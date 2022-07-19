Sips: Fancy Drinks Party Time!

× Expand photograph by houston cofield L to R: McKenzie Nelson, Paul Gilliam, and Mary Oglesby.

Cameo opened at the end of March on one of the busiest corners in Midtown — in the new Citizen building at McLean and Union. Thousands of cars drive past the little cocktail bar every day, hurrying east or west to home or office. Maybe you’re one of those who’s zipped by and noticed it but haven’t stopped in yet. That’s a mistake. This place is a jewel.

I’m greeted by two-thirds of the “ownership group” when I enter: McKenzie Nelson and Mary Oglesby. The other third, Paul Gilliam, is on his honeymoon in the south of France.

The three bartenders became acquainted while working together at various other establishments, including Loflin Yard, Railgarten, and Lucky Cat Ramen, to name three. Their brainchild, Cameo, was conceived, as so many things were, during the great Covid lockdown.

photograph by michael jasud “Gap Year at Burning Man”

“We all lived near each other, so we became each others’ ‘pod’ during Covid,” says Mary. “We’d always find ourselves talking about opening a place, and all the conversations started with one of us saying, ‘I wish there was a place in Memphis that …’”

“For example,” says McKenzie, “Memphis has this weird thing that everything shuts down at 2 p.m. on Sunday. For people like us, who might have worked a Saturday night in a restaurant or bar, that doesn’t work. We sleep until noon or so and then there’s nothing open. So one thing we decided was that our place would have Sunday brunch until 9 or 10 o’clock at night. For people in the restaurant business, Sunday night is their Saturday night.”

“And there’s so few places open late, now,” says Mary. “We wanted to offer that, too. That’s why we’re open until 1 a.m.”

These folks have ramped the cocktail-naming game to a whole new level. A few examples: “Gap Year at Burning Man,” “All Inclusive Sandals,” “Meiomi Campbell,” “The Flesh & the Fantasy,” “Drunk Harley Grandmas,” and “Rage Quit.”

Cameo’s quiet interior strikes a marked contrast to the busy street outside — and to the sleek, white façade of the Citizen. The place is funky and chic and dark, with thick curtains, deep plummy walls, and an old-school, black-tile ceiling. Taxidermied elk, deer, and antelope heads adorn the walls and the back of the bar. Bare but warm-hued decorative lightbulbs of various shapes hang above it all.

“So, what’s the, er, concept here, decor-wise,” I ask, cluelessly.

“We like to call it ‘Cher’s Hunting Lodge,’” says Mary. “Backwoods but with glamour.”

Well, yep, that nails it right down.

There’s a lot to like about this place, including the locally sourced menu, which includes a stellar charcuterie plate, a vegan buffalo chicken sandwich, and several house-pickled items, to name just a few of the food options.

“I like that when you walk in here, the clientele is as diverse as Memphis,” says Mary. “That’s what we’re aiming for. We’re in the middle of a walkable neighborhood and lots of people who live in the area come here. Our music changes to fit the mood of the bartender or the people. And our Sunday night karaoke ‘service’ has been great. We like to say, ‘We’re coming together and lifting our voices in song,’ even if it’s someone singing Cher’s ‘Do You Believe.’”

“Our working concept is ‘Fancy Drinks Party Time,’” says McKenzie, pointing to a “FDPT” tattoo on her right bicep. “We all have one of these,” she adds. “The idea is that you don’t have to go to a fine dining place to get a fancy cocktail and have a great time.”

And about those cocktails? Welp, let’s just say these folks have ramped the cocktail-naming game to a whole new level. A few examples: “Gap Year at Burning Man,” “All Inclusive Sandals,” “Meiomi Campbell,” “The Flesh & the Fantasy,” “Drunk Harley Grandmas,” and “Rage Quit.”

“You know when you say something and the other person goes, ‘That’s a great band name’?” says Mary. “That’s what we do for drink names.” I believe her.

“What should I have?” I ask, knowing in my heart it has to be “Gap Year at Burning Man.” And it is.

After a few minutes, McKenzie places a tall yellow concoction on the table. The rim of the glass is coated with a reddish powder; a large chunk of pineapple sits in the middle and will not be ignored. I expect at any minute to see this thing catch fire as a naked hippie rides by on a unicycle. But that doesn’t happen, so I take a sip.

My taste buds are hit from nine directions, all of them good. There’s a tequila/mezcal thing, a lime thing, a vinegar thing, and a spicy heat thing emanating from the powder, which I soon discover is a lime-chili seasoning called tajin. I take another sip. Or two. It’s then that I realize I’m actually living Cameo’s concept: It’s Fancy Drinks Party Time! And I like it. A lot. I would have another, but it’s early afternoon and I’d probably be tempted to get an “FDPT” tattoo.

Cameo is located at 1835 Union Avenue, Suite 3.