasn’t changed and interest rates are high, how are Memphis’ sales figures up? There’s not always a clear answer, but millennials, the largest generation, have entered the market and are eager to buy. “They’re in their prime home-buying years, and will be for the next five years or so,” says Thomas, “and that’s created some interesting changes to our industry.”

Affordability, Affordability, Affordability

“Location, location, location” was often the number-one rule in real estate. But for the first half of 2024, that hasn’t been the case. “It’s been a really even spread that I’ve seen,” says Allen. “There are some higher sales figures that I’ve seen in downtown Memphis, Lakeland, and a little bump in Germantown. “But a lot of it is based on price point, so we’re seeing more flexibility from buyers depending on budget.”

A big trend that Thomas notices is that location is becoming less important of a factor for new buyers, with controlling costs becoming key. “I’d say ‘location’ has been replaced by ‘affordability, affordability, affordability,’” he says. “For buyers, the market has expanded. There’s less focus on just looking at Arlington, or just at East Memphis, and instead examining whether it’s a home in good shape that they can afford. That’s really pivoted the whole industry where I have one buyer that’s looking at a home in Cordova, and next we’re taking a look at something in Arlington or Olive Branch. It’s changed how we operate, and is something I have not really seen before.”

Thomas views 2024 Memphis residential real estate as two separate markets: rate-conscious buyers focused on affordability, and current homeowners seeking to pay a premium on new construc- tion. Millennials are more likely to fall into the rate-conscious category, in his experience.

“Inflation and the price of goods putting a strain on people’s bud- gets means we’ll keep seeing more focus on the affordability aspect,” he says. “I read an article recently looking at the affordability of the 1980s with 15 percent interest rates as a percentage of your income. Where we are now with a 7.25 percent rate and today’s prices as a percentage of your income, it’s much higher than in the ’80s.”

Will Big Business Boost Value?

Memphis has drawn interest from big names in recent years, including Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City in Stanton, or the proposed supercomputer from Elon Musk’s xAI. While there may be some huge benefits down the line, don’t expect property values or the number of interested buyers to soar just yet as a result.

“BlueOval City has definitely been on our radar,” says Allen. “And I’ve spoken to a few people connected with it, but until it’s up and running, we’re not going to see a large boost from it just yet.”

“Most of the people working on it now are transitory,” adds Thomas. “The influx is coming, but it’s not here yet.” But when that influx does arrive, Memphis will be battling it out with Jackson, Tennessee. “People figure they can drive 30 minutes to work from Memphis or to Jackson, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. But with the news that Ford leased an administrative office space in Arlington, that might mean we have more people leaning towards Memphis.

“I do think in the future, when they start hiring and the plant is ready to start manufacturing, you’ll see a lot more dual-income families that are moving out into the eastern Shelby County area and even into Cordova. That will put a bigger strain on demand than there isnow.So it’s a great time to be a homeowner there.”

While details on the logistics of xAI are still uncertain and breaking ground is far off in the distance, Thomas estimates that will also make a difference. “The people working there are going to have to come from somewhere,” he says. “Unless our workforce development network prepares locals to fill the positions when that’s up and running, we’ll have another group of people looking to move here and increase demand again.”

Expand Chelena Allen with BenchMark REALTORS

What’s Inside (and Outside)

The seesaw of remote vs. in-office work may have crippled some of the more expensive markets in the United States, but it’s still left a big mark on home-buyer preferences in Memphis. Allen has seen many buyers express an interest in separate dining rooms, and it’s not to cram in a larger group for Thanksgiving dinner.

“Separate dining rooms are coming back into fashion, but not for the reason you may think,” she says. “Clients will come in, and usually they’ll see it and say, ‘Oh, I’ll use this as my office space.’ Even beyond the dining room, there’s usually an interest in some kind of area they can use as an indoor of- fice space, since we’re still seeing remote or hybrid workers.”

Many of Allen’s clients also have a preference for open floor plans and brighter colors indoors. “I’m seeing cabinets in kitchens and bathrooms are trending lighter white or gray, rather than an old- school darker brown. In bathrooms, we’re seeing a lot of soaker tubs and separate showers.”

And there remains a heavy interest in livable outdoor spaces. “It’s really attractive if homes have some sort of great feature like a pool or an outdoor living space,” says Thomas. “Those homes are selling with multiple offers very quickly. It’s a hot seller’s market with these types of homes.”

