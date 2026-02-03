Well Done!

This year’s results present the winning restaurants in 49 categories, and judging from the number of entries submitted, it’s obvious that current readers took quite a bit more time to ponder the best places in town, including categories that might have stumped our 1983 subscribers, such as Best Food Truck and Best Craft Cocktails.
With online voting and safeguards to prevent multiple entries, this can rightfully be considered our city’s most definitive and accurate dining poll. The winner in each category is listed in bold type, followed by other contenders in the order of votes received. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists, and thanks to all our readers who voted.
Best Restaurant: Folk’s Folly
BEST RESTAURANT
- Folk’s Folly
- Majestic Grille
- Coastal Fish Co.
BEST CHEF
- Patrick Reilly, Majestic Grille
- Erling Jensen, Erling Jensen, the Restaurant
- Andrew Ticer & Michael Hudman
Best New Restaurant: Felicia Suzanne’s
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
- Felicia Suzanne’s
- Cocozza East
- TIE: Bao Toan / Fawn / No Comment (Yes, there really is a new place called “No Comment.”)
BEST ASIAN FUSION
- Good Fortune Co.
- TIE: Red Koi / Mosa Asian Bistro
- A-Tan
BEST BAR
- Huey’s
- Bardog Tavern
- Folk’s Folly
Best Barbecue Ribs: Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
BEST BARBECUE RIBS
- Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
- Central BBQ
- The Bar-B-Q Shop
BEST BARTENDER
- Hunter Coleman, Bari Ristorante
- Bobby Heath, Restaurant Iris
- Maggie McClendon, Erling Jensen, the Restaurant
BEST BEER SELECTION
- Flying Saucer
- Young Avenue Deli
- TIE: Lucchesi’s Beer Garden / TIEBog & Barley
BEST BREAKFAST
- TIE: Sunrise Memphis / Brother Juniper’s
- Bryant’s Breakfast
- The Arcade
BEST BRUNCH
- Majestic Grille
- TIE: Brother Juniper’s / Owen Brennan’s
- The Beauty Shop
Best Burger: Huey’s
BEST BURGER
- Huey’s
- Top’s Bar-B-Q
- Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
BEST CAJUN / CREOLE
- Owen Brennan’s
- The Second Line
- Bayou Bar & Grille
BEST CHAIN RESTAURANT
- Capital Grille
- Seasons 52
- Texas de Brazil
BEST CHINESE
- Petals of a Peony
- A-Tan
- Mosa Asian Bistro
Best Coffeehouse: French Truck Coffee
BEST COFFEEHOUSE
- TIE: French Truck Coffee / Cafe Eclectic
- TIE: Otherlands / Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee
- Cxffeeblack
BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS
- Majestic Grille
- Peabody Lobby Bar
- Restaurant Iris
BEST DATE NIGHT
- TIE: Coastal Fish Co. / Erling Jensen, the Restaurant / Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Ecco on Overton Park
- Amelia Gene’s
BEST DELI
- Elwood’s Shack
- Young Avenue Deli
- Lucchesi’s
Best Dessert Shop: Muddy’s Bake Shop
BEST DESSERT SHOP
- Muddy’s Bake Shop
- Frost Bake Shop
- La Baguette
BEST DIVE BAR
- TIE: Alex’s Tavern / Ernestine & Hazel’s
- Momma’s
- The Cove
BEST FOOD TRUCK
- El Mero Taco
- Rocket Greens
- Say Cheese
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
- Gus’s Fried Chicken
- Superlo Foods
- Jack Pirtle’s
BEST FROZEN TREAT
- Jerry’s Sno-Cones
- MemPops
- TIE: La Michoacana / Sugar Ghost
BEST HAPPY HOUR
- Huey’s
- Brookhaven Pub
- Bardog Tavern
Best Indian: India Palace
BEST INDIAN
- India Palace
- Bombay House
- Golden India
BEST ITALIAN
- Cocozza
- Pete & Sam’s
- Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
BEST JAPANESE
- Good Fortune Co.
- Red Koi
- Sekisui
BEST KID-FRIENDLY
- Huey’s
- Loflin Yard
- Memphis Pizza Cafe
BEST LOCAL BREWERY
- Wiseacre Brewing Co.
