The Results of Our Annual Readers' Restaurant Poll

The polls have closed, the ballots have been painstakingly counted, and the results are in: Presenting, with no further ado, the winners of our annual Readers' Restaurant Poll, including the year's top chefs. We are lucky to live in a city so packed with delicious, friendly, gracious restaurants, and to be surrounded by fellow diners whose loyalties (and appetites) run deep.
Best Pizza (non-fast food)
Memphis Pizza Café
Aldo’s Pizza Pies
Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza
Best Mexican
Las Delicias
Las Tortugas
Molly’s La Casita
Best Italian
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
tie Pete & Sam’s
Catherine & Mary’s
Bari Ristorante
Best Mediterranean
Casablanca
Taziki Mediterranean Café
Kwik Chek
Best Chinese
Mulan
Wang’s Mandarin House
A-Tan
Best Japanese
Sekisui
Sakura
Osaka
Best Indian
India Palace
Golden India
Bombay House
Best Vietnamese
Pho Saigon
Pho Binh
Lotus Vietnamese
Best Thai
Bhan Thai
Bangkok Alley
Pho Binh
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
City Silo Table & Pantry
Blue Nile Ethiopian Kitchen
Pho Binh
Best Food Truck
Central BBQ
Say Cheese
Fuel Café
Best Cajun/Creole
The Second Line
Bayou Bar & Grill
Owen Brennan’s
Best Shared Plates
Babalu Tapas & Tacos
tie Bounty on Broad
Hog & Hominy
Tsunami
Best Deli
Elwood’s Shack
Young Avenue Deli
Bogie’s Deli
Best Plate Lunch
Soul Fish
The Cupboard Restaurant
Patrick’s
Best Burger
Huey’s
tie Belmont Grill
Tops Bar-B-Q
Earnestine & Hazel’s
Best Steak
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
117 Prime
Best Seafood (non-fast food)
The Half Shell
tie Tsunami
Pearl’s Oyster House
Flying Fish
Best Taco
Maciel’s
tie Babalu Tapas & Tacos
Las Tortugas
Las Delicias
Best Barbecue Sandwich
Central BBQ
Germantown Commissary
One & Only BBQ
Best Barbecue Ribs
Central BBQ
Germantown Commissary
One & Only BBQ
Best Fried Chicken
Gus’s Fried Chicken
Jack Pirtle’s
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
Best Brunch
Owen Brennan’s
tie The Beauty Shop
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Majestic Grille
Best Breakfast
Brother Juniper’s
Bryant’s Breakfast
Sunrise Memphis
Best Coffeehouse (non-chain)
Café Eclectic
Muddy’s Bake Shop
tie Otherlands Coffee Bar
Ugly Mug Coffee
Best Dessert Shop
Muddy’s Bake Shop
Frost Bake Shop
Cheesecake Corner
Best Frozen Treat
Jerry’s Sno Cones
Mempops
La Michoacana
Best Chain Restaurant
Houston’s
Seasons 52
tie Bonefish Grill
Texas de Brazil
Best Kid Friendly
Huey’s
tie Belly Acres
Memphis Pizza Café
Railgarten
Aldo’s Pizza Pies
Best People-Watching
Peabody Lobby Bar
tie Lafayette’s Music Room
Loflin Yard
Railgarten
Best Late-Night Dining
Huey’s
Bardog Tavern
The Half Shell
Best Date Night
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Restaurant Iris
Erling Jensen
Best Outdoor Dining
Loflin Yard
tie The Second Line
Bhan Thai
Celtic Crossing
Worth the Drive
City Grocery
Como Steakhouse
Wilson Café
Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners
Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
tie Folk’s Folly
Gus’s Fried Chicken
Itta Bena
Restaurant We Miss the Most
Jim’s Place East
Anderton’s
Ronnie Grisanti’s – Midtown
Best Restaurant
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Folk’s Folly
Restaurant Iris
Best Happy Hour
Peabody Lobby Bar
Huey’s
Bardog Tavern
Best Place to Watch the Game
Huey’s
tie Brookhaven Pub
Bayou Bar & Grill
Young Avenue Deli
Best Craft Cocktails
Alchemy
Peabody Lobby Bar
Art Bar at Crosstown
Best Dive Bar
Earnestine & Hazel’s
Alex’s Tavern
tie Brookhaven Pub
Silky O’Sullivan’s
Best Wine List
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Folk’s Folly
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Best Beer Selection
Flying Saucer
Young Avenue Deli
Boscos Squared
Best Local Brewery
Wiseacre
Ghost River
Memphis Made
Top Chefs
Photographs by Justin Fox Burks
Kelly English
Restaurant Iris
1 of 2
2 of 2
Andrew Ticer & Michael Hudman
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy / Catherine & Mary’s / The Gray Canary
Erling Jensen
Erling Jensen, the Restaurant
Ben Smith
Tsunami
Jose Gutierrez
River Oaks
Patrick Reilly
Majestic Grille
Felicia Willett
Felicia Suzanne’s
Max Hussey
Folk’s Folly
Michael Patrick
Rizzo’s Diner
Josh Steiner
Strano by Chef Josh