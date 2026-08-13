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If you’ve ever made a reservation at an upscale restaurant, chances are you were asked one very important question: “What’s the occasion?” Well, we don’t know what important event is next on your calendar, but we do have ideas about where you could celebrate it. Whether you’re racking your brain about anniversary plans or just searching for a festive Friday out with friends, let these suggestions ignite your celebratory spirit.

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For a Night Out With Friends

Cozy, chill, and full of charm, Tonica’s Midtown location is a perfect spot to snack, sip, and catch up with friends. Their newer Main Street location is a little more of a party, with high ceilings, a spacious layout, and easy access to the rest of downtown. Both locations offer the same menu but present different experiences depending on what your group is into. Co-owners of the restaurant group Riunire, John-Paul Gagliano and Sabine Bachmann manage Ecco, Libro, and Tonica. John-Paul has recently caught the public’s attention with news of his role in opening a restaurant in December at the new riverfront Memphis Art Museum.

I was too intrigued not to try some of his food at Tonica. Recommended by my waiter, the pork empanada was immensely comforting. Gentle spices, tangy sauce, and savory braised pork filled a short and crumbly crust. The roasted asparagus with romesco (a sauce made from tomatoes, charred red peppers, and several pantry staples) was a fresh addition to the table. Their drink menu features extensive, creative cocktails, a variety of sangrias, and many gin-and-tonic variations. Tapas are the perfect thing for any group to share. The more people you invite, the more you get to try!

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For That First Date

Good Fortune is a casual and affordable ramen restaurant downtown with a buzzing dining atmosphere and elevated yet approachable food. Choosing this spot shows off your knowledge of the local food scene and conveys interest in your date without coming on too strong. Co-owner Sarah Cai says, “I’ve had many people tell me that they bring their first dates here.”

Whether you and your date are adventurous foodies or wobbly with chopsticks, Arturo Leighton and Cai purposefully designed their menu to please every palate.

I started the night off with their refreshing “cukes.” One bite of cucumber with their bright and punchy green sauce, and I knew it was going to be a good meal. Then came a round of their famous pork dumplings with chili oil. A full-time employee is tasked with the single purpose of handmaking thousands of dumplings each week. For the main course, I enjoyed a big bowl of Coco Curry with creamy coconut broth and fragrant lemongrass and Thai basil.

“We really have a passion for serving the Memphis community,” says Cai, “and for cooking and connecting through food.” I wish you Good Fortune on your next date.

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For Popping the Question

Preparing a proposal is no easy feat. You need a restaurant with a romantic atmosphere, a reliable staff behind you, and food so impressive that it distracts your partner from the stress you’re trying to contain.

The Lobbyist is serving up global flavors with modern flair, including their jerk swordfish with coconut milk and summer tomatoes, inspired by the traditional Jamaican dish “escovitch,” as well as their Japanese sweet potatoes with tamarind chimichurri and toasted pistachios. Chef Jimmy Gentry says, “The world forces us to change.” There’s a sense of urgency and liveliness to a restaurant that cooks with fleeting seasons.

A particular favorite of the evening was the smoked whitefish dip, served in a caviar tin and opened at the table like a present. The tangy crème fraîche, glistening salmon roe, and house-made potato chips are a fun addition to the table, adding an interactive element.

The Lobbyist is no stranger to proposals. Even a former employee of theirs was presented with a ring one night. The staff changed the music and helped set up. Soon, operations manager Jessica Lambert says, “The entire restaurant was applauding. It was so cool to get the entire place involved in something like that.”

In-Laws In Town

Fawn is a lovely restaurant, no match for even the most difficult of in-laws. The charm of their Cooper-Young location, relaxed atmosphere of the dining room, and seasonality of their thoughtful menu will set the stage for good conversation.

Chef Theresa Schuenke says, “There’s something about the energy of being in the space of a busy night, and you look around the dining room, and everybody’s laughing and eating and drinking and sharing moments with their friends and family. It makes my heart feel so full.”

The French onion tartine was the first to land on our table. Hearty sourdough creates the base for smoked onion jam, oyster mushrooms, melty gruyere cheese, thyme aioli, and a red wine reduction. It’s a satisfying dish to savor on your own or share with the table. The miso deviled eggs infuse Southern charm with Asian influences, including chili crisp and fermented miso. “French Kiss the Hibiscus” was a refreshing mocktail that broke through the richness, featuring zingy raspberry, floral Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit, and ginger juice for a bit of bite. If things don’t go to plan, there are other (stronger) drinks as well.

Originally from Wisconsin, Chef Schuenke moved around Washington, D.C., and New Orleans before settling in Memphis. Her friend of 15 years, Mary Oglesby, wanted to open a restaurant with Paul Gilliam and convinced Theresa to join the team as head chef.

No matter how well you get along with your family, there’s no tension that can’t be broken by good food.

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For Anniversaries

I’ve probably driven past Acre a dozen times without really noticing it. The popular restaurant is surrounded by flowers, trees, and bushes, creating a romantic oasis within walking distance of busy Poplar Avenue. Their experience with love is nothing short of impressive, with 15 years of weddings under their belts, from 40 to over 400 guests hosted. They will cover every detail, from icing the cake to packaging the party favors. Executive chef Andrew Adams says, “We have a lot of people coming in that have been married since we opened.” Booking a reservation where you said “I do” is a pretty perfect place to revisit those vows.

Their food is centered on seasonal, modern American cuisine, which Adams explains is a “way of saying, we’re everything.” They are inspired by food from all over the world. Their pastry chef even completed a six-week course in Italy this summer and brought her experience to life with dishes like panna cotta with cornflake crunch and peaches and ricotta ice cream with a traditional chocolate almond cake and local blackberries.

Owner and chef Wally Joe works alongside Adams to create a special dining experience, with the menu changing practically every day. All of their bread is made from scratch, fermented 100 percent with sourdough, and served with a pad of cultured butter. The crudo was my favorite bite. The clean raw fish paired so well with the shaved fennel, juicy segmented grapefruit, and herbaceous sauce. The bitter, buttery, herby, sweet, salty, and sour bite hit every taste bud on my tongue.

“I didn’t know the rules of the game,” says chef Adams. “I didn’t know about the business. I just wanted to cook. And 30-something years later, I still like to do that.” Acre’s passion for creating a warm space is evident.

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For Birthdays

Founders of Josephine Estelle, Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, are almost always fully booked since opening their new establishment in East Memphis in late May. Up top, you’ll find a bar with classic dishes like burgers and salads with slabs of bacon. Josephine Estelle, however, is an elevated Italian restaurant with delicate handmade pasta and carefully executed Italian classics.

An expertly trained staff, bustling atmosphere, and variety of dishes are reliable attributes for a big group. Every staff member seemed eager to share their recommendations. The hostesses, in particular, flagged down the chicken parm and vodka pasta. It’s popular for a reason.

But the wild card of the night was “Carbinizzatto,” meaning charred. This smoky element is represented in the form of sweet snap peas. There’s a crunchy umami bomb on the bottom of the plate made from anchovies, breadcrumbs, spicy chilis, lemon zest, and some sort of magic. They could jar this stuff. It’s like Italian chili crisp. Then there’s the Green Goddess dressing, so tart and perfectly seasoned you could drink it. I can’t decide which element of this dish I liked more.

If you want a night to splurge and a scratch-made tiramisu topped off with a birthday candle, this is the spot for you.

Between work and the challenges that life demands, special occasions are sometimes put on the back burner. We hope these suggestions not only encourage you to support local businesses but help celebrate every moment — little or big — life has to offer.