- TIE: Memphis Made Brewing Co. / Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room
- Crosstown Brewing Co.
BEST MEDITERRANEAN
- Casablanca
- Taziki Mediterranean Cafe
- TIE: Tannoor Grill / The Happy Greek Cafe
BEST MEXICAN
- Las Delicias
- TIE: Los Comales / El Mexcal
- TIE: Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana / Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos
BEST OUTDOOR DINING
- Coastal Fish Company
- Slider Inn
- Loflin Yard
BEST PEOPLE-WATCHING
- Peabody Lobby Bar
- Lafayette’s Music Room
- TIE: Flying Saucer / Celtic Crossing
BEST PIZZA
- Memphis Pizza Cafe
- Aldo’s Pizza Pies
- Little Italy
BEST PLACE TO IMPRESS OUT-OF-TOWNERS
- Folk’s Folly
- Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
- Itta Bena
BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE GAME
- TIE: Brookhaven Pub / Huey’s
- Alex’s Tavern
- T.J. Mulligan’s
BEST PLATE LUNCH
- Patrick’s
- Soul Fish Cafe
- Cupboard Restaurant
BEST SEAFOOD (NON FAST-FOOD)
- Coastal Fish Co.
- TIE: Soul Fish Cafe / Tsunami
- The Half Shell
BEST SERVER
- TIE: Christian Culver, Briza / Calvin Bell, Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
- Brandon Noe, Bari Ristorante
- Kevin Kauker, Folk’s Folly
BEST SHARED PLATES
- Babalu Tapas & Tacos
- Tsunami
- Catherine & Mary’s
Best Steak: Folk’s Folly
BEST STEAK
- Folk’s Folly
- Porch and Parlor
- Side Porch Steak House
BEST TACO
- TACOnganas
- Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos
- Las Delicias
BEST THAI
- Bangkok Alley
- TIE: Emerald Thai / Thai Bistro
- Takashi Bistro
City Silo
BEST VEGETARIAN / VEGAN
- City Silo Table + Pantry
- RP Tracks
- Global Cafe
BEST VIETNAMESE
- Pho Saigon
- Pho 64
- Tuyen’s Asian Bistro
BEST WINE LIST
- Folk’s Folly
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Bari Ristorante
BEST WINGS
- Central BBQ
- Ching’s Hot Wings
- Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken
RESTAURANT WE MISS THE MOST
- Pancho’s
- Bhan Thai
- TIE: Justine’s / Macaroni Grill
WORTH THE DRIVE
- TIE: City Grocery (Oxford, MS) / Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)
- Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q (Mason, TN)
- Wilson Cafe (Wilson, AR)
By Comparison: The Results of our 1983 Dining Poll
Although we had been reviewing restaurants since our inaugural issue in 1976 (when dining critic Andy Hill paid a visit to a place called King’s House on East Brooks Road), it took seven years — until July 1983 — before we put together our “First Annual Dining Guide.” This 30-page section included reviews of eight of the city’s most popular restaurants, detailed dining listings, and something we called “Readers Digest,” presenting the winners of our first readers’ restaurant poll. It was a tiny thing, taking up half a column, with only 18 categories, and although we presented first-, second-, and third-place mentions for “The Very Best” restaurant, for the others we only listed the winners:
What stands out from this list is how many of our readers’ best (or favorite) places have since closed. In fact, only five have endured, showing the challenges of the restaurant business: Folk’s Folly, Formosa, Buntyn, Coletta’s, and of course, The Peabody.
The Very Best
1. Justine’s
2. Grisanti’s
3. Folk’s Folly
Best Atmosphere: River Terrace
Best Service: (TIE) Justine’s / Grisanti’s
Best Value: Grisanti’s
Best Wine List: Grisanti’s
Specialty Categories
French: Justine’s
Italian: Grisanti’s
Oriental: Formosa
Mexican: Gonzales and Gertrude’s
Greek: TIE: Jim’s Place / Melos Taverna
Barbecue: Gridley’s
My Favorite Restaurant For:
Pizza: Coletta’s
Steak: Folk’s Folly
Burgers: Friday’s
Seafood: Red Lobster
Plate Lunches: Buntyn
Breakfast: Shoney’s
Sunday Brunch: The Peabody