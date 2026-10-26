Memphis Restaurants Saluted by Michelin Guide

The 2026 Michelin Guide American South Ceremony was held in Nashville this week to announce the best of the best, and several Memphis restaurants earned or maintained distinctions.

Expand L–R: Thuy Luong, Karina Pham, Chloe “Bella” Tong, and Margaret Tong of Bao Toan

Bao Toan Kitchen & Bar is the first Vietnamese restaurant to be awarded the Bib Gourmand Distinction in Memphis. At the beginning of last year, they opened with a tranquil dining space that feels like you’re stepping into a lush garden at midnight.

Their vibrant flavors, stunning presentation, and variety of skilled dishes paved the way for media recognition pretty much immediately. To be awarded the Bib Gourmand award, you need good quality food for equally good value. Through the tireless work of the talented Pham family, they’ve created a space that honors their culture well.

Hog & Hominy is no stranger to awards since their opening in 2011 but has risen to even greater pizza dough heights with the Bib Gourmand Recognition in 2025 and now 2026. They’re best known for big flavors, small plates, crisp cocktails, and of course, pizza.

Once again, they display high-quality food with good value. Owners Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman have faced great adversity in keeping this restaurant alive through the kitchen fire of 2020. They opened back up in 2021 and proved to be fighters in this Michelin race.

Hog & Hominy is a light and spacious restaurant during lunch and ultra cozy for dinner service making it a great date night spot. The Iowa pizza containing sweet corn, crispy pancetta, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, and caramelized leeks has got me planning my next visit already.

× Expand Fawn's Burger of the Day with blue cheese, onion rings, guanciale, and Swiss chard.

One of the new Michelin-recommended Tennessee Restaurants for 2026 is Fawn in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. Originally from Wisconsin, Chef Theresa Schuenke moved around (Washington, D.C., New Orleans) before settling in Memphis. Her friend of 15 years, Mary Oglesby, wanted to open a restaurant with Paul Gilliam, and convinced Theresa to join the team as head chef.

Since their opening last summer, they’ve created a special yet approachable dining experience with seasonal dishes and fun cocktail pairings. Chef Theresa has dressed up the beloved New York strip steak with potato puree and a Southern-inspired charred okra chimichurri as a part of their mains menu. Just don’t forget to order the miso deviled eggs as a appetizer.

We can’t wait to see who will make the cut in 2027! Congratulations to the restaurant community for representing our city proudly.