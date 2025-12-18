Together for Tea

× Expand photograph courtesy nostalgia tea rooms The Nostalgic Tea Rooms at Sheffield’s Antiques Mall in Collierville.

The holidays are here, and as friends and families gather to celebrate, sometimes it may seem a challenge to feed these guests but entertain them. Well, one solution is an afternoon tea! Originating as an in-between meals snack by the Duchess of Bedford in nineteenth-century England, afternoon teas have remained a popular social event for a reason. They allow people to come together for a leisurely, lighthearted occasion and can be customized to suit anyone’s tastes. We’ve compiled a list of just a few sit-down tea shops in Memphis, ranging from high tea to low tea and across various menus. Afternoon tea is still great beyond the holidays, so if you find a place you love, show it some support year-round.

Afternoon Tea at The Peabody

A traditional English afternoon tea service is hosted in Chez Philippe of the “The South’s Grand Hotel,” including a three-course menu of tea sandwiches, desserts, and scones served with strawberry jam and Devonshire cream, with the tea itself sourced from the Rishi Tea Company. It may not seem like a lot of food at first, but you’ll be perfectly satiated by the end of it. Non-caffeinated tea options are also available for children. To reserve a table or book for a party, please see their website. 149 Union Ave.

Pearl’s Tea and Coffee House

This quaint and cozy spot offers not only boba and fruit teas, but Vietnamese coffee, smoothies, and snacks such as spring rolls and tofu banh mi. Operating out of a hundred-year-old home on a tree-lined street in Midtown, Pearl’s provides a warm and friendly atmosphere that makes it a wonderful place to just sit and catch up with friends. To browse the rest of their extensive menu, please visit their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 1330 Peabody Ave.

My Cup of Tea

Located in a charming historic home in Orange Mound, one of America’s oldest African-American communities, My Cup of Tea provides necessary resources to women in need as well as various tea blends, cookies, teapots, and honey spoons. All of their proceeds go towards supporting the women in their community through financial workshops, mental health services, life skill classes, and much more. To look through their catalog, schedule an afternoon tea, or familiarize yourself with their mission, take a peek at their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 3028 Carnes Ave.

Enchanted Tea Lounge

× Expand photograph by barbara wall / enchanted tea lounge The Enchanted Tea Lounge.

A cute, fashionable afternoon tea service is available just across the way from Crosstown Concourse in Midtown Memphis, providing an elegant space for birthday parties, bridal showers, children’s teas, tea blending lessons, and more — all with a seasonal menu updated every month. Enchanted Tea Lounge prides themselves on crafting an environment with vintage charm and familial warmth. To learn more about their tea experience, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 433 N. Cleveland St.

Prince Tea House

Nestled within Wolf River Commons, Prince Tea House is another spot to enjoy brunch like eggs benedict or chicken and waffles, desserts like molten lava cake and tiramisu, and, of course, an afternoon tea with brews imported from France. Originating as a chain in New York, the tea spot has just joined the Memphis community within the past year. To get further acquainted with this recent addition to our city, visit their website and Instagram. 420 S. Germantown Parkway, #109

Woman’s Exchange of Memphis

Part of a handmade gift and consignment shop, this unique piece of Memphis proudly serves tea parties of up to six or more in their dining room and sunny Garden Room with a variety of food options available each day of the week. As a women-led nonprofit founded in 1885, all proceeds from their store or tea room go into supporting the financial independence of their local artisans and community. To see their menu or book a reservation, stop by their website, Facebook, and Instagram. 88 Racine St.

Nostalgic Tea Rooms

At the rear of Sheffield Antiques Mall is a rest stop for all that shopping in the form of a classic afternoon tea, offering a plethora of cakes, sandwiches, teas, and more. Beyond that, Nostalgic Tea Rooms also provides catering for your own at-home high tea. For more information about their menu and services, please see their website and Facebook. 684 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville