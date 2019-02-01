The Results of Our Annual Readers' Restaurant Poll

The polls have closed, the ballots have been painstakingly counted, and the results are in: Presenting, with no further ado, the winners of our annual Readers' Restaurant Poll, including the year's top chefs. We are lucky to live in a city so packed with delicious, friendly, gracious restaurants, and to be surrounded by fellow diners whose loyalties (and appetites) run deep.

Best Pizza (non-fast food)

Memphis Pizza Café

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza

Best Mexican

Las Delicias

Las Tortugas

Molly’s La Casita

Best Italian

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

tie Pete & Sam’s

Catherine & Mary’s

Bari Ristorante

Best Mediterranean

Casablanca

Taziki Mediterranean Café

Kwik Chek

Best Chinese

Mulan

Wang’s Mandarin House

A-Tan

Best Japanese

Sekisui

Sakura

Osaka

Best Indian

India Palace

Golden India

Bombay House

Best Vietnamese

Pho Saigon

Pho Binh

Lotus Vietnamese

Best Thai

Bhan Thai

Bangkok Alley

Pho Binh

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

City Silo Table & Pantry

Blue Nile Ethiopian Kitchen

Pho Binh

Best Food Truck

Central BBQ

Say Cheese

Fuel Café

Best Cajun/Creole

The Second Line

Bayou Bar & Grill

Owen Brennan’s

Best Shared Plates

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

tie Bounty on Broad

Hog & Hominy

Tsunami

Best Deli

Elwood’s Shack

Young Avenue Deli

Bogie’s Deli

Best Plate Lunch

Soul Fish

The Cupboard Restaurant

Patrick’s

Best Burger

Huey’s

tie Belmont Grill

Tops Bar-B-Q

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Best Steak

Folk’s Folly

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

117 Prime

Best Seafood (non-fast food)

The Half Shell

tie Tsunami

Pearl’s Oyster House

Flying Fish

Best Taco

Maciel’s

tie Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Las Tortugas

Las Delicias

Best Barbecue Sandwich

Central BBQ

Germantown Commissary

One & Only BBQ

Best Barbecue Ribs

Central BBQ

Germantown Commissary

One & Only BBQ

Best Fried Chicken

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Jack Pirtle’s

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Best Brunch

Owen Brennan’s

tie The Beauty Shop

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Majestic Grille

Best Breakfast

Brother Juniper’s

Bryant’s Breakfast

Sunrise Memphis

Best Coffeehouse (non-chain)

Café Eclectic

Muddy’s Bake Shop

tie Otherlands Coffee Bar

Ugly Mug Coffee

Best Dessert Shop

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

Cheesecake Corner

Best Frozen Treat

Jerry’s Sno Cones

Mempops

La Michoacana

Best Chain Restaurant

Houston’s

Seasons 52

tie Bonefish Grill

Texas de Brazil

Best Kid Friendly

Huey’s

tie Belly Acres

Memphis Pizza Café

Railgarten

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Best People-Watching

Peabody Lobby Bar

tie Lafayette’s Music Room

Loflin Yard

Railgarten

Best Late-Night Dining

Huey’s

Bardog Tavern

The Half Shell

Best Date Night

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Restaurant Iris

Erling Jensen

Best Outdoor Dining

Loflin Yard

tie The Second Line

Bhan Thai

Celtic Crossing

Worth the Drive

City Grocery

Como Steakhouse

Wilson Café

Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

tie Folk’s Folly

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Itta Bena

Restaurant We Miss the Most

Jim’s Place East

Anderton’s

Ronnie Grisanti’s – Midtown

Best Restaurant

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly

Restaurant Iris

Best Happy Hour

Peabody Lobby Bar

Huey’s

Bardog Tavern

Best Place to Watch the Game

Huey’s

tie Brookhaven Pub

Bayou Bar & Grill

Young Avenue Deli

Best Craft Cocktails

Alchemy

Peabody Lobby Bar

Art Bar at Crosstown

Best Dive Bar

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Alex’s Tavern

tie Brookhaven Pub

Silky O’Sullivan’s

Best Wine List

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Best Beer Selection

Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

Boscos Squared

Best Local Brewery

Wiseacre

Ghost River

Memphis Made

Top Chefs

Photographs by Justin Fox Burks

Kelly English

Restaurant Iris

Andrew Ticer & Michael Hudman

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy / Catherine & Mary’s / The Gray Canary

Erling Jensen

Erling Jensen, the Restaurant

Ben Smith

Tsunami

Jose Gutierrez

River Oaks

Patrick Reilly

Majestic Grille

Felicia Willett

Felicia Suzanne’s

Max Hussey

Folk’s Folly

Michael Patrick

Rizzo’s Diner

Josh Steiner

Strano by Chef Josh