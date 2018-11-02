VOTE NOW! ...in the Memphis Magazine Readers Restaurant Poll

Memphis magazine produced its first dining issue back in 1983, and over the years, our annual Readers Restaurant Poll has become the definitive guide to the best restaurants, chefs, bars, and other food-related establishments in town.

Online voting is NOW OPEN for the 2018 poll, with the results saluting the winners in more than 40 categories. The voting period runs from November 1st through midnight on November 30th, with the results announced in our February 2019 dining issue.

One ballot per reader, please, and please remember that your ballot must be at least 50 percent complete for your vote to count. And although the pull-down menus are designed to make voting easy, we encourage (and provide space for) write-ins.

Go here to cast your vote, and look for the winners in February.