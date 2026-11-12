Sips: Nine to Five

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden Cori Fittes serves a drink Dolly Parton would’ve loved.

Memphis Sports Pub is tucked away under a shady canopy in an unassuming building in Eastgate Shopping Center. I finally find the place after making a fruitless loop around the huge parking lot (and the Burlington Coat Factory). Bartender Cori Fittes unlocks the door and welcomes me in with a smile. It’s a sunny September afternoon, but the place is dark inside, the way bars used to look. This pub has the feel of a joint that’s always been here — and it pretty much has, as I’m about to learn.

Before we sit down, Fittes introduces me to owner Randy Hicks, who’s had the place since 2013, and who was a part-owner for many years before that. I’m surprised to learn that the youthful-looking Fittes has been a bartender here since 2007, but as she tells me, the place just suits her — and has from the beginning of her tenure.

“I graduated from Collierville High School in 2001,” she says, “then I went to the University of Memphis for a couple of years before I got a bad tooth infection and had to drop out and lost my scholarship. I’d been working in restaurants since I was 15, so I got a job at the new Chili’s in Collierville and I fell in love with it.

Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden

“After a few years, I’d become bar manager, and did inventory, and ordered drinks and supplies and so forth. I loved the work and the industry. My plan was to keep working at Chili’s and become management. Then I was caught up in an ABC sting and accidentally served a drink to a minor and Chili’s had to let me go. I was devastated.”

So where does a young woman go for solace when her career dream has been shattered? If you guessed a certain sports pub in East Memphis, you would be correct.

“My boyfriend at the time brought me to Memphis Sports Pub to console me,” Fittes says. “We had a couple of drinks and I started talking with one of the cooks, and he said, ‘We need a bartender. Do you want to work here?’ And I’m like, ‘When can I start?’ The answer to that question was ‘next Saturday.’

“That was in December of 2007,” Fittes continues, “and I’ve been here ever since. This place is like family to me now. I have friends who are 65 and friends who are 25. We’ve seen each other through marriages, divorces, births, deaths, anniversaries, all the life events. There’s a group of us — we call ourselves the Hens. It started with nine or 10 and now there’s 20 of us, and we’re like sisters. I have a 6-year-old daughter, Olivia, and she’s got a bunch of ‘aunts.’

“I love everything about Dolly Parton. She was such an amazing person and did so many wonderful things. I actually cried when I heard she died. I think this drink is something Dolly would love.” — Cori Fittes

“We have karaoke night, trivia night, and football nights. We watch Jeopardy every day at 3:30 p.m., and everybody has their favorite spot or table. Most of the folks are from around here. They even walk over when there’s snow on the ground.”

“It sounds like one big happy family,” I say.

“It really is,” she says. “Oh, and I know I need to make you a drink, so let me tell you what I was thinking.”

“Let’s hear it.”

“Since it’s Dolly Parton Day, I thought I’d make you … ”

“Wait — what’s Dolly Parton Day?”

“It’s September 25th!” she explains. “You know, like 9-25 … nine-two-five?”

“Oooh, that explains your T-shirt,” I say, as the lightbulb slowly goes on.

“Yes, and that’s why I’m going to make you a pink drink — a cosmopolitan! I love everything about Dolly. She was such an amazing person and did so many wonderful things. I actually cried when I heard she died. I think this drink is something Dolly would love.”

“I like the way you think, Cori.”

In less than a minute, a concoction containing Ketel One vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry juice, lime juice, and a spritz of Sprite sits pinkishly on the bar. Dolly would have been proud. And as for me, it’s time to go to work at my own nine-to-five, which requires day-drinking. It’s rough work, but this is a very smooth drink.

“It’s delightful,” I say.

And it is. And I suspect Dolly herself would have been pleased to be honored in such a nice way by this hard-working young woman. So, if you find yourself in East Memphis looking for a spot to grab a drink, go see Cori Fittes at Memphis Sports Pub. She’ll make you feel right at home.

Memphis Sports Pub, 5012 Park Avenue