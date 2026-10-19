Sips: Tennessee Whiskey

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden Connor Fox and an Old-Fashioned.

Connor Fox knows a lot about drinks, which is understandable. He’s a bartender, after all. And he also knows a lot about Old Dominick Distillery, his employer for the past eight years or so. And that’s because he got his start at Chris and Alex Canale’s downtown mainstay by working as a tour guide while he was a student at the University of Memphis.

“I was a history and anthropology major,” Fox says. “And as a junior at the U of M, I got a job here leading tours. It was a great fit because it’s obviously a historic building — the former home of Memphis Machine Works — but the best part was that I was able to get school credits for working here. That sounded like a pretty good deal to a 21-year-old, and it was.”

And it was just the beginning of what’s become a lasting relationship.

“I remember right after I started here as a tour guide, a couple of the production guys asked me if I wanted to try some of their new bourbon,” Fox says. “I said, ‘Sure,’ and they just opened the tap and poured some into a paper cup. It was wonderful. I thought then, ‘I’m never going to leave this place.’”

So far, Fox has been true to his word: “I kept working here after I graduated,” he says, “and then Covid happened and we shut down for a year. When we reopened in March 2021, they made me a tour guide and a bartender.”

It was a great fit, Connor says. “I love being a bartender. I have a passion for mixology, I love people, and I love being in front of people, so it was just a natural progression.”

That progression has continued, as Fox was soon promoted to bar manager, and more recently to general manager. “It’s been a quick rise,” he says.

Fox’s enthusiasm for Old Dominick’s products is obvious, as is his pride in their quality. “Almost everything we serve here, we make in-house,” he says. “That includes our gin and vodka and our award-winning whiskeys, but we also make liqueurs — like fernet, elderflower, amara, and absinthe — and our own bitters. We even make our own ice cubes,” he says with a smile.

I look around and remark on the size of the space, which has a large three-sided bar with a rear glass wall open to the distillery itself.

It’s a heady, intoxicating blend that initiates with an earthy sweetness and resolves with a potent but smooth whiskey finish. It’s truly a stellar Old-Fashioned, one worthy of that cocktail’s historic lineage.

“Yes, it’s a big space and a big bar,” Fox says. “On Fridays and Saturdays, we often need more than one person back here. We get a lot of tourists, but we’re also a neighborhood bar with lots of regulars, so it can get crowded sometimes. We don’t serve food, but we allow you to bring your own, so a lot of people get Gus’s from across the street. Fried chicken and whiskey — a classic Memphis combination,” he laughs.

“What’s your most popular cocktail?” I ask.

“Definitely our old Old-Fashioneds, which of course feature our whiskeys,” Fox says. “Would you like to try one?”

“You read my mind.”

As he prepares the drink, Fox walks me through the process: “I use our house-made orange bitters,” he says, “which I make using orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, and other spices, and then sous vide the mix. I also add Angostura bitters and Demerara unprocessed sugar. And, for you, I’m using our 85 proof Tennessee Whiskey, which won Double Gold in the America’s Best Spirits awards as Best in Category. It’s sweet and light and summery, and the only Tennessee whiskey made in West Tennessee.”

Before too long, the drink — nestled in a short cut-glass tumbler — is sitting before me on the vintage hardwood bar. It seems to be calling my name, so I answer promptly, letting the rich cocktail work its magic. It’s a heady, intoxicating blend that initiates with an earthy sweetness and resolves with a potent but smooth whiskey finish. It’s truly a stellar Old-Fashioned, one worthy of that cocktail’s historic lineage.

And, as is apparent by now, if anyone knows history — and cocktails — it’s Connor Fox, the amiable and knowledgeable fellow on the other side of the bar at Old Dominick Distillery. I recommend you head downtown and let him create one just for you.

Old Dominick Distillery, 305 South Front St.