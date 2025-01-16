Sips: The Art of the Cocktail

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden Sarah James serves up a “November Breeze.”

There’s a lot going on inside Crosstown Concourse, the former Sears distribution center that’s become a thriving urban village (for proof, see our December cover story). Which is why it might be easy to overlook the Art Bar, nestled in a nook on the vast building’s second floor, just past, well, the art gallery.

The interior of the place is a celebration of mid-century-modern decor: kitschy vinyl couches and chairs in shades of citrus, low-slung coffee tables (the kind Dick Van Dyke used to trip over in his show’s opening credits), and thrift-store-looking lamps, curios, and knickknacks.

Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden The Art Bar is a celebration of mid-century-modern decor — with a bit of kitsch thrown in.

If you’ve been around long enough to get that Dick Van Dyke Show reference, well, you’re much older than the Art Bar’s bartender, Sarah James, who’s all of 23. But it must be said that though she’s decades younger than the decor at her workplace, she is sharp enough to appreciate its charm.

“Lots of artists and musicians come here. And we get lots of first dates,” she says. “The room sort of wraps around and there are some nice private spots where you can talk. Another thing that I like is that it’s not loud. The music is low and there aren’t any TVs. You have to talk to people when you’re in here.”

James has been at the Art Bar for a little more than a year. Before that she worked at Pantà with Aaron Ivory (featured in our July 2023 Sips column), who mentored her in mixology.

“Aaron taught me how to create a cocktail,” James says. “What should I start off with? How can I elevate this drink? And then just learning things like a drink’s not finished without a garnish. I loved working at Pantà. Aaron was wonderful and (chef/owner) Kelly English is such a good guy.”

When Pantà stopped service a little over a year ago, James and some of her fellow employees came to the Art Bar to commiserate, and fate stepped in. “We were kind of grieving the loss of the restaurant,” James recalls, “and the Art Bar’s manager asked Aaron if he needed a job. Aaron said, ‘I don’t, but Sarah does.’ And that’s how I got here.”

“The ‘November Breeze’ has got apple-cinnamon-infused vermouth, vanilla simple syrup, Cappelletti aperitif, and a dehydrated lemon garnish. The Bristow Gin has some citrusy notes that I think pair really well with the other flavors.” — Sarah James

James was born in Louisiana, but her family moved to Memphis when she was 6, so Memphis is home. After graduating from Arlington High School, she attended the University of Memphis for a year and a half, until Covid hit.

“When the pandemic came, I decided to take a break from school, and here I am,” she laughs, “still on break. But I have plenty of time to figure out what I want to do.” For now, what James does is craft the interesting menu drinks and specialty cocktails at the Art Bar. And it’s obvious by the way she discusses her trade that she likes her work.

“I enjoy making more balanced drinks, rather than spirit-forward drinks,” she says. “Something I’ve loved doing recently is taking a blanc vermouth and infusing it. For the summer, I did a strawberry-infused vermouth — juicing the strawberries, then straining them through cheesecloth. I also did a strawberry-basil vermouth that was really good.”

“You’re doing a good job of talking me into trying one of your cocktails,” I say. “What should it be?”

“I usually start off by asking what kind of liquor you like. I’ve been wanting to try a variation of a drink we make with vodka and instead use Bristow Gin. It’s from Mississippi …”

“Mississippi gin?”

“It’s really good, trust me.”

“All right, Mississippi gin it is.”

“We call the vodka version ‘November Breeze,’” says James. “It’s got apple-cinnamon-infused vermouth, vanilla simple syrup, Cappelletti aperitif, and a dehydrated lemon garnish. The Bristow Gin has some citrusy notes that I think pair really well with the other flavors.”

A couple of minutes later, the lovely-looking cocktail is sitting in front of me. And friends, I’m here to say that Sarah James’ version of the “November Breeze” is a very good drink. I feel bad for a moment for doubting Mississippi’s gin game, but I get over it and take another sip. I recommend you find your way to Sarah James at the Art Bar and do the same.

The Art Bar is located inside Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Avenue.