Well Done!

This year’s results present the winning restaurants in 49 categories, and judging from the number of entries submitted, it’s obvious that current readers took quite a bit more time to ponder the best places in town, including categories that might have stumped our 1983 subscribers, such as Best Food Truck and Best Craft Cocktails.

With online voting and safeguards to prevent multiple entries, this can rightfully be considered our city’s most definitive and accurate dining poll. The winner in each category is listed in bold type, followed by other contenders in the order of votes received. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists, and thanks to all our readers who voted.

Expand photograph by justin fox burks Best Restaurant: Folk’s Folly

BEST RESTAURANT

Folk’s Folly

Majestic Grille

Coastal Fish Co.

BEST CHEF

Patrick Reilly, Majestic Grille

Erling Jensen, Erling Jensen, the Restaurant

Andrew Ticer & Michael Hudman

Expand photograph by justin fox burks Best New Restaurant: Felicia Suzanne’s

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Felicia Suzanne’s

Cocozza East

TIE: Bao Toan / Fawn / No Comment (Yes, there really is a new place called “No Comment.”)

BEST ASIAN FUSION

Good Fortune Co.

TIE: Red Koi / Mosa Asian Bistro

A-Tan

BEST BAR

Huey’s

Bardog Tavern

Folk’s Folly

Expand photograph by justin fox burks Best Barbecue Ribs: Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

BEST BARBECUE RIBS

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Central BBQ

The Bar-B-Q Shop

BEST BARTENDER

Hunter Coleman, Bari Ristorante

Bobby Heath, Restaurant Iris

Maggie McClendon, Erling Jensen, the Restaurant

BEST BEER SELECTION

Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

TIE: Lucchesi’s Beer Garden / TIEBog & Barley

BEST BREAKFAST

TIE: Sunrise Memphis / Brother Juniper’s

Bryant’s Breakfast

The Arcade

BEST BRUNCH

Majestic Grille

TIE: Brother Juniper’s / Owen Brennan’s

The Beauty Shop

Expand photograph by justin fox burks Best Burger: Huey’s

BEST BURGER

Huey’s

Top’s Bar-B-Q

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

BEST CAJUN / CREOLE

Owen Brennan’s

The Second Line

Bayou Bar & Grille

BEST CHAIN RESTAURANT

Capital Grille

Seasons 52

Texas de Brazil

BEST CHINESE

Petals of a Peony

A-Tan

Mosa Asian Bistro

Expand photograph by justin fox burks Best Coffeehouse: French Truck Coffee

BEST COFFEEHOUSE

TIE: French Truck Coffee / Cafe Eclectic

TIE: Otherlands / Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee

Cxffeeblack

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

Majestic Grille

Peabody Lobby Bar

Restaurant Iris

BEST DATE NIGHT

TIE: Coastal Fish Co. / Erling Jensen, the Restaurant / Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Ecco on Overton Park

Amelia Gene’s

BEST DELI

Elwood’s Shack

Young Avenue Deli

Lucchesi’s

Expand photo courtesy muddy's bake shop Best Dessert Shop: Muddy’s Bake Shop

BEST DESSERT SHOP

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

La Baguette

BEST DIVE BAR

TIE: Alex’s Tavern / Ernestine & Hazel’s

Momma’s

The Cove

BEST FOOD TRUCK

El Mero Taco

Rocket Greens

Say Cheese

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Superlo Foods

Jack Pirtle’s

BEST FROZEN TREAT

Jerry’s Sno-Cones

MemPops

TIE: La Michoacana / Sugar Ghost

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Huey’s

Brookhaven Pub

Bardog Tavern

Expand photograph by anna traverse Best Indian: India Palace

BEST INDIAN

India Palace

Bombay House

Golden India

BEST ITALIAN

Cocozza

Pete & Sam’s

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

BEST JAPANESE

Good Fortune Co.

Red Koi

Sekisui

BEST KID-FRIENDLY

Huey’s

Loflin Yard

Memphis Pizza Cafe

Expand Best Local Brewery: Wiseacre Brewery

BEST LOCAL BREWERY

Wiseacre Brewing Co.

