Mocktail Hour: Sip on the Sailor Saturn

It's a new year! For many, that rings in pressure to form a "new you." But luckily, this writer has never felt such an urge for reinvention. Rather, the clean slate offers a chance to double down on the things that spark joy and make each day a fun one.

Now, that doesn't mean that there isn't any room for changes here and there. I don't partake in Dry January, but many do, and that doesn't mean I have to go with an alcohol-fueled cocktail every time I eat out. I decided to forego the booze one night when strolling in to Good Fortune Co. Downtown, one of my favorite restaurants to open in the last couple years (and one of my favorites full stop).

Alongside an order of noodles, edamame, and the GFC wings, I glanced over the zero proof menu, which boasted three tantalizing options. But one of my draws to Good Fortune is the restaurant's embrace of Japanese pop culture influences (just take a look at the Studio Ghibli-inspired mural on the wall), so I went for the Sailor Saturn.

A reference to the eponymous Sailor Guardian of death and rebirth from the influential Sailor Moon, the mocktail right away is a stormy homage to the character. But the deep purple hues give way to a natural sweetness built around ube, or purple yams, which give the drunk an earthy, vanilla-esque taste. And an extra dash of honey and lavender make for the perfect, calming accompaniment. It will take some doing to steer me away from a boozier drink, but if you find yourself traipsing down Main Street, give the Sailor Saturn a try. And get some ramen to go with it.