On the flipside, homes that still require a bit of work are lingering on the market longer than might be expected. An interior should at least feel or look new to have a quick sale, says Thomas. “If they look outdated, or are just another home on a street, they’re sitting there for a few months unless you drastically reduce the price. You’ll see the contrast even street to street within a neighborhood, so there’s a lot of focus on modern amenities, even if the homes are a bit older. With rates and prices as they are, many buyers want homes that feel move-in ready immediately. Otherwise, they might decide not to bother.”

What Comes Next?

Eventually, the supply issue will need to be addressed. Currently, both home prices and interest rates are high, potentially putting off both buyers and sellers from nabbing a first home or changing abodes, respectively. The Federal Reserve is planning key interest cuts over the next few years, however, and the investment could well be worth it.

“If you’re an interested home- buyer, I say go out there and buy a home,” says Thomas. “As rates decline, prices will continue to go up, but you’ve already purchased the asset. That home will appreciate in value because they’re probably not building more units, especially in the sub-$400,000 range. So that home you own automatically becomes more valuable, and you’re building the equity on that. It’s a business decision.”

For sellers, Thomas recommends maximizing the value on a home sooner rather than later. “If a buyer comes in and has to do all the renovation or maintenance work themselves, they’re going to want the reward from that and it reduces the price they’re willing to pay. And you lose out on those profits. So for both sides, I just think now is a really good time to capitalize in the marketplace before rates decline and things get a little more hectic.”

Even for buyers who may feel priced out of the market, there are options to make a purchase more feasible. “Competition breeds creativity, and a lot of new creative lender programs and grant funds have been created to help people get into a home that maybe in the past they would not have been able to because of affordability issues,” adds Thomas. “So, I think that’s encouraging. And with the econ- omy being where it is, things are starting to slow down. So we’re not seeing the rapid increase in prices that we were seeing before.”

2024 YEAR-TO-DATE SHELBY COUNTY HOMES SALES (VERSUS 2023)

TOTAL SALES: 4,502 — Up by 10.4%

MEDIAN SALES PRICE: $182,000 — Down by 2.7%

AVERAGE SALES PRICE: $239,219 — Down by 1.7%

EXISTING HOME SALES: 4,333 — Up by 12.2%

NEW HOME SALES: 169 — Down by 13.8%

The Multi Million Dollar Club is an honor society created to give recognition to Realtor and Realtor-Associate members of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, who have achieved outstanding sales performance during any one calendar year.

In line with its objective of encouraging cooperation and goodwill within the real estate industry, the club hosts several social events and networking opportunities throughout the year, including its annual holiday party, awards gala, and an election celebration.

The club has hosted educational events to provide club members with free CE credit from nationally renowned speakers in recent years. The MAAR Multi Million Dollar Club has also contributed to the MAAR Benevolent Fund.

The chapter is governed by the MMDC Bylaws, as approved by the MAAR Board of Directors.

Membership in the Multi Million Dollar Club is open to MAAR members in good standing who meet MMDC’s eligibility requirements. To qualify for membership, an applicant must be a Realtor or Realtor-Associate member of MAAR and meet one of the following criteria for sales volume in the previous calendar year:

◗ A minimum of $4.25 million in accumulative total gross sales or leases.

◗ A minimum of 30 sales units.

Multi Million Dollar Club | Board Of Governors

× 1 of 13 Expand President - Lexie Hicks-Johnston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury × 2 of 13 Expand President-Elect - Robin Fauser, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury × 3 of 13 Expand Treasurer - Julie Upchurch, McWaters & Associates × 4 of 13 Expand Assistant Treasurer — Sissy Vaughan, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty × 5 of 13 Expand Two Year Director - Eleanore Maynard. Hobson, REALTORS × 6 of 13 Expand Two Year Director - Melvin Guy, Reid, REALTORS × 7 of 13 Expand Recording Secretary - Mallely Tackett, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS × 8 of 13 Expand Corresponding Secretary - Sherry Scott-Chambers, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS × 9 of 13 Expand Fourth Year Director - Nadia Fares, BHHS McLemore & Co. Realty × 10 of 13 Expand Third Year Director - April Davison, Regency Realty × 11 of 13 Expand Second Year Director - Ginny Tibbels, ReMax Experts × 12 of 13 Expand First Year Director - Heath West, Crye-Leike, Inc., REALTORS × 13 of 13 Expand Director - Nancy Huddleston, Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury Prev Next

