Listen up beer lovers: Memphis Brewfest is your dream come true

The city’s festive May lineup continues Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with the 10th annual Memphis Brewfest, a celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. of music, food trucks, and more than 50 craft breweries.

Eric Bourgeois, who handles Memphis Brewfest publicity, took time out before Saturday’s setup to answer a few questions about the growth of the festival, current beer trends, and what’s on tap (Old Dominick! Long Road Cider!) in addition to beer. Here’s what he had to say:

Memphis magazine: Every year, Brewfest gets bigger and better. What are some of this year’s highlights?

Eric Bourgeois: Downtown Memphis’ Old Dominick Distillery will be the sole liquor option in the VIP area, crafting cocktails that include exclusive tastings from a handful of participating breweries. Also, some breweries will debut new beers specifically for this event.

I understand Hook Point Brewery, which is opening this summer in Collierville, will be one brewery showcasing new beers, including a gluten-free beer. That’s crazy. Do you know what it tastes like?

I haven’t tried it personally, but a few friends who have say they’ve enjoyed it. Can’t wait for a taste, and we’re excited for Hook Point Brewing to introduce their gluten-free beer into the burgeoning Memphis craft beer market.

I’ve always loved the design of the cans from North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewery. (The name is pretty great, too.) I notice they will be sampling sour beers, something I’m not familiar with. Can you explain?

Essentially, sour beers are created by intentionally allowing wild yeast strains and bacteria into the brew, as opposed to traditional brewing, which is done in a sterile environment to guard against the intrusion of the aforementioned wild yeast. Like all of the breweries joining us this Saturday, Wicked Weed Brewery is always pushing the boundaries with their recipes. Ultimately, this translates to even more good beer for the people.

Overall, craft beer shows no sign of slowing down in popularity. What other new trends will we see at the festival?

Totally agree – and we’re here for it! The craft beer scene is always changing, and you can expect some of these national breweries to introduce varieties we normally don’t encounter in Memphis: low-calorie drafts, approachable sours (like the aforementioned Wicked Weed options), New England IPAs (also known as hazy/unfiltered IPAs), and even beers infused with champagne and wine.

To be honest, I’m not much of a beer drinker. (I’d rather drink martinis or wine.) Will there be anything at Brewfest for me to drink?

I’ve got no qualms with a good martini, as long as it’s shaken and extra dirty. But for those who aren’t big beer fanatics, our alcoholic cider options will include varieties from the likes of Blake’s Hard Cider, Diskin Cider, and Long Road Cider from Millington.

Booking an act named Drunk Uncle for Brewfest seems almost too good to be true. Can you tell me something about the band’s music?

Ha! The Drunk Uncle band has been bringing high-energy covers to the Mid-South since their inception nearly a decade ago. Their covers include everything from Top 40 to 80’s classics – they’ve got something for everyone and certainly put on a better performance than your typical drunk uncle.