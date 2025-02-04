Our Readers Have Good Taste

The city dining listings published every month in the back of our magazine offer more than 340 options for anyone seeking an excellent meal in the Memphis area. With so many choices, that can be a challenge when anyone is trying to decide if they want steak, seafood, ribs, chicken, or prefer vegetarian/vegan. So, let us offer some assistance. For more than 35 years now, we’ve been asking readers to participate in our annual Readers’ Restaurant Poll, naming their favorite establishments around town, in 50 different categories.

The result is a handy list, highlighting both popular and under-the-radar restaurants. Some are classic places that have served gen- erations; others are new to the dining scene. If there’s a beloved diner, bakery, or bar, expect to find it here. You may even find your favorite bartender or server here; readers offered their opinions on those as well. Restaurants work hard to keep diners full, happy, and healthy. Chefs continue to pour all their creativity into each dish, and restauateurs push boundaries as they open new enterprises. It’s all in the service of keeping us fed, so the least we can do is order a few meals, and don’t forget to leave a generous tip for our servers. The following list details the best places to dine, as chosen by you, our readers. To ensure the poll results were accurate, we installed online safeguards to ensure only one ballot per

The following list details the best places to dine, as chosen by you, our readers. To ensure the poll results were accurate, we installed online safeguards to ensure only one ballot per person, making this the definitive resource for Memphis restaurant-goers.

We’ve named the top three restaurants in most categories, with the first-place winner in bold type. Ties are indicated when they occurred.

Whether you’re new in town or a longtime resident, the restaurants here should meet your needs. We also cover the best places where you can grab a drink, relax and partake in some people-watching, enjoy the game, discover out-of-town spots that are worth the drive. We even include a remembrance of some old favorites that are no longer around. Unsure where to grab dinner next? Let your fellow readers help with the winners of our 2025 Readers’ Restaurant Poll.

BEST RESTAURANT

◗ Folk’s Folly

River Oaks

Erling Jensen the Restaurant

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

◗ Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Kinfolk Country Kitchen

Evergreen Grill

BEST CHEF

◗ Erling Jensen, Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Jose Gutierrez, River Oaks

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy / Catherine & Mary’s

BEST ASIAN FUSION

◗ Good Fortune Co.

Mulan

TIE: Mosa Asian Bistro / Red Koi

BEST BAR

◗ Huey’s

Tavern 018

Amelia Gene’s

BEST BARBECUE RIBS

◗ Charles Vergos’ Rendezvous

Central BBQ

The Bar-B-Q Shop

BEST BARTENDER

◗ Hunter Coleman, Bari Ristorante

Alexis Wilson, Ciao Bella

Jasmaine Jarman, Huey’s

BEST BEER SELECTION

◗ Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

Bog&Barley

BEST BREAKFAST

◗ Brother Juniper’s

Sunrise Memphis

Bryant’s Breakfast

BEST BRUNCH

◗ The Beauty Shop

Owen Brennan’s

TIE: Brother Juniper’s / Sunrise Memphis

BEST BURGER

◗ Huey’s

Top’sBar-B-Q

JackBrown’sBeer&BurgerJoint

BEST CAJUN / CREOLE

◗ The Second Line

Owen Brennan’s

Bayou Bar & Grill

BEST CHAIN RESTAURANT

◗ Seasons 52

Capital Grille

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

BEST CHINESE

◗ Mulan

Wang’s Mandarin House

Mosa Asian Bistro

BEST COFFEEHOUSE (NON-CHAIN)

◗ Cafe Eclectic

Otherlands Coffee Bar

Belltower Coffeehouse & Studio

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

◗ Peabody Lobby Bar

Alchemy

Restaurant Iris

BEST DATE NIGHT

◗ Coastal Fish Company

Ecco on Overton Park

River Oaks

BEST DELI

◗ Elwood’s Shack

Bogie’s Delicatessen

Young Avenue Deli

BEST DESSERT SHOP

◗ Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

La Baguette

BEST DIVE BAR

◗ Alex’s Tavern

Earnestine & Hazel’s

The Cove

BEST FOOD TRUCK

◗ El Mero

Chile Verde

Taco ’n’ Ganas

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

◗ Gus’s Fried Chicken

Superlo Foods

Uncle Lou’s

BEST FROZEN TREAT

◗ MemPops

La Michoacana

Sugar Ghost

BEST HAPPY HOUR

◗ Huey’s

Alchemy

Brookhaven Pub

BEST INDIAN

◗ India Palace

Bombay House

Golden India

BEST ITALIAN

◗ Pete & Sam’s

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Amerigo Italian Restaurant

BEST JAPANESE

◗ Red Koi

Sakura

Sekisui

BEST KID-FRIENDLY

◗ Huey’s

Memphis Pizza Cafe

TIE: Belly Acres / Railgarten Diner

BEST LOCAL BREWERY

◗ Wiseacre Brewing Company

Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room

Memphis Made Brewing Co.

BEST MEDITERRANEAN

◗ Casablanca Restaurant

Taziki Mediterranean Cafe

Petra Cafe

BEST MEXICAN

◗ Las Delicias

Los Comales

TIE: Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana / Maciel's Tortas & Tacos

BEST OUTDOOR DINING

◗ Coastal Fish Company

Slider Inn

Loflin Yard

BEST PEOPLE-WATCHING

◗ Peabody Lobby Bar

Lafayette’s Music Room

Flying Saucer

BEST PIZZA

◗ Memphis Pizza Cafe

Hog & Hominy

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

BEST PLACE TO IMPRESS OUT-OF-TOWNERS

◗ Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Itta Bena

Folk’s Folly

BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE GAME

◗ Brookhaven Pub

Huey’s

Celtic Crossing

BEST PLATE LUNCH

◗ Soul Fish Cafe

Patrick’s

Cupboard Restaurant

BEST SEAFOOD (NON-FAST FOOD)

◗ Coastal Fish Company

Tsunami

Soul Fish Cafe

BEST SERVER

◗ Christian Culver, Moondance Grill

Becca Heard, Huey’s Cordova

Calvin Bell, Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

BEST SHARED PLATES

◗ Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Catherine & Mary’s

Tsunami

BEST STEAK

◗ Folk’s Folly

Porch and Parlor

Side Porch Steak House

BEST TACO

◗ Taco ’n ’Ganas

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

BEST THAI

◗ Bangkok Alley

Pho Binh

Thai Bistro

BEST VEGETARIAN / VEGAN

◗ City Silo Table + Pantry

RP Tracks

Global Cafe

BEST VIETNAMESE

◗ PhoSaigon

Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

TIE: Pho Binh / Tuyen's Asian Bistro

BEST WINE LIST

◗ Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly

Bari Ristorante

BEST WINGS

◗ Central BBQ

Ching’s Hot Wings

TheWingGuru

RESTAURANT WE MISS THE MOST

◗ Pancho’s

BhanThai

Justine’s

WORTH THE DRIVE

◗ Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)

City Grocery (Oxford, MS)

Wilson Cafe (Wilson, AR)