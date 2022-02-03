Presenting the Winners of our 2022 Readers’ Restaurant Poll

Our readers know a thing or two about restaurants. For more than 35 years now, we’ve been asking them to take part in our annual Readers’ Restaurant Poll, selecting their favorite spots ranging from Best Thai, to Best Steak, and even the best place to go people-watching. The result is a handy list that pinpoints the pulse of Memphis’ dining scene, highlighting plenty of popular and under-the-radar restaurants that locals adore. If there’s a beloved diner, dive, bakery, or bar, it’s sure to be on this list.
It’s especially important that our readers recognize the institutions that mean so much to them. Since March 2020, the restaurant industry has been hit hard with Covid-19 restrictions, making it tough to stay profitable and keep workers safe. Many have either temporarily pivoted to something new or made permanent changes to their MOs. It’s all in the service of keeping us fed, so the least we can do is order a few meals and leave a generous tip.
The following list — which is completely separate from our “Top 10 New Restaurants” feature — details the best places to dine, as chosen by you, our readers. To ensure the poll results were accurate, we installed online safeguards to ensure only one ballot per person, making this the definitive resource for Memphis restaurant-goers.
We’ve named the top three restaurants in most categories, with the first-place winner in bold type. Ties are indicated when they occurred. A special designation (🌟) — we’re calling them “Super Stars” — indicates first-place winners who received more than a third of the total votes cast in that category.
Whether you’re new in town or a longtime resident, our 50+ categories offer up fantastic restaurants worthy of any palate. We also cover the best places to grab a drink, who has the best servers and overall service, which out-of-town spots are worth the drive, and include a remembrance of some old favorites that are no longer around.
Unsure where to grab dinner next? Let your fellow readers help with the winners of our Readers’ Restaurant Poll. — Samuel Xavier Cicci
Best Restaurant
Folk’s Folly
Coastal Fish Company
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best New Restaurant
Dory
Salt | Soy
Tiger & Peacock
Best Chef
Kelly English — Restaurant Iris / The Second Line / Pantà / Fino’s on the Hill
Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman — Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy / Catherine & Mary’s / Gray Canary / Bishop
Erling Jensen — Erling Jensen the Restaurant
Chef Kelly English
Best Asian Fusion
Mulan
A-Tan
Mosa Asian Bistro
Best Bar
Tiger and Peacock
Bardog Tavern
Brookhaven Pub & Grill
Best Barbecue Ribs
Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
Central BBQ
Corky’s
Best Barbecue Sandwich
Central BBQ
Germantown Commissary
Tops Bar-B-Q
Best Beer Selection
🌟 Flying Saucer
Young Avenue Deli
Lucchesi’s Beer Garden
Best Breakfast
Brother Juniper’s
Bryant’s Breakfast
Sunrise Memphis
Best Brunch
Owen Brennan’s
Brother Juniper’s
The Beauty Shop
Best Burger
🌟 Huey’s
Top’s Bar-B-Q
Belmont Grill
photograph courtesy Memphis Travel
The Huey Burger with onion rings.
Best Cajun/Creole
Owen Brennan’s
The Second Line
Bayou Bar & Grill
Best Category We Left Out
Best Bartender
Best Ambiance
Best Sommelier
Best Chain Restaurant
🌟 Houston’s
Capital Grille
Bonefish Grill
Best Chinese
Mulan
Wang’s Mandarin House
Formosa Chinese Restaurant
Best Coffeehouse (non-chain)
Ugly Mug Coffee
Café Eclectic
Otherlands Coffee Bar
Best Craft Cocktails
Peabody Lobby Bar
Alchemy
Catherine & Mary’s
Best Date Night
Flight Restaurant & Bar
Erling Jensen, the Restaurant
Southern Social
Best Deli
Elwood’s Shack
Young Avenue Deli
Fino’s from the Hill
Brisket Taco at Elwood's Shack
Best Dessert Shop
Muddy’s Bake Shop
Frost Bake Shop
La Baguette
Best Dive Bar
Alex’s Tavern
Earnestine & Hazel’s
The Cove
Best Food Truck
TIE: TacoNGanas and Soi Number 9
Stickem
El Mero Taco
Best Fried Chicken
🌟 Gus’s Fried Chicken
Superlo Foods
Jack Pirtle’s
Best Frozen Treat
Jerry’s Sno Cones
Mempops
La Michoacana
Best Happy Hour
Alchemy
Huey’s
Brookhaven Pub
Best Indian
🌟 India Palace
Bombay House
Golden India
Best Italian
Pete & Sam’s
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
Amerigo Italian Restaurant
Best Japanese
Sekisui
Osaka
Sakura
photo courtesy COURTESY SEKISUI / LEE VICHATHEP
Sashimi at Sekisui
Best Kid Friendly
🌟 Huey’s
Memphis Pizza Cafe
Belly Acres
Best Local Brewery
Wiseacre Brewing Company
Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room
Memphis Made Brewing Co.
Best Mediterranean
🌟 Casablanca Restaurant
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
Petra Cafe
Best Mexican
Las Delicias
Molly’s La Casita
Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana
Best Outdoor Dining
🌟 Coastal Fish Company
TIE: Slider Inn and The Second Line
Railgarten Diner
Best People-Watching
Peabody Lobby Bar
Lafayette’s Music Room
Flying Saucer
Best Pizza
Memphis Pizza Cafe
Aldo’s Pizza Pies
Little Italy
Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners
Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous
Itta Bena
Folk’s Folly
Best Place to Watch the Game
Huey’s
Brookhaven Pub
Young Avenue Deli
Best Plate Lunch
Cupboard Restaurant
Patrick’s
Soul Fish Cafe
Best Seafood (non-fast-food)
🌟 Coastal Fish Company
The Half Shell
Soul Fish Cafe
Best Server
Calvin Bell — Rendezvous
TIE: Scarlet McWhorter — Tsunami and Ari Randle — Huey’s
Josephine Chetter — Patrick’s
photograph by Michael Donahue
Calvin Bell holds a platter of Rendezvous ribs.
Best Service
Huey’s
TIE: Folk’s Folly, Houston’s, Porch and Parlor, and Tsunami
Southern Social
Best Shared Plates
Babalu Tapas & Tacos
Bounty on Broad
Tsunami
Best Steak
🌟 Folk’s Folly
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Buckley’s Restaurant
Best Taco
Maciel’s Taco Shop
TacoNGanas
Babalu Tapas & Tacos
Best Takeout
Huey’s
Mulan
Soul Fish Cafe
Best Thai
🌟 Bangkok Alley
Pho Binh
Thai Bistro
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
City Silo Table + Pantry
Raw Girls
Global Café
Best Vietnamese
Pho Saigon
Pho Binh
Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Best Wine List
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar
Folk’s Folly
Knifebird
Best Wings
Central BBQ
The Wing Guru
Crumpy’s Wings
photograph courtesy of Memphis Travel/Alex Shansky
Wings at Central BBQ.
Restaurant We Miss the Most
Anderton’s
Pancho’s
Erika’s German Restaurant
Worth the Drive
City Grocery (Oxford, MS)
Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)
Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q (Mason, TN)