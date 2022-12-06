Sips: This Tiger’s Earned Her Stripes

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden MC Jones and the "Easy Tiger."

Ecco has long been one of my favorite Memphis restaurants. Owner Sabine Bachmann has created a welcoming space in an old stone building on Overton Park Avenue in Midtown, and the Italian-themed menu is unique in the city. (I highly recommend the orange and fennel salad and any of the home-made pastas, if you’re a first-timer.)

Ecco also has a popular bar in the front of the house and their cocktail menu is notably stellar. I ventured over to the restaurant on a recent afternoon to meet Mary Connor (“MC”) Jones, the young woman who’s the creative force behind Ecco’s cocktails. She is vivacious, with an easy smile.

“So, tell me a little about your job,” I say, after introductions.

“My official title now is beverage director,” Jones says. “I work with the bartenders here and at Tonica and Libro [Bachmann’s other two restaurants]. My main job is collaborating with them to come up with the cocktail menus and wine lists. But I started as a bartender here in 2017.”

“Fall/winter and spring/summer. Our fall/winter menu has been in place for a couple weeks now and it’s very spice-focused this time around, with a lot of Italian amaros, which fit well with our food. And we have a lot of regulars, some who walk over from the neighborhood, so we like to give them fresh options.” — MC Jones

“Five years at one place is a long time in the restaurant business,” I say. “What keeps you at Ecco?”

photograph by bruce vanwyngarden

“I love working here,” she says. “It’s such a family atmosphere. Sabine is like a second mom to me. And I just love cooking and food and restaurants. I started working as a hostess at Local when I was 17 and worked my way up. I also used to cook with my mother when I was younger.”

Born and raised in Memphis, Jones grew up in Midtown and attended White Station High School and the University of Memphis.

“So, what’s new on the cocktail menu at Ecco?” I ask.

“We change the menu twice a year,” she replies. “Fall/winter and spring/summer. Our fall/winter menu has been in place for a couple weeks now and it’s very spice-focused this time around, with a lot of Italian amaros, which fit well with our food. And we have a lot of regulars, some who walk over from the neighborhood, so we like to give them fresh options.”

“If you had to make a drink for me right now — and you do — what would it be?” I say.

“I’ve been struggling with what I want to make,” Jones says, “but I think it’s going to be what we’re calling ‘Easy Tiger’ on our current menu.”

“That sounds scary. Sort of.”

“Not really,” says Jones. “It’s a rum-based drink, infused with Thai tea. It’s kind of similar to chai, with a little spice, but less intense. It’s also got turmeric, which gives it an orangish color.”

“That should be interesting, to say the least,” I say. “Let’s do it.”

Jones gets to work, shaking, blending, stirring. After a few minutes, she slides a shallow cocktail glass across the bar. It’s a thing of beauty — a creamy-looking orange concoction, with a sage leaf floating nicely near the rim. I take a whiff.

“It almost smells like orange,” I say.

“This drink is kind of verging on the sweet side,” Jones says. “I usually love making citrus cocktails but this has none. There’s a cocoa tinge, and it’s tea-forward.”

I take a sip. “This is not at all what I expected,” I say. “It’s really good, but I can’t think of anything to compare it to.”

“Well, it’s got the rum, of course,” says Jones. “And it’s mixed with Charleston Tolerance Whisky Liqueur, which is distilled with ginger and aromatic cinnamon. There’s also honey syrup and oat milk, which gives it that creamy feel. It’s a different drink for me, but it’s still pretty boozy.”

A second sip confirms Jones’ analysis. This one is a sipper.

Jones’ phone buzzes. She looks at it and grins. “Are you through with me?”

“I think so,” I say. “You look like you have somewhere to go.”

“I do, actually,” she says. “I need to run over to Tonica to place a liqueur order.”

“No problem,” I say. “As long as I can sit here and enjoy this.”

Mary Connor Jones is a busy woman. And she makes a mean cocktail. Check out Ecco and discover for yourself.

Ecco is located at 1585 Overton Park Ave., 901-410-8200.