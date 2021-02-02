Presenting the Winners of the 2021 Readers’ Restaurant Poll

For more than 35 years, readers have turned to our annual Readers’ Restaurant Poll for a guide to the city’s best restaurants, cafés, diners, bakeries, food trucks, bars, breweries — and lots more. And every year, our readers select the best of the best from among so many great dining options in Memphis. They’ve done so again, and you’ll see the winners on these pages.

So much has changed over the past year, not least in the food industry, which has undergone a radical and challenging transformation in the time of COVID -19. Owners, servers, and even diners have changed how they operate in and around restaurants to keep everyone safe and healthy. Several favorite establishments have been forced to close their doors, while others struggle to keep their heads above water. But those in food service are nothing if not a resilient bunch. The pandemic has spawned many innovations, encompassing take-out pivots, ghost concepts, new specials, and meal donations for those in need. And you’ll be sure to see some of these changes represented in our poll results this year.

What follows is a list of the best places to eat and drink in the Bluff City — independent from our “Memphis Eats A - Z” feature — as determined by the most qualified judges in town: you, our readers. To ensure the poll results were accurate, we installed online safeguards to ensure only one ballot per person, making this the definitive resource for Memphis restaurant-goers.

We’ve named the top three restaurants in most categories, with the first-place winner in bold type. Ties are indicated when they occurred. A special designation (🌟) — we’re calling them “Super Stars” — indicates first-place winners who received more than a third of the total votes cast in that category.

Whether you’re a longtime Memphian, or just a casual visitor, there’s plenty here to satisfy any palate, with some 40 categories of food, and a special section devoted to liquid refreshments. We even tell you where to find the best service — and server. And if you don’t mind heading out of town a ways, we tell you places that are worth the drive.

We congratulate all the winners, and we thank the readers who shared their favorite places to eat, drink, and be merry.

But restaurants need our support now, more than ever — whether they appear on this list or not. Local restaurants are more than just places to pick up food. During the good times, they are community pillars, gathering spaces, hang-out spots, maybe even live music venues; an essential fabric of the identity that makes up Memphis. And that many of these institutions are able to keep their doors open after the tumult of the past year, well, that’s certainly worth celebrating.

So, unsure where to start? Let your fellow readers offer some suggestions with the winners of our 2021 Readers’ Restaurant Poll.

Best Restaurant

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

Erling Jensen, The Restaurant

Coastal Fish Company

Best Chef

Kelly English — Restaurant Iris, The Second Line

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman — Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy, Catherine & Mary’s, Gray Canary, Bishop

José Gutierrez — River Oaks

Best New Restaurant

Coastal Fish Company

Porch and Parlor

Magnolia & May

Bishop

Cocozza

Hazel’s Lucky Dice Delicatessen

Southall Café

Ben-Yay’s

Curfew

Edge Alley | Restaurant

Best 2020 Pivot

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Cocozza American Italian

Restaurant Iris

Best Asian Fusion

Mulan

Mosa Asian Bistro

A-Tan

Best Barbecue Ribs

Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

Central BBQ

The Bar-B-Q Shop

Best Barbecue Sandwich

Central BBQ

Corky’s

The Bar-B-Q Shop

Best Breakfast

🌟 Brother Juniper’s

Sunrise Memphis

Bryant’s Breakfast

Best Brunch

Owen Brennan’s

Brother Juniper’s

The Beauty Shop

Best Burger

🌟 Huey’s

Top’s Bar-B-Q

Belly Acres

Best Cajun / Creole

The Second Line

Owen Brennan’s

Bayou Bar & Grill

Best Chain Restaurant

Houston’s

Seasons 52

Capital Grille

Best Chinese

Mulan

Wang’s Mandarin House

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

Best Coffeehouse (non-chain)

Ugly Mug Coffee

Café Eclectic

Otherlands Coffee Bar

Best Date Night

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

[TIE]: Restaurant Iris / Southern Social

Erling Jensen, The Restaurant

Best Deli

Elwood’s Shack

Young Avenue Deli

Bogie’s Delicatessen

Best Dessert Shop

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

La Baguette

Best Food Truck

Cousins Maine Lobster

Say Cheese

Central BBQ

Best Fried Chicken

🌟 Gus’s Fried Chicken

Jack Pirtle’s

Uncle Lou’s

Jerry’s Sno Cones

Mempops

La Michoacana

Best Indian

🌟 India Palace

Bombay House

Golden India

Best Italian

Pete & Sam’s

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Coletta’s

Best Japanese

Sekisui

Sakura

Red Koi

Best Kid-Friendly

Huey’s

Memphis Pizza Café

Belly Acres

Best Mediterranean

🌟 Casablanca Restaurant

Taziki Mediterranean Café

Petra Café

Best Mexican

Las Delicias

Molly’s La Casita

Los Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Best Outdoor Dining

Coastal Fish Company

Slider Inn

Loflin Yard

Best People-Watching

🌟 Peabody Lobby Bar

[TIE]: Lafayette’s Music Room / Railgarten

Flying Saucer

Best Pizza

Memphis Pizza Café

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Little Italy

Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners

Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

Itta Bena

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

Best Place to Watch the Game

Brookhaven Pub

Huey’s

[TIE]: Bayou Bar & Grill / Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Best Plate Lunch

Soul Fish

Cupboard Restaurant

Patrick’s

Best Seafood (non-fast food)

Coastal Fish Company

The Half Shell

Tsunami

Best Server

Jeff Frisby — Tsunami

Taylor Pfohl — Bayou Bar & Grill

Scarlet McWhorter — Tsunami

Best Service

Porch and Parlor

Huey’s

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

Best Shared Plates

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Bounty on Broad

Tsunami

Best Steak

🌟 Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

Buckley’s Restaurant

Butcher Shop Steak House

Best Taco

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Swanky’s Taco Shop

Best Thai

Bhan Thai

Bangkok Alley

Pho Binh

Best Vegetarian / Vegan

City Silo Table + Pantry

Raw Girls

[TIE]: Global Café / Pho Binh

Best Vietnamese

Pho Saigon

Pho Binh

Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

Restaurant We Miss the Most

Jim’s Place East

Justine’s

Anderton’s

Worth the Drive

City Grocery (Oxford, MS)

Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)

Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q (Mason, TN)

Best Bar

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Alchemy Memphis

Huey’s

Best Beer Selection

🌟 Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

Boscos Squared

Best Craft Cocktails

Alchemy

Peabody Lobby Bar

Majestic Grille

Best Dive Bar

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Alex’s Tavern

The Cove

Best Happy Hour

Alchemy

[TIE]: Huey’s / Brookhaven Circle

The Half Shell

Best Local Brewery

Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room

Memphis Made Brewing Co.

Best Wine List

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

[TIE]: Bari Ristorante / Napa Café

Best Category We Left Out

Best Take-Out

Best Wings

Best Bartender