TIE: Memphis Made Brewing Co. / Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room

Crosstown Brewing Co.

BEST MEDITERRANEAN

Casablanca

Taziki Mediterranean Cafe

TIE: Tannoor Grill / The Happy Greek Cafe

BEST MEXICAN

Las Delicias

TIE: Los Comales / El Mexcal

TIE: Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana / Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

BEST OUTDOOR DINING

Coastal Fish Company

Slider Inn

Loflin Yard

BEST PEOPLE-WATCHING

Peabody Lobby Bar

Lafayette’s Music Room

TIE: Flying Saucer / Celtic Crossing

BEST PIZZA

Memphis Pizza Cafe

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Little Italy

BEST PLACE TO IMPRESS OUT-OF-TOWNERS

Folk’s Folly

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Itta Bena

BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE GAME

TIE: Brookhaven Pub / Huey’s

Alex’s Tavern

T.J. Mulligan’s

BEST PLATE LUNCH

Patrick’s

Soul Fish Cafe

Cupboard Restaurant

BEST SEAFOOD (NON FAST-FOOD)

Coastal Fish Co.

TIE: Soul Fish Cafe / Tsunami

The Half Shell

BEST SERVER

TIE: Christian Culver, Briza / Calvin Bell, Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Brandon Noe, Bari Ristorante

Kevin Kauker, Folk’s Folly

BEST SHARED PLATES

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Tsunami

Catherine & Mary’s

Expand Best Steak: Folk’s Folly

BEST STEAK

Folk’s Folly

Porch and Parlor

Side Porch Steak House

BEST TACO

TACOnganas

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Las Delicias

BEST THAI

Bangkok Alley

TIE: Emerald Thai / Thai Bistro

Takashi Bistro

Expand photograph by justin fox burks City Silo

BEST VEGETARIAN / VEGAN

City Silo Table + Pantry

RP Tracks

Global Cafe

BEST VIETNAMESE

Pho Saigon

Pho 64

Tuyen’s Asian Bistro

BEST WINE LIST

Folk’s Folly

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bari Ristorante

BEST WINGS

Central BBQ

Ching’s Hot Wings

Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken

RESTAURANT WE MISS THE MOST

Pancho’s

Bhan Thai

TIE: Justine’s / Macaroni Grill

WORTH THE DRIVE

TIE: City Grocery (Oxford, MS) / Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)

Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q (Mason, TN)

Wilson Cafe (Wilson, AR)

Expand cover photograph by larry kuzniewski

By Comparison: The Results of our 1983 Dining Poll

Although we had been reviewing restaurants since our inaugural issue in 1976 (when dining critic Andy Hill paid a visit to a place called King’s House on East Brooks Road), it took seven years — until July 1983 — before we put together our “First Annual Dining Guide.” This 30-page section included reviews of eight of the city’s most popular restaurants, detailed dining listings, and something we called “Readers Digest,” presenting the winners of our first readers’ restaurant poll. It was a tiny thing, taking up half a column, with only 18 categories, and although we presented first-, second-, and third-place mentions for “The Very Best” restaurant, for the others we only listed the winners:

What stands out from this list is how many of our readers’ best (or favorite) places have since closed. In fact, only five have endured, showing the challenges of the restaurant business: Folk’s Folly, Formosa, Buntyn, Coletta’s, and of course, The Peabody.

The Very Best

1. Justine’s

2. Grisanti’s

3. Folk’s Folly

Best Atmosphere: River Terrace

Best Service: (TIE) Justine’s / Grisanti’s

Best Value: Grisanti’s

Best Wine List: Grisanti’s

Specialty Categories

French: Justine’s

Italian: Grisanti’s

Oriental: Formosa

Mexican: Gonzales and Gertrude’s

Greek: TIE: Jim’s Place / Melos Taverna

Barbecue: Gridley’s

My Favorite Restaurant For:

Pizza: Coletta’s

Steak: Folk’s Folly

Burgers: Friday’s

Seafood: Red Lobster

Plate Lunches: Buntyn

Breakfast: Shoney’s

Sunday Brunch: The Peabody