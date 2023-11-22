× Expand photograph by samuel x. cicci Norbert Mede

Norbert Mede really wants to pour you a glass of wine. Or maybe two. The hospitality veteran recently announced the launch of the Memphis Wine Society, dedicated to elevating the enjoyment and education of wine in Western Tennessee. With plenty of events and, yes, vintages on the horizon, it’s enough to whet the palate of even the most casual of oenophiles.

Mede boasts an extensive background in the hospitality industry, having held managerial roles at high-end establishments across the United States from Mendocino, California, to Newport, Rhode Island, before arriving in the Mid-South, where he took up the role of vice president of operations for the town of Wilson, Arkansas (featured in the January 2021 issue of Memphis Magazine). His appreciation of wine steadily grew as he curated wine-specific events for his hospitality clients, and after living in the Mid-South for several years, he thought Memphis could benefit from a robust wine culture like the ones he’d experienced around the country.

photograph by samuel x. cicci Brandon Carter

But Mede is the first to admit he’s not a sommelier. “I’m essentially a wine enthusiast, one who has been working with it for decades,” he says. “The more I learn about it, the less I know, and it just becomes more fascinating. How it ties into history, its cultural significance around the world, how it’s become part of a daily routine in some parts of the world. So using my dining, hospitality, and business background, that’s what I want to explore with the Memphis Wine Society.”

The membership-based organization will hold monthly events, mixers, and educational events to “further the enjoyment of wine in the Memphis metropolitan area.” Members earn various perks, including invitations to all society events and programming, discounts on wine from participating retail partners, complimentary or discounted tickets to regional wine festivals, and plenty more. (Membership tiers range from $250 for a year to $10,000 for life, with options in between.)

“Wine is competing with what I call the five B’s here: beer, bourbon, barbecue, blues, and basketball. But I meet wine lovers every day, and there are always more people looking to get involved.” — Norbert Mede

Mede and his team will also offer a wine concierge service to members for all manner of wine-related events and inquiries, both at home and away. “If they’re having trouble picking out a wine for Thanksgiving, we’ll recommend three that go well with turkey,” says Mede. “Or, if they’re planning a trip abroad, we will use our connections and knowledge to craft the best experience overseas. If you’re in Tuscany and are interested in a wine tasting, we can use your preferences to find the best spot, and connect you with one of our partners on the ground to make the process easier.”

photograph by samuel x. cicci

Mede has met with industry partners, such as hotels, restaurants, and distributors, to map out a way to reach the largest possible audience in a collaborative fashion. “I want everyone to benefit from this,” he says. “It’s a chance to show off some rarer wines that people might not be familiar with, or distributors might not be able to find a buyer for. Or we can partner with restaurants to have wine pairings with a curated dinner.”

For the immediate future, the Memphis Wine Society will host monthly pop-ups to greet potential new members in a relaxed setting. The first official membership event took place on October 12th, a popcorn and wine pairing in partnership with Wolf River Popcorn.

“You might not think of those two as a pairing,” he says, “but salty and acidic foods enhance the wine’s flavor, and those happen to be great flavors for popcorn. It’s a fun event that everyone can enjoy, but we’re also giving you a little taste of the education component on how different flavors pair together.”

As Mede builds up his base, he wants to keep the focus firmly on the vino. “Wine is competing with what I call the five B’s here: beer, bourbon, barbecue, blues, and basketball,” he says. “But I meet wine lovers every day, and there are always more people looking to get involved. People might not have had the bandwidth to focus on wine as much, but that’s the gap we’re hoping to fill here.”

Learn more about events

and membership at memphiswinesociety.com